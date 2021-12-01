Thumbs on the Scale of Justice in the Rittenhouse and Arbery Shootings

WASHINGTON: The irony of white Kyle Rittenhouse shooing three white men with criminal histories in Wisconsin juxtaposed against three white men of Georgia who shot black Ahmaud Arbery caught breaking the law of trespassing cannot go ignored. In both instances, men with guns were working to enforce America’s known laws and in both instances, aggressive men threatened a person holding the gun and paid the ultimate price.

In both instances the mainstream media worked to make these cases about race when watching the videos, race had nothing to do with it!

“You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

In both the Wisconsin and Georgia shootings, offenders made the mistake of trying to disarm an armed man. The mockingbird media can tell all the lies they want. However, we all have eyes that can see and brains that can process. The videos show aggressive lawbreakers getting what was predictable.

One gets the impression that the only reason why Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent in Wisconsin while Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were found guilty in Georgia was in one instance it was 3 against 1 and the other it was 1 against 3.





But race and race-baiting also figure into the equation.

Communist Marxists want to see our nation disarmed for a relatively bloodless takeover of America.

They want to make it appear Americans should not be armed for self-defense. For that reason, the mainstream news media is going to push a narrative against guns. At the same time activist groups such as Black Lives Matter will work in unison to that same end: The pushing of race as the reason Americans should not be armed.

Add Critical Race Theory as a tool to brainwash children to be racists, it could lead to a race war.

Both of these narratives are painfully transparent and those pushing them to appear painfully ignorant. They are ignorant that the majority of Americans are seeing through their lies and deceit to their end game.

Rittenhouse vs. Aubery

Almost everybody now knows the Kyle Rittenhouse story of Kenosha, Wisconsin. (The saga of Kyle Rittenhouse is not over until it is over). For those who are unaware of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting of Brunswick, Georgia, a quick recap.

Ahmaud Arbery was a 25-year-old black man shot by three white men. They were all found guilty of murder and other charges for their pursuit of Arbery. Thier goal was to make a citizen’s arrest for the crime of trespassing. And possibly solve some previous thefts at a new home construction site.

The three defendants — Travis McMichael, 35; father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and neighbor William Bryan, 52 — face sentences of up to life in prison.

The three men have also been indicted on separate federal charges, including hate crimes and attempted kidnapping. Those charges are supposed to go to trial in February of next year but appeals on the first case could delay or cancel that.

The guilty verdict suggests that the jury agreed with prosecutors’ assessment that Arbery posed no threat to the men. and that the men had no reason to believe he had committed a crime. Thus they had no legal right to pursue him through their suburban neighborhood.

“You can’t start it and claim self-defense,” the lead prosecutor argued in her closing statements. “And they started this.”

Unfortunately, that is a lie. Their subdivision had had a rash of incidents of thefts. Theft of materials and tools is common these days at new construction sites. Arbery was caught on security cameras trespassing on a new home construction site where he was either acting like an innocent curious young man scoping out somebody’s American dream home or a potential thief casing the joint for anything easily worth stealing

What the media did not report is Arbery was a regular visitor to this construction site.

“Video Shows Ahmaud Arbery at Construction Site Before His Death” – Daily Blast Live

Arbery’s family said he was out jogging on the day of his death

Defense lawyers said no evidence showed that Arbery jogged into the defendants’ Satilla Shores neighborhood. In fact, the video footage shows Arbery, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, walking onto the construction site, looking around shortly before he was killed. The video also shows Arbery wandering around the property.

The video does not show Arbery stealing or damaging anything.

Travis McMichael told police he had seen Arbery outside the partially built house 12 days before the shooting.

During that evening encounter, McMichael said Arbery put his hands in his waistband implying he had a gun. McMichael called 911 and Arbery ran away.

From the beginning, Arbery’s family and friends raised questions about local officials’ handling of the case. The three men were charged after they walked free for several weeks after the shooting. Arrests were made only after the video of Arbery’s fatal incident was released. Thereafter a national outcry swelled and the case was taken over by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. This leads to the question, if the national outcry was not made, would the McMichaels or Bryan have been prosecuted?

