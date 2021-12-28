Top 10 Bimbos of 2021: Bimbocracy returns to America. Big time

LOS ANGELES — Former President Barack Obama often came across as vapid and shallow. Worse, he took pride in being shallow and vapid, surrounding himself with people who celebrated him for being shallow and vapid. Pop culture is shallow and vapid, and Obama tried to be pop culture. He was out of what little depth he had, rendering him a bimbo. Perhaps, given his administration, a bimbo among bimbos. And as the nation’s First Bimbo, he instantly inspired, and indeed helped create, the contemporary American Bimbocracy.

Donald Trump’s presidency led to an exponential increase in the Bimbocracy emanating from his many shallow critics. Nothing turns elitists into sniveling, hysterical hissy-fits like commoners taking their country back. Donald Trump and his supporters do real work for a living. People who do things have little patience for lectures from people who have no idea how to do anything.

With Joe Biden a president in name only, the Obama-era Bimbocracy has returned. As people die and suffer, the pom-pom cheerleaders in the Obama Bimbocracy keep offering various versions of “Hope, change, yes we can.” They are junior high school cheerleaders without the substance. Picture Taylor Swift, only with more whining and less singing.

Bimbocracy-at-Large: 2021’s runner-up Bimbos

Judge Regina Chu and Yamiche Alcindor just missed the list. Judge Chu was the woman who refused to release convicted police officer Kim Potter on bail before her sentencing. It would have been the final Christmas Officer Potter ever spent with her family. Judge Chu said she was treating this defendant like any other. But Officer Potter was not your average defendant. Judge Chu played a great Grinch. Also, she speaks like a teenage girl. As for Ms. Alcindor, she is the racial arsonist who accuses every conservative in existence of racism while bowing at the feet of Joe Biden. It is one thing to be ideologically bigoted. Alcindor is just dumb. Her questions are imbecilic.





Yet as awful as these two women are, there are far more shallow and vapid people than them.

And now, to catch up with this nationwide trend of nonsensical national Bimbocracy, we bring to America:

The Barack Obama Awards: the Top 10 Bimbos of 2021.

This year’s star-studded list of notable Bimbocratic Kings and Queens unfolds in ascending order of importance, leading to #1, our top Bimbocracy pick for 2021.

10.) Hannah Nikole-Jones & Terry McAuliffe —

Ms. Nikole Jones is the fairy godmother behind the poisonous school curriculum known as Critical Race Theory. She gets paid thousands of dollars to help bad teachers teach children that America was founded on racism. Terry McAuliffe is the greatest fundraiser in the history of the Democrat Party and a top bundler for the Clintons. Their common link came when McAuliffe in a gubernatorial debate insisted that parents should have no say in the education of their children. That blunder cost former Virginia Governor McAuliffe the chance to reclaim his old job. Nikole-Jones gets a dishonorable message for publicly agreeing with McAuliffe’s remarks. They were toxic politically and remain toxic intellectually and morally, and yet these two people said them. Nikole-Jones even believes what she says.

9.) The Squad —

Ilhan Omar, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Pramila Jayapal are a bunch of radical leftist congresswomen bent on turning America into old Europe. Mondaire Jones, and Jamaal Bowman are just as radical left and honorary squad members. It is bad enough that these bigots hate white people, Republicans, conservatives, America itself, Israel, and Jews.

They are bimbos because all of their tough talk fails to hide a basic truth. As bimbos, they know nothing, and do even less than nothing. They are all talk and no action.

Ilhan Omar is the worst of the bunch. She combines a radical Islamic view of the world with Festivus. Every day of her life is an airing of her grievances. She is on her third husband in three years, one of which was her brother.

Their crimes against humanity

These miscreants call for defunding the police while spending thousands of dollars on their own personal security. Cori Bush is the ringleader of this hypocrisy.

Jayapal is the head of the Progressive Caucus, which makes big demands and then folds once their bluff is called.

These pipsqueaks tried to bully West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin into supporting the destructive Build Back Better bill. They actively supported stalking his home, harassing his family, and following wavering Arizona Senator Kirsten Sinema into a bathroom.

All their bullying tactics did was harden opposition against them. Democrats know they are facing an electoral bloodbath in 2022. They know the Squad is a gift to Republican campaign commercials. Yet the Squad lack an ounce of self-awareness. As Democrat strategists beg their party to act normal heading into the midterms, the Squad doubles and triples down on crazy. They keep losing legislative battles and keep screaming long after others have tuned them out.

8.) Pro-Crime District Attorneys —

The Squad are useless. Bimbos are even more dangerous when they are effective. Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco and George Gascon in Los Angeles are District Attorneys who should be defense attorneys. Yet by being prosecutors, they can undermine the criminal justice system from within. By refusing to prosecute crimes, these leftist District Attorneys have let criminals run wild. Los Angeles gang members even refer to Gascon as their “homey.”

