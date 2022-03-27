Traveling Americans and the Democrats Hypocrisy on Covid

WASHINGTON: If you decide to travel outside the U.S. this year, don’t be surprised if you get a sudden urge to punch Joe Biden and Tony Fauci in the nose. Trying to renter the U.S. from a long weekend, American passport in hand, it was a series of Build Back Better hoops. At the same time, illegal aliens saunter over the southern border with who knows what intentions or diseases. No jab required.

According to the CDC website:

“If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get a COVID-19 viral test (regardless of vaccination status or citizenship) no more than 1 day before you travel by air into the United States. You must show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight.

If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you may instead travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19 (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel).”

So the wife is vaccinated as her writer husband is not. The wife began to see there was no upside to being vaccinated. She thought she would get a free pass (so to speak) back into our country since she was vaccinated with Moderna giving money to line Tony Fauci’s pockets. But, alas, that was not the case.

As we sat outside in the Mexican sun almost naked in temperatures of 87 degrees with a gentle Caribbean breeze, we read the world news on our cellular devices. Some of my newfound pool friends heard me laugh out loud after reading a Hillary Clinton story and wanted to know what was up.





I said, “Hillary Clinton has Covid but that is not the funny part… The funny part is how she used it for a soundbite and the stupidity of what came out of her mouth thereafter,

Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Any thinking person would want to ask Clinton, “If the vaccines work, why are you now testing positive for Covid?” Or better yet, “Originally Tony Fauci warned us this pandemic would kill a lot of elderly people so how is it none of you old folk political parasites sucking off the tits of America have not left us yet?”

There are really only three possible answers as to why the Washington, D.C. elite old farts have not yet succumbed to Covid-19:

1.) When Tony Fauci said the elderly were at greater risk he was either wrong in his speculating or he was knowingly lying about how serious the virus was.

2.) When Joe Biden enacted his executive order on vaccine mandates in September of 2021 he gave the D.C. elite and postal workers an out to go take Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and that is what they are really using instead of the vaccines.

3.) The virus is not at all as serious or prominent as Tony Fauci and the mainstream media has hyped it to be.

The bottom line though is you, as an American, and most probably an American taxpayer, have to submit to a Covid-19 nasal swab rapid test before you are allowed to board the plane to reenter your home country.

The two very nice Mexican ladies to administer mine laughed when I told them if I failed it I was walking home and crossing the border as an illegal alien. They could sense I was both a logical Trump voter and a pissed-off American patriot.

One of my Corona suds sucking buddies in the pool assured me they would pass me saying,

“The same law that requires that of us also requires them to keep us here free-of-charge on their dime, and this resort is so booked out that you can be assured they do not want to see you here next week.”

We both found it interesting that we were advised not to use nasal sprays or drink alcoholic beverages before the test and pondered allowed if doing so would render a false-positive or false-negative? Apparently, drinking can lead to false negatives.

Both of us agreed that dysentery was a more valid health concern over Covid as much of our resort was having issues with diarrhea.

An interesting aspect of traveling abroad is it is difficult to find a single American tourist who voted for, much less supports, Joe Biden.

Matter of fact, of more concern than Covid and Fauci, was the current price of gasoline and where it will top out before falling back!

One thoughtful American we talked with offered up how the Democrats now seem to be a national security threat. Literally enemies of America. This American lady tourist was a registered nurse who happened to be a Republican, Christian, conservative. She said what Biden is doing is a national security threat.

She said,

“As far as their bodies go, they have no immunization records and much of what they can be bringing to the United States can be a helluva lot worse than Covid-19. As far as their minds go, many of them are either low educated or criminals coming to offer little to nothing to the United States but further burden our country. And as far as their souls go, it is a known fact some of them are coming from the Middle East as representatives of Islamic Fundamentalists looking to kill us all.”

She concluded with,

“I would just like to know what the f*ck is wrong with this guy Joe Biden and I pray to God if one of these Islamic terrorists get to kill anybody in the U.S. it is one of his family members rather than ours!”

This lady pretty much hit the nail on the head as to what many Americans think and believe in this matter but I was stunned it came from a nurse.

Immigration authorities caught a much smaller percentage of people crossing the border in 2021 from 2020 for one simple reason, they are overwhelmed and outnumbered. The Department of Homeland Security’s own estimate claims there were close to 4 million illegal border crossings last year and the majority of those migrants weren’t caught. The Border Patrol reports they made 1,643,679 apprehensions at the Southern border last year and estimates 2 million more migrants got away. (Migrant encounters top 2 million in the calendar year 2021, on pace for repeat in 2022)

Joe Biden recently came out drawing a parallel between the Ukrainian immigrants entering Poland and the immigrants of America’s Southern border.

Biden made his remarks during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

“We do acknowledge that Poland is taking on a significant responsibility that I don’t think should just be Poland and should be the whole world — all of NATO’s responsibility,” Biden said. “The fact that you have so many Ukrainians seeking refuge in and in … Poland — we understand that because we have on our southern border thousands of people a day literally, not figuratively, trying to get to the United States.”

There is absolutely no parallel to be drawn and thinking Americans see this.

They see Joe Biden as the same old opportunistic bastard he has been in 50 years in D.C.

In the one case, you have people looking to leave their life on Easy Street in the land of Democrat free handout vote-buying opportunities. But, on the other hand, you have people getting bombed out of their country with no safe places remaining to hide anymore. So tell me I’m wrong, Joe!

Joe Biden is a national disgrace.

The Democrat’s hypocritical nonsensical policies are a national security threat. If the mainstream media is no longer interested in demanding Joe Biden and the Democrats rationalize their positions and policies with logic-based in reality, that media needs to be boycotted to the point of putting them out of business. That is what America needs today.

As so may International travelers from America are thinking and saying these days relative to this double standard of the Joe Biden administration, “THIS IS RIDICULOUS!”

Oh, and by the way, don’t even think about being able to go on a cruise if you remain unvaccinated. But then who wants to be stuck on boat where you might not be able to escape liberal insanity.

Regardless, it seems like a case of capricious discrimination, to me.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

