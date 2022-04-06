Time to consider the law during a period of Lawlessness in America

WASHINGTON: There are three types of laws known to man; Devine laws, manmade laws, and natural laws. Devine laws are the word of God, starting with the writings of the Bible. God became so angry with his children that He burned the ten commandments in stone. The problem with His laws is if people do not believe in Him, they probably won’t follow His laws either.

Secular laws are the manmade laws of this world whereby man seeks to control his fellow man. Congress is “America’s lawmakers.” Indeed, many members of Congress are lawyers.

Natural laws refer to the laws of nature or laws of science. Gravity is a good example. Nobody argues with gravity.

Devine Laws

There are some 613 laws throughout the Bible in the Old Testament. With another 1,050 commands in the New Testament. Other religions' holy books parallel many of these same laws.





When it comes to the Devine laws of God, one good way to measure people’s respect for these laws is in church attendance. In 2020 some 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Because religion is very personal and can sometimes cause friction, many Americans are not always truthful in these surveys. Also, there is a difference in asking if people belong to a church instead of attending worship services. Or, for many, they do not follow a church but consider themselves to be Christians.

Another factor confusing the research is that many non-denominational megachurches do not have formal memberships.

This means thousands of people regularly attend a non-denominational megachurch every week. However, they claim they are not members, which is truthful. But flaws in the goal of the research.

For example, in 2021, Pew Research held that about three-in-ten U.S. adults were unaffiliated religiously with any house of worship. But still, self-identified Christians made up 63% of that U.S. population in 2021, down from 75% just ten years ago.

So if you put this first sentence together with the second sentence, that means that all other religions in America after Christians only compose 7% of the population, which does not sound very probable.

Another measure of people taking the Devine laws seriously is in giving or tithing.

It is said that 5% of churchgoers tithe (Church Development). About 1.5 million people out of the 247 million U.S. citizens identify as Christians (Sharefaith). And of those 1.5 million tithers, it is said 77% give more than 10% (Health Research Funding).

However, only 15% of churches held in-person meetings during the pandemic. Overall, giving to houses of worship was down dramatically even if churches continued to meet virtually online with streaming worship services.

Most experts agree that for the first time in the history of America, people of faith no longer are in the majority.

If you ever wondered how you fitted in with charitable giving, CDFCapital.org offers this very informative information by age group.

The Greatest Generation

Born: Before 1945

Percent of the population: 11.8%

What percentage of this generation give: 88%

Percentage of total charitable giving: 26%

Average yearly gift: $1,367

The average number of charities supported: 6.2

Boomers

Born: 1946–1964

Percent of the population: 23.6%

What percentage of this generation give: 72%

Percentage of total charitable giving: 43%

Average yearly gift: $1,212

The average number of charities supported: 4.5

Generation X

Born: 1965–1980

Percent of the population: 20.4%

What percentage of this generation give: 59%

Percentage of total charitable giving: 20%

Average yearly gift: $732

The average number of charities supported: 3.9

Millennials

Born: 1981–1995

Percent of the population: 25.9%

What percentage of this generation give: 60%–87%*

Percentage of total charitable giving: 11%

Average yearly gift: $481

The average number of charities supported: 3.3

Natural Laws

Natural laws, sometimes termed laws of science, are sometimes thought of as the only laws remaining that people respect because we have to.

Most know that if you jump out of a high-rise building, gravity and speed will kill you. As a fireman’s kid, I know that four stories are about the dividing line. If you fall from four stories (not head first), you might live, albeit with serious injuries. Above a four-story fall, you probably won’t make it.

There are 175 known Scientific Theories and Scientific Laws known today. Interestingly, Sir Isaac Newton holds ownership of 3 of those laws.



Sometimes these laws can be combined into a situation.

Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law says, “There is an equal and opposite reaction for every action.” Which can be applied to present domestic and world current events. But some laws we think of as actual laws are not scientific laws.

Capt. Edward Aloysius Murphy Jr. (January 11, 1918 – July 17, 1990) of the Air Force was an American aerospace engineer who worked on safety-critical systems. He is known for his namesake Murphy’s Law stated, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

Murphy's Law is not a scientific law but an adage or truism many people quote. It can be neither proven nor disproven, so it is not such a law.



