Translating Democrat doublespeak: An easy way to discover the truth

WASHINGTON – Discovering objective political truth in Election Year 2020 seems nearly impossible in today’s blustery fog of endless left-wing bafflegab. Yet ironically, no easier way of discovering the truth exists than the ability to Democrat doublespeak directly into objective truth. It’s fun and it’s easy. And it only involves using one very simple tool that enables us to quickly and easily cut through the Stalinist left’s thicket of lies. Let’s call it “translating Democrat Doublespeak.”

But first, a bit of background.

So what’s “doublespeak,” anyway?

To get where we’re going, we first need to understand the meaning of “doublespeak.” Wikipedia helpfully offers a serviceable definition. (Bold italics below are mine.)

“Doublespeak is language that deliberately obscures, disguises, distorts, or reverses the meaning of words. Doublespeak may take the form of euphemisms (e.g. ‘downsizing’ for layoffs and ‘servicing the target’ for bombing), in which case it is primarily meant to make the truth sound more palatable. It may also refer to intentional ambiguity in language or to actual inversions of meaning. In such cases, doublespeak disguises the nature of the truth. Doublespeak is most closely associated with political language.”





Where do we get this term? Anyone still admitting some familiarity with the literary works of dead, white, European males already knows. But for those who don’t, let’s continue with the Wiki-info.

“The term ‘doublespeak’ originates in George Orwell‘s book ‘1984’ (Nineteen Eighty-Four). Although the term is not used in the book, it is a close relative of two of the book’s central concepts, ‘doublethink’ and ‘Newspeak.’”

Smearing, slandering and lying: The Democrats’ stock in trade

Initially dating from the days of the Nixon presidency, an increasing number of Democrats, particularly those in Congress, routinely doublespeak to smear and slander members of the GOP. That goes for anyone who doesn’t agree with whatever a Democrat, or the Democrat party, chooses to proclaim.

For example, in nearly every election year since roughly the 1980s, Democrats have accused GOP candidates of having a secret agenda to “kill Grandma” either by taking away or wreaking havoc upon her Medicare benefits. Democrats characterize this as the GOP’s “cruel” and “risky” plan. Despite the fact there is no plan.

This gets a bit more complicated when we try to find out what’s really going on. When making baseless accusations like the one we’ve just noted, Democrats are guilty of what psychiatrists and psychologists call “projection.” Once again, the Wikis handle this term pretty well.

“Psychological projection is a defen[s]e mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others. For example, a person who is habitually rude may constantly accuse other people of being rude. It incorporates blame shifting and can manifest as shame dumping.”

How the Democrats practice projection… and misdirection

With regard to the alleged GOP theft of Medicare benefits, the Democrats, as part of financing their Obamacare disaster, actually redirected a substantial dollar amount of funds — roughly $700 billion — allocated for Medicare benefits to help subsidize Obamacare. For some reason, they never bothered to highlight this theft for the American voter. The left-wing online “fact-checker” brigade — which mostly fact checks Republicans, not Democrats — gave Pinnochios to any Republican who tried to explain this. But you can see the numbers outlined for you by following this link.

At the same time the Democrats were robbing Grandma’s Medicare benefits, they cleverly deployed psychological projection on a massive scale, convincing a considerable number of Americans that by continuing to vote Democrat, the party faithful would save the country from the Republicans’ secret, nefarious scheme to “kill Grandma” by making off with at least some of the Medicare benefits to which she was already entitled.

… and misdirection

Meanwhile, like a skilled magician, the party practiced “misdirection,” which enabled them to actually pilfer $700 billion from Medicare to make subsidized Obamacare coverage “more affordable.” In other words, they accused the GOP of wishing to do precisely what the Democrats did do to Medicare. They executed this maneuver with impunity while a great many voters were looking the other way.

The Democrats’ routine practice of deploying projection and misdirection is the essence of Democrat Doublespeak. In “projecting” the sneaky parts of their own plan onto the Republicans, Democrats relentlessly drilled their voters to believe the GOP was plotting to rob Grandma of her Medicare benefits (misdirection). With the ever-faithful media amplifying this message, they successfully pinned their plot on the alleged GOP, health coverage wish list. Their own plot, unknown to most voters, then successfully made off with $700 billion of Medicare funds, allocating them to Obamacare, thus redistributing more of the dwindling middle class’s wealth.





Implementing the magic of Democrat Doublespeak

By successfully pulling off this and many similar magic tricks over the last several decades, the Democrats implemented a reflexive style of doublespeak. They now routinely employ this tactic in virtually everything they proclaim to America’s voting citizens, creating an alternate – but false – truth. It’s doublethink dogma translated into doublespeak.

Once the 95% Democrat-partisan media routinely pick up the latest party exercise in doublethink / doublespeak. Next, they blast it across the airwaves. They trumpet the doublespeak long enough and loudly enough that it becomes the perceived truth in the minds of far too many American voters. This is classic, Marxist-style propaganda, expertly done.

