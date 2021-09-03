The WHO wants to give you a vaccine passport, and take your liberty

WASHINGTON: Apparently all of those who accused conservative patriots of wearing tinfoil hats and being conspiracy theorists will have to now wear those same hats. But only after we shape them into the form of now dunce caps for our accusers to wear. The World Health Organization (WHO) just made public a downloadable document titled ‘Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status: Technical Specifications and Implementation Guidance’. (‘Digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates: vaccination status: technical specifications and implementation guidance’- WHO, 27 August 2021)

The intention is to require a vaccination certificate of everybody that is blockchain based. Blockchain is a term for a computerized system of recording information that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. A blockchain system is essentially a networked digital ledger of records that can be widely accessed around the world.

The proposed system is said to be funded and engineered by none other than the Bill and Melinda Gate’s Foundation. Also funding the effort is the Rockefeller Foundation as well as the Government of Estonia, Foundation Botnar and the State of Kuwait. Strange bedfellows, indeed! (Top FDA doctors resign over CDC overreach on Covid-19 Vaccines)

This bombshell news seems to have first been released by a Mr. Henrick Palmgren of Red Ice TV, an online news service. He sent out the news in a Tweet.

Palmgren is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Red Ice TV, founded in 2003. However he is best known as the host of Red Ice Radio. He is also the co-host of Red Ice Live which features “Weekend Warrior,” a live TV show for subscription members.





Palmgren is very concerned with European heritage and culture and counteracting globalists seeking to destroy it.

The Palmgren’s news Tweet being shared by both Alex Jones of InfoWars as well as Harrison Smith of The American Journal. (‘WHO Endorses New Universal Social Credit Vaccine Passport’: ‘WHO Releases Plan for Global Digital Vaccine Passports Funded by Bill Gates & Rockefeller Foundation’ – Info Wars

The document’s executive summary states,

“In the context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the concept of Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates (DDCC) is proposed as a mechanism by which a person’s COVID-19-related health data can be digitally documented via an electronic certificate. A digital vaccination certificate that documents a person’s current vaccination status to protect against COVID-19 can then be used for continuity of care or as proof of vaccination for purposes other than health care. The resulting artefact of this approach is referred to as the Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status (DDCC:VS).”

The document claims it is only for tracking Covid-19 vaccine. However, those who have downloaded the vaccine track and trace app for their cell phones found it does much more. The ap also tracks information about the individual’s, mental and physical health, family background, lifestyle and social circles. The ap also collects ethnic origin, genetic/biometric details, criminal convictions or alleged criminal behavior information. As well as other personal intrusion to privacy questions. The idea is this will all build to a social credit score for each indvidual.

Which begs the question; Is a ‘social credit score’ the same thing as a military ‘threat assessment’? (‘Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at some music venues, sports arenas, and airlines — these are the best vaccine passport apps to download’ – Insider)

And if we refuse, these music venues, sports arenas and airlines will lose their asses! That is how American independence through civil disobedience works!

Alex Jones believes the next part of this plan is for the globalists to engineer a controlled collapse of the US and world economy

All while we, the people, are in Covid quarantine lockdowns at home. This has apparently already begun in three nations without guns, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. (Australia is going full Fascist …but resistance is growing)

Jones made mention of a Microsoft new video game called ‘Stayhomer.’ Game play has the Chinese military working together with the United States military fighting and killing rebelling civilians with RPGs. He feels this could be pop culture immitating truth.

Jones claims this is all part of a globalists plan that has been coming for years.

Jones claiming the plan is to force us all into a system of digital documentation for total control. Including an implanted microchip to track and trace you, pay you according to how you behave, and tax you for your carbon footprint. One of the things people always love about Alex Jones is his ability to prove his words out using the words of others.

He said Professor Klaus Schwab outlined this plan years ago. He then proceeds to read a series of titles from statements by others…

“We already know the plan but here it is in implementation. Don’t have to wait any more it is in your face. Ok?” He then goes on to read, “And look at this, Forbes, ‘World Needs Equivalent of Pandemic Lockdown Every Two Years To Meet Paris Carbon Emission Goals’, ‘Berlin University, Canteens cut meat from menu to curb climate change – BBC’, ‘Extinction Rebellion protesters block London’s Tower Bridge’, that’s what all these lockdowns are folks, ‘Lockdowns trigger dramatic fall in global carbon emissions- UCL’. And now Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister), we’ll play it next hour, has come out as the tip of the spear for these guys as he said, ‘You’re not going to engage in commerce unless you have a vaccine passport and we’re going to use this to implement how we’re going to save the environment, and the housing crisis, and universal income.”

Some on social media are now openly stating, “Zero hour has arrived.”

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

