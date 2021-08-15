There is more to the kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer than meets the eye

WASHINGTON, D.C.: An old adage holds, “Oh what tangled webs we weave whenever it is our intent to deceive.” Apparently, some FBI agents were never taught that one. Last October more than a dozen people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group were arrested and accused in connection to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer from Mackinac Island.

They wanted their military-style operation done before the November 3rd, 2020, election, officials said.

Now that case appears to be starting to fall apart as Federal prosecutors refuse to hand over text messages and laptops of FBI informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case.

It has since been said the FBI used more informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case than they captured civilians. There were 13 arrested.





According to BuzzFeed News in a report they published, the FBI was involved in every aspect of the Whitmer kidnapping case. Starting with its inception! Governor Whitmer was quoted in an interview with the Free Press where she revealed she’d, “known about the plot for weeks.”

It makes one wonder if Whitmer and the FBI plotted a False Flag Operation to entrap a few otherwise innocent civilians? Was it all to benefit the Democratic Party by maligning President Trump just before a National election?

The FBI has been widely reported as being against President Trump dating back to before he was elected.

Perhaps they were not so much against Trump as they were/are in bed with the Democratic Party?

Defense lawyers for the accused ring leader, Adam Fox, are fighting for information from the FBI in discovery. The FBI is refusing to produce this information. Fox is now alleging FBI agents actually developed the kidnapping plot which gives a whole new meaning to ‘conspiracy case’ as there would otherwise be no kidnapping ‘conspiracy case’ without the FBI.

Allegations are that an FBI informant organized all the meetings, paid for hotel rooms and meals to entice others. Defense lawyers are demanding the informant that drew people into the conspiracy as potential evidence of entrapment.

It is illegal for FBI informants to plot criminal acts and encourage violence in the public.

The FBI is now being accused of not only setting up the kidnapping of Governor Whitmer, but also the Capitol Siege of January 6th in Washington, D.C.

It is important to note that much of this information about Adam Fox and his petitions by his attorneys is thanks to a new segment ‘Local 4 Defenders ‘of WDIV television station.

‘Attorneys plan entrapment defense in Whitmer kidnapping plot’

The news video of WDIV pictures three others other than Fox as Pete Musico, Paul Bellar, and Joseph Morrison. Again, thirteen individuals being arrested.

October 2020 plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer

The plan was to kidnap her from the Mackinac Island Michigan Governor’s Summer Mansion where her security would be light and an attack on an island seemed like an optimal opportunity for a military-style operation. From there the plan was to move Gov. Whitmer to a “secure location” in Wisconsin for “trial,” according to the affidavit.

The group seemed to believe she was guilty of treason because of her tyrannical lockdowns of the State of Michigan. (Six Governors Stripped of Executive Powers Due to COVID-19 Overreach)

According to news media outlets over 100,000 businesses have closed their doors for good because of the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020.

Officials connected to the case say the group was also intent on starting a second Civil War

In their attempt to not just kidnap Whitmer but also attack the State Capitol and target police officers at home. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel summarized the accused as ‘extremists’ who hoped to recruit new members ‘by seizing on a moment of civil unrest’ to wreak havoc on the country.

“They called on other members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them and “made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse,” she said.

Charged at the Federal level by the FBI are:

Adam Fox

Barry CroftTy Garbin

Kaleb Franks

Daniel Harris

Brandon Caserta

Charging by the U.S. District Court in the western district of Michigan is for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

All are from Michigan except Croft, a resident of Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, according to a criminal complaint.

Charged at the state level were:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville

Pete Musico, 42, of Munith

Joseph Morrison, 42, of Munith

Some of the men faced different charges than the others. Other charges besides kidnapping ranged from providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership, felony firearms, and the threat of terrorism.

Whitmer, never one to let a good crisis go without political gain, saying,

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry – as a call to action,” she said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.”

President Trump responded,

“My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters, and Mobs that burn down Democrat-run cities.”

Check and mate, Donald Trump!

The plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Whitmer was in the media 24/7 to create a bias against President Trump with just a few weeks to go before Election Day.

While President Trump has never said or implied he favored any white supremacist group, he has signaled he likes patriot groups that support our American Constitution and national values.

