Transnational criminals fuel surge of Brazilian migrants at SDC border

SAN DIEGO: Since Oct 2020, the United States Border Patrol (USBP) has apprehended 7,300 Brazilian nationals in sharp contrast to 330 in all FY2020. There’s more shocking numbers. To-date in FY2021, San Diego Sector (SDC) worked round the clock to apprehend/encounter an illegal migrant surge exceeding 100,000. The highest number in over a decade.

Why, how are Brazilians coming from a country so far away? Brasilia, the federal capital of Brazil is over 9,100 miles distance as the crow flies. That is two continents across the globe.

USBP says SDC’s focus is safety and security.

Unscrupulous human smugglers put large groups of people at risk. Most Brazilian nationals are families traveling together. That includes various demographics. Those encountered include single adults and unaccompanied children.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) are a threat to our national security and to public safety. They are heavily involved in all kinds of smuggling – moving people to include terrorists and criminals, weapons, cash, and drugs through sophisticated criminal networks,” says a Customs and Border Protection (CBP ) Spokesperson.





Historically migrants flee due to economic instability, violence, or food insecurities. But USBP can’t speculate about push factors for coming here or if the Brazilian National migrant trend will continue. They do know that TCO’s involvement comes at a cost with no regard for human life.

“Money and power are their only motivation,” says CBP. “TCOs are highly coordinated and often facilitate the transportation by whatever mean necessary.”

Brazilian migrants have to endure an epic and very dangerous northward passage.

Joe Biden blatantly transgresses our nation’s very laws blasting border security and protection for all Americans. He makes a hard job even harder for CBP. If you want to curb crime, you don’t make it easy for the criminals. But Biden does – overriding established immigration protocol and striking previous Trump-era policies and a new wall that worked to curb illegal immigration.

Biden’s open border policy puts the people who answer his call in the hands of criminals, lost and dehydrated in austere mountains and deserts, at risk of drowning in leaky ocean vessels, and exposed to COVID as the human tsunami rushes in.

With help from TCOs, migrants have to pass through a host of neighboring South American countries depending on where they depart from. And move north through Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico just south of the U.S. All countries are listed as either a COVID Level 3 (reconsider travel) or Level 4 (do not travel) advisory by the U.S. State Department.

The CBP has to navigate expanded and exaggerated problems Biden border policies inflict.

“Due to language barriers and other factors, processing these large numbers of Brazilian nationals strains limited resources – increasing the number of agents removed from patrol duties and being reassigned to processing centers,” states SDC.

USBP SDC works everyday tracking who and what enters our homeland through intelligence-driven, strategic operations. Border security efforts include disrupting pathways of criminal organizations, enhancing processing capabilities, expediting the interagency transfer of migrants, and working in concert with border communities and NGOs.

“While we are unquestionably experiencing a massive migration influx on the southern border, we also know that this activity is driven by the same transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) that smuggle drugs and other contraband across our borders,” says CBP.

USBP works in close coordination with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to transport/repatriate migrants. Unprecedented encounters create a massive human log jam resulting in headaches and heartaches on both sides of the aisle.

The evidence of abandoned children dropped over walls and caged families is shocking.

Videos of traveling migrant mases cause the hair to go up on end and border towns to be on 24/7 guard. You have to realize the USBP was never designed to hold for long the illegal migrants they encounter. They enforce the law, do background checks, and turn them over to immigration and other appropriate agencies.

USBP San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said, “Despite the challenges, our agents remain resolute protecting America while processing migrants in a humane and professional manner. I am proud of all they do and the sacrifices they make every day.”

And yet – why does it continue? Biden’s open border policies are designed to fail. People come and end up in a detention area for months at the expense of taxpayers. And where’s Homeland Security? They need to do their jobs. States like Texas take border matters into their own hands.

Border Patrol agents are sworn to protect the security of a sovereign nation.

“Every month since April of 2021, SDC has encountered more than 1,000 Brazilian nationals who entered the U.S. illegally. This represents more than a 114,000% increase from the same timeframe in FY20, where SDC saw six total apprehensions of Brazilian nationals,” states SDC.

Brazil and terror.

“Brazil harbors internationally sanctioned extremists affiliated with al-Qaeda and Hezbollah. These individuals have been sanctioned by the United States and United Nations, yet they continue to reside in Brazil without repercussion,” reports counterextremeism.com

Do we worry about terrorists staging an attack on the United States only from Afghanistan?

What else is coming in exchange for a free border pass from Biden?

How many commercials do you hear to “mask up” or “get a vaccine”, in this syrupy inviting voice? Radio ads pound the airwaves. In California, you’ll hear a vax ad accompanied by some cool rap music sung in Spanish to make it ‘cool’ to get one.

The bat-borne disease made to transmit to humans in a Chinese Wuhan lab has ravaged Brazil. The country with the tourism slogan “Brasil- sensational!” manages a universal government-funded health system. Yet ‘Brazil lists the second-highest COVID-19 death toll behind the U.S.

Since the onset of the pandemic and Title 42 authority, SDC contributes the rise in apprehensions to:

DHS is logging a higher share of recidivist apprehensions – over 50% for some populations and seeing a drastic decrease in time between attempts.

Processing at U.S. land borders remains subject to COVID-19 related restrictions.

USBP builds on existing relationships with local stakeholders and NGOs to assist with COVID testing.

As told to this writer’s inquiry for comments,

– CBP uses a combination of onsite contract medical personnel and referrals to local health systems to provide medical support for persons in custody who require medical attention.

– CBP personnel conduct initial inspections for symptoms or risk factors associated with COVID-19 and consult with onsite medical personnel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or local health systems as appropriate.

– Onsite medical personnel can provide basic assessment and supportive treatment. But suspected COVID-19 cases are referred to local health systems for appropriate testing, diagnosis, and treatment.

This is reassuring to a point, bc there’s no way to track every migrant who might be carrying COVID-19. No Border Patrol sector has the manpower to completely manage epic migrant masses possibly carrying the lethal disease. People slip through the cracks. No mention made of vax cards.

Our first line of defense at our borders shoulders tremendous risk for exposure. Not just them, but their families and friends.

We give migrant countries billions in aid. Is this not enough?

The request for foreign assistance for FY2022 equals 42.1 billion. The current year track record of aid to migrant countries reported by USAID Data Services:

Mexico 443,964,994m

Guatemala 157,447,422m

Belize 11,439, 404m

Honduras 70,771, 702m

Nicaragua 44,441,463m

Costa Rica 36,974,439m

Panama 26, 044,063m

Columbia 800,747, 494m

Brazil 70,118,438m

Is this not enough?

Most illegal immigrants in US receive government benefits, costing taxpayers billions: experts

Thousands of illegal migrants merge into U.S. society, either smuggled, overlooked, or by skipping out on their asylum hearing. It’s no accident they end up a voting block for the Democrat party. Who’s ignoring the TCOs smuggling humans, weapons, and contraband into this country? They need to go from their elected offices pronto.

How do we stop the madness?

Elect a president, Congressional members that value national sovereignty and protective laws under the U.S. Constitution, including immigration laws. Finish the border wall. It is an effective tool to help apprehensions according to Border Patrol agents. Send illegal migrants back to their home countries if not eligible for true political asylum or awaiting trial to see if they are eligible.

Crack down hard on smuggling humans, illegal drugs, and contraband into this country. Cause the TCOs to wish they had never tried.