If you are reading along and thinking of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent invasion of Ukraine, thinking, “Putin should have considered the lessons of both Newton and Murphy before his invasion,” you are right.

Manmade Laws

The United States of America has more laws than most other countries. Still, our legislatures (States and Federal) turn out more new laws and regulations in a year than most other countries turn out over many decades.



There are five sources of manmade laws in America; Constitutional law, statutory law, treaties, administrative regulations, and common law (which includes case law). Nobody can say how many laws we have, but research shows a range of 30,000-80,000, with more added daily.

This simple question is so confusing because we have both State and Federal laws.

A direct answer would depend on which state you live in.

Another interesting factoid is that it takes serious coin for States and their municipalities to have their laws codified. This means laws that are no longer enforceable are still on the books.

Two municipal laws removed from the City of Plano, Illinois, are illegal to spit on the sidewalk. The other is that persons driving “horseless carriages” had to pull over for approaching horse and carriage.

Another example of the laws of man no longer being typically enforced is regarding sex.

Adultery laws, which make sexual acts with a person other than your spouse, are illegal in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

One has to wonder how such laws would apply to Will and Jada Smith, who is said to have an open marriage in Hollywood?

Felony Covid-19 Vaccine Card laws.

Another thing I often wonder is when was the law passed to make forging Covid-19 vaccine cards a felony? And how can it be a felony when the vaccine is not a vaccine but is rather an experimental mRNA gene modification drug?

What is illegal and unconstitutional is requiring an injection with a known high rate of bad side effects up to and including death. There is no way laws that require a clot shot and “vaccine card” can be legal. Forget Fauci and his “follow the science” and support “law of survival.”

What is the first law of survival? “All living things prioritize their survival above all else and will do what is necessary to stay alive.”

Where do so-called secular laws fit in with all of this?

Secular laws are a new term for a new form of manmade laws. For example, new laws that reduce ties between a government and religion based on Holy books of scriptures with civil laws are said to be secular.

An example might be doing away with Capital Punishment when the Bible says, “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.” Exodus 21:23–27

This passage carried out logically further out would be “and a life for a life.”

Are Natural Laws the same as Nature’s Laws?

No, but this one confused me as well. The seven laws of nature are the laws of attraction, polarity, rhythm, relativity, cause and effect, gender/gustation, and perpetual transmutation of energy.

There is no priority or order to these seven laws.

So what is the point to all of this talk of types of laws?

If you think about the times we live in, it seems like the only laws being respected are the natural laws or laws of science. People are not jumping out of buildings to see if they can defy gravity.

Some Democrats and people of the media are guilty of bearing false witness against President Donald Trump. Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) betrayed their electorate, going rouge, joining the Democrats in two sham impeachment attempts.

As recently as April 3, 2022, ABC News was repeating the debunked hoax perpetrated against Trump. “Another hoax debunked: Official review of Trump phone logs from January 6 finds the record is complete.”

“According to multiple sources familiar with Trump’s phone behavior and the White House switchboard records, the January 6 log reflects Trump’s typical phone habits. He mainly placed calls through the switchboard when he was in the residence but rarely used it when he was in the Oval Office. The fact the log does not show calls on January 6, 2021, from the Oval Office is not unusual, said the sources, because Trump typically had staff either place calls directly for him on landlines or cell phones. Those calls would not be noted on the switchboard log.



The six pages of White House switchboard logs for January 6, 2021, are completely based on an official review of White House records, according to a source familiar with the matter. There are no missing pages, and the seven-hour gap is likely explained by the use of White House landlines, White House cell phones, and personal cell phones that do not go through the switchboard.”

So what makes average American patriots who voted for President Trump in 2020 so outraged is where was all this concern when Hillary Clinton and her entourage were Bleach Bitting and smashing mobile devices with hammers after Congressional subpoenas demanded their surrender.

What happened to Hillary's 30,000 lost emails related to Benghazi?



The danger stupid socialist Democrats face in playing this game in obvious double standards of justice is a sizable number of his followers are former military. They have taken an oath of office to defend the Constitution of the United States.

“I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

If we neglect the Devine laws of God and have two standards for the laws made by man (one for Democrats and one for Republicans), as cartoonist Gary Larsen captioned so many of his hilarious cartoons, we have, “Trouble brewing.”

"When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty." – Thomas Jefferson.





