Ties that bind Biden, Ukraine, China, prostitutes and human traffickers

WASHINGTON. Remember President Donald Trump’s 2019 Senate impeachment trial? We heard a lot about a “quid-pro-quo” deal between President Trump and the government of Ukraine to “dig dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Debunked?

Fake-news media sources said accusations saying Vice President Joe Biden used the power of his office to secure lucrative Ukrainian and Chinese business concessions for son Hunter were thoroughly “debunked.”

But last Wednesday, the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released its investigative findings regarding Hunter Biden to the American People. (Conflict of interest? Hunter Biden, son of Vice President, joins Ukrainian gas company)

The Senate Report

According to the report “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on US Government Policy and related Concerns,” Hunter Biden did very well financially while his father Joe was Vice President of the United States.





Under the heading “Key Findings” is this:

“Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow.”

“Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.”

“Hunter Biden was serving on [Ukrainian oil and gas company] Burisma’s board (supposedly consulting on corporate governance and transparency) when [Burisma founder Mykola] Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to officials serving under Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Vitaly Yarema, to ‘shut the case against Zlochevsky.’ [US Deputy Chief of Mission George] Kent testified that this bribe occurred in December 2014 (seven months after Hunter joined Burisma’s board), and, after learning about it, he and the Resident Legal Advisor reported this allegation to the FBI.”

Then there is this fascinating nugget:

“Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution. Some recipients of those funds are Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to nonresident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’”

Trump’s “perfect” conversation with Ukraine’s president

Trump’s telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who succeeded the corrupt Petro Poroshenko, sought to get to the bottom of the Biden’s (father and son) corruption.

President Trump: “I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down… There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution [of Burisma’s Zlochevsky] and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

President Zelensky assured Trump that his new prosecutor, one approved by a new legislature dedicated to reform, would investigate the matter. Then Zelensky asked of Trump:

President Zelensky: “I would kindly ask you if you have any additional information that you can provide to us, it would be very helpful for the investigation to make sure that we administer justice in our country…”

Trump’s so-called “quid-pro-quo” with Zelensky to better “administer justice” both in the US and Ukraine was, in the view of Democrats and the fake-news media, a high crime punishable by impeachment. (Lt. Col Vindman questions the Commander in Chief’s foreign policy)

A study in contrast

The accusation Trump and his 2016 campaign colluded with Vladimir Putin’s Russia to secure victory was proved false, if begrudgingly, by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. (Peter Strzok implicates Obama & Biden in coup plot against Flynn, Trump)

And so was the charge Trump engaged in sexual high jinx while on a business trip to Moscow in 2013. The so-called “pee tape” was found to be a clever bit of Russian video disinformation as were the absurd accusations contained in the infamous and discredited Steele dossier.

America’s Gestapo

More importantly, Joe Biden’s securing Hunter’s position on Burisma’s board of directors, followed by Hunter’s facilitating the sale of auto parts maker Henniges Automotive to a Chinese military aircraft manufacturer, did not raise red flags in the minds of one particular US government agency.

That institution was the central player responsible for advancing the baseless counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and presidency. The one responsible for exonerating Hillary Clinton for violating national security laws in her illegal handling of top-secret State Department emails. The same one that turned a blind eye to allegations Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to drop its investigation into a corrupt company on whose board sat his son Hunter.





The same agency was untroubled by Hunter Biden’s association with nefarious Chinese businessmen with ties to the People’s Liberation Army and his financial transactions with East European and Russian prostitutes and their human traffickers.

That central player was and remains the FBI.

So, what was the FBI’s response to the Senate’s request for information regarding the appeal by US foreign service officer George Kent to investigate Biden family corruption?

“The FBI has not yet responded to that request,” says the Senate report.

Senate Republicans shouldn’t hold their breath. The FBI’s past actions prove it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee. Gestapo-like secret police responsible for leading the attempted coup against Republican President Donald J. Trump.

That coup plot seems to have been designed to busy the Justice Department with a pointless chase down an Alice-in-Wonderland rabbit hole. All in an attempt to prevent investigations into real-world criminal acts.

That begs the question: What do Joe Biden, Ukraine, China, prostitutes, and their human traffickers all have in common?

The answer comes in the form of one Robert Hunter Biden.

**********************************************************************************

Top Image: Hunter Biden with father Joe Biden. ABC News screen capture.