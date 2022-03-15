Toni Nagy on how Vanguard, Black Rock control the not so free market

WASHINGTON: What if the free market we stand upon is not necessarily free of global money? Toni Nagy is a stand-up comedian, actress, filmmaker, director, editor, and blogger with over 1.5 million views. Nagy is also a freelance writer for Salon, Alternet, Huffington Post, Hairpin, Thought Catalogue, etc. Nagy has her blog.

Nagy describes her comedy as “…a stand-up comic that’s quasi–radical, somewhat-existential, and mostly funny. Her comedy is like an acid trip but with equal opportunity genital jokes.”

Nagy dresses like a Catholic schoolgirl reminiscent of “Mary Katherine Gallagher” played by Molly Shannon. And she received an education on how the world works.

While Nagy’s interpretive dancing is spastic, her narrative message is somber and powerful. It is riveting as most of us have never heard of what she explains to us.





In her video, Nagy points out that international asset managers Vanguard and Blackrock hold influence positions on the boards of almost all large corporations domestically and internationally.

What may have set Nagy off on her dancing tirade was a recent article of The New Republic, How BlackRock, Vanguard, and UBS Are Screwing the World.

The article blames the three largest asset management firms for contributing to climate change and a lot more.

What will come as news to many reading the article is this passage:

“Asset management firms manage and invest the pooled funds of individual and institutional investors like billionaires, pension funds, and colleges. The world’s three largest asset managers (BlackRock, Vanguard, and UBS) alone control $21 trillion, roughly equivalent to the entire U.S. economy in 2017 and nearly twice as much as the entire world’s hedge fund, private equity, and venture capital industries combined And asset management firms own a piece of virtually every industry: The “Big Three” of BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street own more than 20 percent of shares in the average publicly traded S&P500 company and are also big players in private equity.”

To give readers a sense of perspective, at the end of 2019, the U.S.A. had a net worth of $111.04 trillion.

Nagy fails to mention UBS in her little dance for reasons unknown. She also claims nobody knows who sits on the Vanguard board of directors, but that information is readily available online.

Wrong-headed narratives of climate change are distracting Americans.

Her little dance for the wolves may have been brought on by outfits like ΩFriends of the Earth U.S. as this organization lays much of the blame for climate change on these “Big Three” asset managers. They report they collectively own more than 27 percent of shares in fossil fuel giants Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips and over 30 percent of significant agribusiness companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland.

They then conclude that these three, as the largest shareholders in these two major industries, make them the most responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

The problem with those who believe in this false narrative is they fail to recall things like Al Gore jet setting around the world on private jets promoting his 2006 climate change book and movie, “An Inconvenient Truth.” As scientists pointed out, the earth is cooling, so the climate change zealots are now calling it “global warming.” Proving the hypocrisy of those who follow them.

Remember how Al Gore told us that global warming would cause much of the landmass to be submerged underwater as the ice caps melted?

Not only did that never happen, but Bill and Melinda Gates (also climate change advocates) have had an odd fascination with islands, from getting married on one (Lanai) to buying one (Niihau).

And after their recent divorce announcement, his ex-wife retreated to the Grenada island of Calivigny at $132,000 a night.

One may think that buying islands and oceanfront estates would be bad investments? Shouldn’t these rich people be looking at mountaintop property somewhere?

But logic like this is meaningless to climate change – global warming whatever.

According to their recent surveys, such as outfits like Friends of the Earth U.S., asset management companies own over $650 billion of shares in the top fossil fuel, agribusiness, border security, and surveillance companies. This makes these three the Big Bad Boogie Men of climate change carbon footprints.

Watching and listening to Nagy, she makes a valid point for investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (S.E.C.) after she points out that these firms hold significant interests in companies like Coke and Pepsi, Apple and Android, and American and Delta airlines.

At one point, Nagy says,

“Call me a dingleberry, but if you own all the ‘competing’ companies in the ‘free market,’ then I don’t think the market is all that free.”

Senator Warren Grills Yellen About BlackRock Oversight

I can’t entirely agree with Warren on… everything. However, Warren made an excellent point relative to our national financial security.

On the Senate Banking Committee, Warren noted that the Federal Reserve began designating giant banks “too-big-to-fail” for Federal Reserve oversight as granted by Congress in the Dodd-Frank act of 2008. Warren drafted the bill following the sub-prime housing market debacle, ironically the fault of Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass). Frank pushed no collateral mortgages despite the Bush Administration warning Frank of the calamity it would bring.

The “too-big-to-fail” banks did precisely that when the bottom fell out of the housing market, leaving the banks holding no collateral mortgages.

The bill created the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a regulator that can scrutinize banks deemed systemically necessary with more than $50 billion in assets. Warren was working to determine in her interview with Yellen was; Why isn’t BlackRock (BLK), which oversees 180 times that amount of assets, designated too big to fail?

Warren asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “If a $9 trillion investment company failed, would that likely impact our economy?”

Yellen’s response was odd, to say the least, “With respect to asset management, rather than focus on designation of companies, I think it’s important to focus on an activity like that and consider what the appropriate restrictions are,” Yellen said, “It’s not obvious to me that designation is the appropriate tool.”

So why didn’t Senator Warren garner the appropriate respect and attention in the news cycle about her interview with Yellen?

Maybe because these “Big Three” asset managers also control much of the news media and news cycle:

• Eighteen percent of Fox.

• Sixteen percent of C.B.S., and therefore also of Sixty Minutes.

• Thirteen percent of Comcast, which owns N.B.C., MSNBC, CNBC, and the Sky media group.

• Twelve percent of CNN.

• Twelve percent of Disney, which owns A.B.C. and FiveThirtyEight.

• Between ten and fourteen percent of Gannett, which owns more than 250 Gannett daily newspapers plus U.S.A. Today.

• Ten percent of the Sinclair local television news, which controls seventy-two percent of U.S. households’ local T.V.

• A large unspecified chunk of Graham Media Group, which owns Slate and Foreign Policy.

As reported by The Common Reader (How a Company Called BlackRock Shapes Your News, Your Life, Our Future)

Comedians are known to have a measurable level of higher intelligence.

If Nagy is working to push the narrative of a financial house of cards waiting to fall, she has hit a homerun that should concern all of us.

Her intent to wake us all up seemingly comes at the end of her dance video:

“Borders are meaningless to the elite except as a tool of nationalism to pit us against each other, And we all know corporate dollars go into politics And if all those corporations are owned by the same people, that means both political parties are definitely owned by the same people.”

While some might read that Nagy is a puppet for George Soros Open Border Society, she also makes a pretty convincing case that the cabal of the globalists like George Soros should be countered and countered right now.

One comes away from Nagy’s performance thinking that allowing this practice of these big three to continue is much like the Trojan Horse that entered Troy.

In life, there is an old expression: “Don’t sweat the small stuff, Sweat the big stuff.” Unfortunately, climate change is the small stuff averting our eyes off the big stuff– which is a potential market collapse due to too many eggs in just three large baskets.

Liz Warren was right Something needs to be done by the Federal Reserve, and it needs to be done, NOW.

And hats off to this little “Dance Monkey,” Toni Nagy, for calling our attention to this issue.