Chesa Boudin’s father was a hardened criminal who was in prison for 40 years until Boudin helped get him released. Foxx was the woman who with encouragement from Michelle Obama decided to tank the case against Juicy Smulliet (Thanks Dave Chappelle for that one).

Violent crime has skyrocketed, which is what happens when those sworn to enforce the law deliberately undermine it.

7.) Mask hypocrite mayors —

All across America, cities controlled by Democrats of the Bimbocracy eventually find themselves burned to the ground. Naturally, their failed mayors unable to keep their citizens alive instead focus on enforcing mask mandates. Yet those leftists demanding and enforcing the strictest mask mandates keep getting caught violating their own edicts. Making matters worse, they do so brazenly and without care. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot smiles at a baseball game, casually taking maskless selfies. Meanwhile, she guts the police budget and then wonders why Chicago children are shot to death on a weekly basis. When the police busily enforce her mask ordinances, it takes time away from trivial things like catching murderers.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed…

Case in point. She proudly danced maskless at a celebration. When questioned, she proudly explained that she felt the beat and would not allow her happy mood to vanish due to wearing a mask. Then why the hell should she force anyone else in her filthy to wear one? She had no answer for that.

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio…

Daily, we find Commie Bill busy spending his final days burning everything down around him on his way out. He canceled (or cut back) New Year’s Eve in Time Square, requiring vax passes to get into the area. He rang in 2021 by dancing maskless with his wife in the city where he required everyone else had to get off the streets. Even now, he insists on declaring and enforcing strict yet unenforceable obviously harmful vaccine mandates.

Most Americans will put up with some regulation in exchange for basic competent governance. Instead, leftist mayors are offering terribly bad incompetent government with freedom-crushing mandates based on junk science piled on. For smiling as everything around them turns to ashes, these mayors are definitely bimbos.

5.) Kelli Stavast —

This obscure NBC reporter was so desperate to protect Joe Biden that she ended up making matters worse for him. At a NASCAR race, the crowd was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden.” Whether one finds such behavior acceptable or not is irrelevant. There was no denying what was being uttered. When Brandon Brown won that race, Stavast went into full liberal spin mode. She exclaimed that the crowd was cheering for Brown, and actually chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!”

She could have ignored the chants, but instead she created a new brand of chants. Many people opposed to President Biden who would never utter profanity felt perfectly comfortable with the Brandon chant. The left is now insisting that this Brandon chant is vulgar and even insurrectionist. Their idiocy aside, the Brandon chant is even better than the original chant. Whatever one thinks of Biden, the original chant was immature and vulgar.

The Brandon chant does more than just insult Biden. It ridicules the people making excuses for his poor job performance and defending him at all costs. The left still cannot admit that an overwhelming majority of Americans are dissatisfied with Biden. They do not hate him. They just see him as a bumbling screwup. The Brandon chant skewers their delusions of his grandeur. While conservatives should thank Stavast for her contribution, she is still bimbo for living in denial and trying to foist that denial on the rest of us. She is fooled, not us.

5.) Jen Psaki —

The White House spokeswoman is that rare breed, a spokeswoman who can barely speak on behalf of a president who can barely speak. Unlike her polished predecessor, Psaki acts like a junior high school girl behind the microphone. She says “ummm” and “uhhhh” in every other sentence, which is the number one public speaking no-no. She plays with her hair and uses weird phrases like “circle back” that most adults do not say.

Worse, she knows that she is speaking utter nonsense yet continues to do it. Failure is success if you just turn the data upside down. She is that rare breed of person who insists on being smug and condescending while simultaneously being unable to utter basic sentences coherently. She gets defensive and interrupts reporters who ask even the mildest of questions.

When she plays with her hair, it means she has no idea what she is talking about. It’s a defense mechanism meant to distract. Smugness is not intelligence, and honestly admitting not knowing something conveys more credibility than pretending to know everything. Psaki bombs because she shares the habits of her superiors. She attacks legitimate criticisms with shallow rebuttals meant for the school playground.

4.) Alec Baldwin —

This leftist actor accidentally shot and killed a woman on his movie set. While this was a tragedy, Baldwin did himself no favors by going on the attack. He is addicted to Twitter and to fame. Both have been his undoing. He is now insisting that while he was holding the gun that fired the fatal shot, he did not pull the trigger. This is like Bill Clinton saying he did not inhale. Baldwin makes matters worse by using this tragedy to call for more gun control and blaming the National Rifle Association.

Baldwin has always been anti-gun, but this is insane. Basic NRA training is meant to prevent these exact type of tragedies. The NRA understand proper gun usage. Baldwin never did. He has a long history of angry sanctimonious moralizing against conservatives, mainly gun owners. One would think killing someone would have humbled Mr. Baldwin. One would be wrong. He is in full blame and deflect mode, combining the worst qualities of Hollywood celebrities and demagogues.

