The world has changed…now is the time to prepare for the future

Starvation is coming to some nations worldwide for the first time in over half a century. This will cause civil unrest that will create havoc around the globe as some nations will try to utilize others’ pain for political gains. The financial world will be unable to forecast these events sending markets into a spiral unlike anything seen since the Great Depression of 1929.

This will lead to wars around the globe. Now, not later, is the time to make the decisions for you, and your family’s future; before it is too late.

The issue of starvation has risen because of the first war in Europe in over 75 years.

That war between Russia and Ukraine will have long-lasting and unforeseen effects. One of the reasons is that Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe. Wheat and barley fields send surplus grain to most nations across Europe and Africa. Unfortunately, this year’s crops will not be sown, which will cause disruptions in food distribution.



But that isn’t the only cause of food shortages. America would normally pick up the slack, shipping its grains around the world at increased prices; however, American farmers will not be able to fill that gap this year because of the war. Russia is the number one source of fertilizer in the world. Russia produces 70% of all fertilizer worldwide. American farmers rely on cheap fertilizer to grow those massive fields of grains.



This year they will leave fields empty because they cannot fertilize their crops economically enough to support the cost of growing and harvesting those crops. Fertilizer needs fossil fuels to produce, but the man now in charge of America, Joe Biden, is at war with fossil fuels. He wants to completely do away with them by 2030, eight years away.

Nowhere will the left tell you the result of their end game is doing away with fossil fuels by 2030.

The State of Washington just passed legislation to do away with gas-powered vehicles by 2030 exposing the green warriors future plans. That fervor to rid America of fossil fuels leads Slow Joe to stop energy production in the U.S. Instead, he is begging Iran and Venezuela, two American-hating nations, to increase their oil production to sell to America.



How it helps the globe that two of the world’s worst dictatorships produce the fossil fuels instead of America, is never stated, nor asked by the MSM.





But the results are the same, less gas in America, at an inflated cost. That cost is part of the reason that American farmer’s fields will remain barren this year and expedite the onslaught of starvation in third-world countries around the world.

That war on fossil fuels also affects the supply chains.

Not only the obvious increases in transportation costs, but also in everything else that uses any plastics or fertilizer, as they both need fossil fuels to produce. In fact, only half of every barrel of oil produces fuel for cars. Likewise, everything from your roof shingles to the herbs you grow in your kitchen window, to the plastic container holding a woman’s makeup, requires fossil fuels.



You see how it works, there are unexpected consequences for the hair-brained ideas of those uneducated environmentalists who only think in small circles. Never taking into account the symbiotic relationships between fossil fuels and the real world. Including the environment.

As fossil fuels burn, they discharge carbon dioxide, which plants use as their oxygen.

It takes a lot of carbon dioxide to grow those huge fields of grain that feed the world. However, those small-minded environmentalists, some who even call themselves scientists, disregard this in their effort to sustain the myth of man-made climate change. Sorry, there is no such thing as man-made climate change.



And carbon dioxide is not the cause of global warming…oops, sorry, that lie has been proven as the fantasy it is. Even though this myth of needing to stop carbon dioxide emissions won’t die. However, climate extremism is not the only thing affecting our futures.



Changes are coming and we must prepare for them.

But how? So much is unfolding in the world rapidly that it is nearly impossible to prepare. Forget what you think you know because so many things are now different than in the past 75 years. Some of those changes, affect our reasoning, including the fact that we have not had a pandemic since 1918. And the way that was handled was so different than the Covid pandemic of 2020 that it has changed everything from the world order to the psychological makeup of the average person, especially children.



In fact, without the pandemic of 2020 and the West’s irrational response to it, the Russians would not have invaded Ukraine.

Another huge change is the worldwide demographics.

The world has never before had so many elderly among its population. The aging population changes much of the metrics financially.



There are not enough young people to enter the workforce to sustain the levels of production we need to continue our present lifestyles. Beyond demographics, we have not had a European war for 75 years. With that cog in the works, we have no idea where things are headed. Further causing confusion in decision making.

On top of that, the world has never been so dependent on one nation for so much of its basic needs.

China is now controlling much of the manufacturing and heavy metal mining markets. Especially in America. Add to that that we have never before been so much in debt as a nation. That is causing economic instability around the world.

Not since FDR has this nation been so socialist, only this time, it is worse than ever before.

The socialist charge by radical politicians is causing even more financial weakness and chaos in this country and worldwide.



Forget whatever data you knew because it has all changed. We are entering a new world, unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. Everything from politics to finance to supply chains is different than just three years ago. And not only because Biden beat Trump, but his incompetence has also expedited the problem.



So how should one prepare for this bold new world?

By thinking ahead. Supply chains are going to create shortages here in America. They may not be as critical as in poor third-world nations, but they will affect everyone. So the first thing would be to stock items now before they become more expensive and less available.



This would include everything from food to hunting and fishing supplies. The latter might become important if the supply of food stocks becomes too severe. Of course, that list should also contain other essentials. This is not a to-do list, everybody will have to determine what items they need for everyday living in troubled times.



Speaking of which, the currency might be different. Barter and trading might be more important, as banking and credit will also change.

I know that many will resist this more. But the financial collapse of America is coming. It will make the collapse of 2008 seem minor.



Shortages will affect everybody, from billionaires to those living on their social security checks. Inflation is already approaching 10%, (8.9% as reported by Forbes Magazine for March) and it will only get worse. So while billionaires will be less affected than social security recipients, it will affect everyone in the coming years.



Banks may suddenly close, locking your life savings where you cannot access them. Do you have cash on hand to weather the storm? What about items to barter for necessities? Learn the lessons learned from those in the Greatest Generation who went through the Great Depression and World War II.



They always had much cash on hand, just in case, not locked in banks, because they saw Banks shut down holding their life savings. So today, we live with no cash on hand, instead of relying on debit cards and cell phone apps. Lose a reliable electrical supply and you lose access to your cash. And electricity relies on fossil fuels. You remember the thing that Biden is trying to rid this nation of without thinking of the consequences of his actions.



Nothing is ever going back to pre-2022 realities.

Everything has changed and will continue to change further with outcomes that are unforeseeable. Now is the time to think about how you will face the changes ahead. We either adapt, or we suffer. Like the Boy Scouts teach, “Be Prepared.”



The choice is yours, plan for those changes as best as you can, or suffer the consequences.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth Social @CommDigiNews