As a result, the enormous number of American voters who don’t often travel beyond the mainstream media headlines have come to believe that anyone identified as a Republican or conservative was, is, and ever shall be evil kleptocrats. For that reason, they will never vote for those evildoers even if their lives were at stake.

Finding an antidote

But in the transparent duplicity of the routine Democrat dirty trick, we can discover a very simple antidote. One that leads us immediately to the objective truth of any controversial matter under discussion. Take what the Democrats say about Republicans and what the media takes the greatest pains to project, and flip it 180 degrees. That is the actual truth. And discerning the truth is the real key to finding the truth and reversing the effect of Democrat Doublespeak.

The Democrats successfully got away with making many Americans believe it was the GOP that wanted to steal Granny’s Medicare funds. By closing the Republicans out of any discussions or debates on universal healthcare legislation, they portrayed themselves as the American people’s saviors, rescuing US citizens from a GOP they claimed wanted to “steal” money from Grandma’s healthcare coverage.

But while the Democrats had many of us looking the other way, they actually did help themselves to a substantial amount of Granny’s Medicare money. The promptly redistributed it to help fund America’s biggest-ever taxpayer boondoggle themselves. Proclaiming they’d done an epic favor for all Americans. By closing those rotten Republicans out of the transaction.

More projection and misdirection: An Iranian hero

Today, we continue to endure endless examples of Democrat projection and misdirection. As in the endless and baseless accusations lobbed at Donald Trump and his administration. Just last week, the Democrats accused them of aggression and unconstitutional warmongering when they terminated one of the world’s key terrorists. They praised the dead terrorist and heaped monstrous accusations on the president who eliminated him.

In addition, Democrats and left-wing media mavens have actually accused Trump of masterminding the downing, in Iran, of a Ukrainian airliner, a tragedy that cost the lives of all aboard. Many on the left casually continue to make these accusations without a shred of supporting evidence. They continue to do so even after a surprisingly chastened Iran admitted responsibility for the tragedy.

Projection and misdirection. Portray Trump as the true terrorist. Transform the actual terrorist into a secular saint and peacemaker. The audacity of this enterprise is breathtaking. But as long as this works, the Democrats will keep doing it.

A simple cure for Democrat smears, slanders, lies, misdirection, projection and doublespeak

When I was a youngster, aggressive kids, just for fun, would single out a designated victim during recess. Someone unattractive or awkward in public. They’d cluster around the little unfortunate, taunt him and accuse him of idiotic transgressions and unspeakable habits. In frustration, the poor kid’s often blurted out a standard response that went something like this:

“Anything you say about me sticks back onto you! No changebacks, no returns!”

I.e.,

“You call me a dumbass, that makes you the dumbass. You own it, I don’t. So you’re the dumbass, not me.”

This formulaic and seemingly weak response to constant, overwhelming attacks could come in handy today as a powerful mental formula, a truth-detector that readily exposes the real, ongoing predations of the Democrat hard left.

Donald Trump has showed those on the right how to fight back, by routinely throwing the Democrats lies back in their collective faces. Rather than taking the RINO route and caving into its real enemies, today’s GOP should build on that.

Using the new formula

The moment any far left Democrat accuses anyone on the right of doing something nefarious, we should immediately understand that it is the Democrats who are actually the villains. They are doing precisely what they accuse the GOP of doing, without any evidence. Targets of left-wing attacks should “stick the accusations back” onto their accusers. They are actually the guilty parties. No changebacks and no returns. Stick it back on them, and cite chapter and verse. The Democrat Doublespeak collapses like a house of cards. They’ll inevitably change the subject and attempt a different attack. So put it back on them again.

We all know what they’re doing. Or should. They are essentially Stalinist liars who who routinely pursue the evils that they accuse us of supporting. So make them own this. Trumpet the truth long enough and loudly enough for the public to grasp it. This can eventually encourage honest Democrats and Independents to step across the line, joining us and regaining their individual freedoms in the process.

Taking the real America back from a Party of Congenital Liars

2020’s Democrat party remains firmly under the control of a growing band of Marxist seditionists. Those opposed to this growing threat to our republic need fight back. Call the Democrats out on the smears they use to tar those on the right as crazed, brainless radicals. They are the radicals. Not us.

Happily, they’re so overconfident at this point that they’re inadvertently given us the tool that enables us to fight back. Every time they project one of their radical schemes onto us, just reverse the direction of that message. And then stick it back on the real perps where it belongs.

The evil that Democrats accuse Deplorables of doing is precisely what they are already doing to us. Throwing their lies back at them, “sticking it back” on them, rectifies this injustice. It places the blame for our nation’s declining freedoms back on the Democrat left where it belongs.

With every smear, slander, accusation or charge, America’s socialists are actually telling us the truth. About themselves, not us. Believe that truth, and act accordingly whenever you encounter Democrat Doublespeak.

– Headline image: Democrat doublespeak in action. Cartoon by Branco.

Reproduced with permisson and by arrangement with Comically Incorrect.