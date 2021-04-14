To promote healing, Black leaders should forgive Officer Karen Potter

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 — In the wake of her shooting and killing of Duante Wright, Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter resigned. She may lose her pension and even face criminal charges. Black community members in the greater Minneapolis area, still angry over George Floyd’s death, turned to street justice. A Dollar Tree was robbed, gym shoe stores looted, and fires set.

The same mob convinced Potter is a trigger-happy racist, now wants to shoot first. Then ask questions. (‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ is a lie obscuring a bigger truth)

The local police chief stepped down after calling out the riots and refusing to mislabel them as peaceful protests. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott appeared to be a deer in the headlights, unable to come up with tough answers to constituents demanding them.

While nothing can bring back Mr. Wright, there is a solution that could go a long way toward promoting healing.





Black leaders should publicly forgive Officer Potter.

The reasons against doing this are numerous. Al Sharpton and other race hustlers make their financial living off of pitting people against each other. Racial healing would devastate their financial bottom line and render them irrelevant. The media ethos is “if it bleeds, it leads.”

Racial harmony would not be good for ratings.

For the perpetual rage industry, a certain satisfactory bloodlust comes from destroying Potter.

Potter took the honorable path and resigned from her job. The perpetual rage industry wants to seize her pension, and convict her of murder. Others will file lawsuits to bankrupt her. She will be deemed a racist without a shred of evidence to support this horrible accusation.

The more extreme elements are already plotting to doxx her, putting her and her family in danger. The death threats are real. Driving Officer Potter to suicide would be considered a noble accomplishment for the mob.

The problem with vengeance is that nothing is ever enough for the mob.

Forgiveness is a better approach, and in this case, is totally justified.

Officer Potter made a mistake. Her mistake was tragic, fatal, and irreversible. It was still a mistake. She accidentally took a human life. In police parlance, it was an accidental discharge.

Before her mistake, she had 26 years of honorable service. She was a good police officer. Imagine having 26 years of successful competence at work all be destroyed by one bad move. It takes a lifetime to build a reputation and an instant to destroy it.

Officer Potter was not guilty of malice. She is guilty of a medical condition called humanitis It afflicts every one of the world’s nearly eight billion inhabitants.

Most people who make mistakes go about their lives. Officer Potter will not. She will suffer tormet for the rest of her life, replaying her mistake every day. Forever. She spent 26 years having to make split-second decisions.

In the heat of the moment, she badly messed up.





Americans are told that police officers have to be right 100% of the time, but that unreasonable expectation runs counter to the flawed nature of being human.

The other aspect of being human is that we are all different.

Philando Castille, George Floyd, and Duante Wright are not the same unless one believes all black people are the same.

Castille and Floyd were clearly victims of overzealous police officers. Neither Castille nor Floyd resisted arrest. Wright resisted arrest, and having warrants for gun possession out on him, he escalated the situation. The twisting in the car, he could have been reaching for one of those guns. It was a tense and frightful situation for the police.

Officer Potter is not Derek Chauvin unless one believes that all white people are the same and all police officers are the same.

Chauvin had a history of crossing the line. Officer Potter did not.

Officer Potter is a good cop who made the worst mistake a person can make. She accidentally took another human life. Throwing her to the wolves will not bring Duante Wright back.

Forgiving Potter will not bring Wright back either, but it would cool temperatures and ease tensions.

Forgiving her would be a giant first step in healing a nation torn apart by racial divisions.

Most people want to get along. Ignore those who want division for their own selfish gain. The black community and the police officer community can only benefit from breaking down the wall of suspicion and mistrust. One outstretched hand can make a difference.

It can be the difference between preserving life and more tragic deaths.

Black leaders should forgive Officer Kim Potter. In the long run, forgiveness will heal their souls as well as hers.