The killing of Arbery in February 2020 never reached the same level of notoriety as the case of George Floyd.

Floyd was the black man who died in Minneapolis in police custody. Arbery’s death did add fuel to the fire of riots that unfolded in cities across the country in the spring and summer of 2020. For liberal Marxists of the left, the Arbery case touched on themes such as American criminal injustice, patriot vigilantism, self-defense laws, Second Amendment gun ownership, and the role race can play in jury selection.

For conservative Americans, the case brings into question how much-biased mainstream news media and political activists organizing protests outside courthouses can impact a verdict.

During the trial, defense lawyers relied on a Georgia citizen’s arrest law, which was enacted back in the 19th century.

That law has since been changed yet they argued that their clients had acted legally. Claiming that the McMichaels and Bryan set out in two pickup trucks in an effort to detain Arbery while he trespassed on a home construction site. A visit that was captured by security cameras.

Eventually, Arbery became surrounded by the two pickup trucks. In a confrontation with Travis McMichael, Arbery makes a grab for the barrel of his shotgun as can be seen on the video shot by Bryan.

McMichaels claims self-defense in the killing of Arbery

Mr. McMichael testified he feared Arbery would get control of his shotgun and take his life. McMichael could argue both attempted theft and self-defense.

In accordance with Georgia law, the men each faced a nine-count indictment. For each count, they were charged individually and as “parties concerned in the commission of a crime.” The counts included malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit the felony of false imprisonment.

Under Georgia law, malice murder is applied when a person is found to have deliberately set out to kill someone.

This does not make much sense though as the gun came out of the truck later in the video. Presumably, Arbery did not comply and the men were not sure if he was armed.

Travis McMichael was the only defendant to take the stand in his own defense.

McMichael told the court he took his shotgun out of the truck during the pursuit because his U.S. Coast Guard training had taught him that showing a weapon could de-escalate a potentially violent situation. He testified that he believed he had little choice but to shoot Arbery,

“It was obvious that he was attacking me, that if he would have gotten the shotgun from me, then this was a life-or-death situation,” he said. “So I shot.”

The charge of felony murder applies when death results in the course of another felony — regardless of whether the person intended to kill someone. Both carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

The jury found Travis McMichael, the man who shot Mr. Arbery, guilty on all nine counts, including malice murder and felony murder. Travis is a Coast Guard veteran.

Gregory McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of all other counts he faced, including felony murder.

Gregory is a former police officer.

William Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault. However, the jury found Bryan guilty of three counts of felony murder and three other charges. He was the man with the video camera.

Lawyers for Travis McMichael told reporters that they respected the jury’s decision but planned to appeal the verdict, which they described as “disappointing and sad.”

“This is a very difficult day for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael,” said attorney Jason Sheffield, adding that both of them “honestly believe what they were doing was the right thing to do.”

Kevin Gough, a lawyer for Mr. Bryan, said he intends to file a motion for a new trial this week.

Self-defense is a legal defense in Georgia and citizen’s arrests were legal when this incident occurred. The parents of Ahmaud Arbery celebrated the guilty verdicts alongside the Reverend Al Sharpton and attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt.

The guilty verdict of the three men drew praise from Arbery’s family, who had watched the proceedings from inside the courthouse.

“I never thought this day would come, but God is good,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he hoped the verdicts would help “lead to a path of healing and reconciliation.” Joe Biden said the outcome reflected the justice system doing its job. Arbery’s death, Biden said, “is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country.”

The Arbery trial verdict came after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rittenhouse asserted he had acted in self-defense when attacked by the men he shot and wounded killing two of the three. This event was about race but not as one would logically think it would be. Rittenhouse did not shoot or kill any black people. Rittenhouse was trying to maintain law and order in a city he loved where his father lived.

Protests turned to riots complete with looting, arson, and assaults after a white Kenosha police officer shot a black resident, the Mainstream Media’s liberal narrative. The truth of the shooting is that a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, an armed man with a knife refusing to comply with police orders. Jacob Blake, the catalyst for the days of Kenosha riots was no stranger to law enforcement. (This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest)

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