3.) Gaige Grosskreutz —

Grosskreutz is a violent leftist activist who went to Kenosha, Wisconsin to help burn down the city with Antifa, BLM and other leftist domestic terrorists. When Kyle Rittenhouse tried to stop the carnage, Grosskreutz tried to murder Rittenhouse, and instead ended up getting shot himself. Mr. Grosskreutz is a violent felon who beat up his own grandmother. Yet he actually testified for the prosecution against Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz wilted under cross-examination, admitting that Rittenhouse only shot him when he tried to kill Rittenhouse first. Very rarely does a prosecution witness so spectacularly make the case for the defense. Even a leftist District Attorney trying to deliberately tank their own case could invent a caricature of Grosskreutz. The jury acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges. The only question is whether Grosskreutz will ever face justice for confessing to attempted murder in open court.

2.) Bimbo Numero Uno – Kamala Harris —

The California senator checks all of the boxes. Her race changes depending on which audience she is in front of. So does her cadence. She has mastered all the hollow platitudes designed to make her seem harmless. Most bimbos stand for nothing. Harris has deeply leftist ideological beliefs, but she has to hide them.

She pretends to stand for nothing and be seen as a typical Democrat. Unlike Liz Warren, Harris knows how to hide the crazy. Harris pretends to understand the American black experience despite growing up in Canada to white-collar professionals and then moving to lily-white San Francisco.

Harris spent years political hobnobbing on Nob Hill. Worst of all, Harris is the very definition of a bimbo. Liberals try to censor anyone who points out that Harris literally slept her way to the top. She was San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s mistress. She wants to be seen as a symbol for young girls, but telling young girls to use their bodies to gain power is the exact opposite of what feminism was created for.

Harris has coasted through life.

She is the equivalent of the pretty junior high school airhead who is just bright enough to manipulate boys into doing her homework. When Harris cannot answer a basic question, she cackles. This is like the giggle bimbos use to avoid taking a test they did not study for.

Harris worships power. She has grand designs for controlling our lives in ways that would make Barack and Michelle Obama seem like moderates. The Obamas helped her force her way on the Biden presidential ticket after she called Biden a racist. Once the Obamas from behind the scenes force Biden out, she will have the power she craves.

She will then turn on the Obamas as she turned on Ol’ Willie.

For successfully manipulating people her entire life and continuing to do so on the biggest stages, Kamala Harris was the top bimbo of 2020.

Yet even she could not cackle her way to being America’s top bimbo in consecutive years. She is totally useless, but the top bimbos combined shallow and vapid behavior with actual harm. Harris would do more harm if she could, but right now she has to settle for helping Biden wreck everything.

Which brings us to the top bimbos of 2021.

1.) The Cuomo Brothers

Yes, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother at CNN Chris Cuomo both lost their jobs after yers of bullying, abusive behavior. They were both forced out of their jobs in 2021 for covering up multiple sexual harassment and assault charges against Governor Cuomo. Chris Cuomo faced his own accusations, in which he admitted guilt. Yet these brothers were guilty of far more than playing grab-ass.

Governor Cuomo’s disastrous Covid nursing home policy led to the deaths of 15,000 New Yorkers. The liberal media knows that a sex scandal hurts only the Cuomo brothers. A nursing home scandal harms Democrat governors in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Thousands of people died needlessly and the Democrats in charge escaped any legal scrutiny. They got away with it.

The Cuomos reach their sell-by date…

The Cuomo Brothers were taken down because they had outlived their usefulness. While Governor Cuomo was your typical bully, he was never a leftist. He worshipped power, but was more a center-left Democrat than a leftist ideologue. His Lieutenant Governor and now current Governor Kathy Hochul is a hardcore Marxist. The left was fine to prop Cuomo up when he was reflexively opposing President Trump. Once Trump was gone, Cuomo was a presidential contender of his own and therefore a threat to true progressives. They took him out to replace him with a true doctrinaire leftist.

In the Wake of the Andrew Cuomo tsunami, a footnote…

Once big brother Andrew made his hasty exit, little brother Chris (aka Fredo) knew he was approaching his own end-of-days. He no longer had any use for CNN, a network hemorrhaging ratings and drowning in pedophilia scandals. Not to mention the Jeffrey Toobin masturbation Zoom call, and Brian Stelter’s pants-less antics. CNN went from enjoying privileged access to the Governor of New York to becoming a network as irrelevant as its conservative critics had long attested.

Chris Cuomo made matters worse. He ended up caught in his own sexual assault scandal. He violated his own Covid protocols and he lied about his role in covering up for his brother. Cuomo violated journalistic ethics. And ultimately, he proved way too tarnished even for the bigwigs of CNN. And that constituted a low bar to begin with.

Andrew Cuomo even tried to use federal resources to write a book praising himself for his Covid response, which was actually terrible.

For blaming others for the ignominious end to their dual reigns of error, Chris and Andrew Cuomo are the top bimbos of 2021.

Link to Headline Cartoon: Via Comically Incorrect.