CHARLOTTESVILLE: Dr. David E. Martin, PhD, is the founder and CEO of M·CAM International, LLC. M·CAM is identified as a research provider focused on intellectual property and intangible assets. M·CAM and CNBC partnered to create the CNBC IQ100. This is a data-driven index model of 100 companies the two feel best use technology to invest in and profit from using innovative technology. M·CAM’s proprietary algorithms are used to select companies using innovation to grow. Using this model, the CNBC IQ100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 5 percent going back to 2007. M·CAM International LLC is regulated by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Virginia. Dr. Martin is questioning the “pandemic” narrative.

Since 1998 M·CAM has been the largest underwriter of intangible assets in 168 countries.

Their business is to monitor the innovation happening around the world to see what is serving the business well as it relates to finance.

Over the weekend Dr. Martin was interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in a video posted to BitChute where he dropped a bombshell. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer who is licensed to practice in both Germany and the State of California. He has successfully sued both Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen for fraud.

Dr. Martin supports Dr. Fuellmich’s assertion from last year (2020) that there was no pandemic.





“It is important to note at this point that the definition of a pandemic was changed 12 years earlier (2008). Until then, a pandemic was considered to be a disease that spread worldwide and which led to many serious illnesses and deaths. Suddenly, and for reasons never explained, it was supposed to be a worldwide disease, only.”

German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Interview: Dr. David Martin with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – There is no novel virus, no pandemic

In the spring of 2020 M·CAM reviewed the over 4,000 patents related to COVID viruses and backers of the SARS COVID virus patents.

They posted a report of the gene sequence to the ICTV of WHO whereby they reviewed the documents on the claimed novel coronaviruses and found over 120 pieces of evidence that there was no single coronavirus. They found patents going back to 1999 that showed patent applications for novel coronavirus. The question of what is a pandemic arises again.

The first vaccine patent ever applied for a coronavirus was by Pfizer Pharmaceutical January 28, 2000. Patent US6372224 was issued for a K-9 virus vaccine. This was an “S” type or vaccine to create Spike Proteins. Dr. Marin says this is proof that the COVID-19 coronavirus is not novel at all but 22 years in the making according to patent filings. It also proves the coronavirus pandemic did not come from a Wuhan wet market but was engineered in a lab intentionally.

“What’s more problematic and what is actually the most egregious problem is that Anthony Fauci and NANID found the malleability of coronavirus to be a potential candidate for HIV vaccines. And so SARS is actually not a natural progression of a zoonotic modification of coronavirus. As a matter of fact very specifically in 1999 Anthony Fauci funded research at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill specifically to create, and you cannot but help but lament what I am about to read because this comes directly from a patent application filed on April 19, 2002, and you heard the date correctly, 2002, where the NANID built: (reading from the patent) ‘An infectious replication defective coronavirus that would specifically targeted for human lung empathilia’. In other words, WE MADE SARS! AND WE PATENTED IT ON APRIL 19TH 2002.”

This was almost 20 years before the virus hit Asia and then spread around the world.

US patent 7279327 clearly exposes in gene sequencing of what is now known as a scourge pathogen.

The patent shows it was engineered and could be synthetically modified in a laboratory using nothing more than gene sequencing technologies.

Using the research of patents as M·CAM does as a matter of routine, we see a Coronavirus timeline:

April 25, 2003 – CDC files an application to get a patent on “Coronavirus Transmitted to Humans” Patent US7776521B1. Dr. Fauci is also involved with this.

April 28, 2003 – Sequoia Pharmaceuticals files an application to get a patent on anti-viral agents for treatment and control on infections by coronavirus US7151163.

Also in 2003 – the first “patent” to control the priority rights of a Coronavirus (Patent US 7279327).

The CDC also files patents on its “Detection” (US 7220852) and a “Kit” (US 7776521) to measure it.

From 2003 – 2018, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Ralph Baric, and the CDC controlled 100% of the cash flow that built the empire around the “Industrial Empire of Coronavirus”.

In 2007, the CDC also filed a petition with the patent office to keep their application of the Coronavirus “Confidential” and “Private”. The CDC then moves their Coronavirus research to Wuhan China.

In early 2020 Dr. Fullermich made a presentation whereby he declared the supposed COVID-19 pandemic as a “Corona Scandal”.

“This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a ‘Corona Scandal’ and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages.” – Attorney Dr. Reiner Fullermich

German/American attorney Dr. Fullermich has filed a class-action lawsuit against those responsible for creating and releasing this virus and wants a Nuremberg-style tribunal trial for all those involved in these “Crimes against Humanity”. It is said he has over 1,000 other attorneys joining him in this litigation.

Reiner Fullermich Lawsuit Update

Fullermich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee.

Fullermich says,

“Since July 10, 2020, this Committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking. All the above-mentioned cases of corruption and fraud committed by the German corporations pale in comparison in view of the extent of the damage that the corona crisis has caused and continues to cause.”

As Dr. Martin concludes,

“Now what is important is, on the 25th of April (2003), and listen to the date very carefully because this date is problematic. Three days after CDC filed the patent on the SARS coronavirus in 2003… Three days later, Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, a company that was set up in Maryland, Sequoia Pharmaceuticals on the 28th of April 2003, filed a patent on anti-viral agents for treatment and control of infections by a coronavirus. CDC filed 3 days earlier and then the treatment was available 3 days later. Now, just hold that thought for a second.”

Dr. Martin offers damning evidence,

“Ask yourself a simple question; How would one have a patent for treatment on a thing that had been invented three days earlier? The patent in question, the April 28th, 2003 patent 7151163 issued to Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, has another problem. The problem is it was issued and published before the CDC patent on coronavirus was actually allowed. So the degree to which the information could have been known by any means other than insider information between those parties is zero.”

Sequoia Pharmaceuticals became rolled into the proprietary holdings of Pfizer, Krusell, and Johnson & Johnson.

With the testimony of many diverse experts such as Dr. David E. Martin of M·CAM, Dr. Fullermich is building a very strong case against the likes of Fauci, the CDC, and big pharma. The implications of multiple counts of both fraud and treason cannot be ruled out. Dr. Fullermich is not dependent on the justice system of the United States either. He can take his litigation global. He wants to see a Nuremberg-style trial for “Crimes against Humanity” as well as civil damages awarded to those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 or suffered from the man-made virus themselves.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler