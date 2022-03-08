The wars and military actions of Democrats and Neo Con presidents

WASHINGTON: During a recent segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum said, “Much of the fault” for the Russia-Ukraine conflict lies with former President Donald Trump. Speaking with Mika Brzezinski, she stated she believes the former president’s foreign policy is mainly responsible for our problems today.

“I think it’s also important to remember, going back to something that we talked about earlier, that Putin has made various efforts to undo western military support for Ukraine, including during the Trump Administration,” she said.

She then pointed out that Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sparked calls for the former U.S. president’s first impeachment inquiry. And Brzezinski

“If you remember, the argument over Trump’s first impeachment was about Trump refusing to give military aid to Ukraine because he imagined he could get some dirt on Joe Biden from the Ukrainians,” Applebaum said. “So why didn’t Putin do this during the Trump Administration? Because he thought Trump was weakening Ukraine, especially on this ground. The problem of Ukraine being unfortified goes back several years, and much of the fault lies in the Trump Administration.”

The absurdity of that argument is spelled out thanks to YouTube, which contains a video that should have sparked an FBI/DOJ investigation. Were they not in bed with the Democratic Party.

So given that Donald Trump is still living rent-free in the minds of so many unhinged liberals like Applebaum, that got us to wondering; Do more wars start under Democrat Presidents than Republicans? The answer is, yes, yes they do! Looking back 100 years, this is what we see.

However, it takes Congress, via the Declaration of War Act under the Constitution’s Article I, Section 8. This article specifically lists as a power of Congress the power “to declare War,” which unquestionably gives the legislature the power to initiate hostilities.

Since 1789, Congress has declared war 11 times, against 10 countries, during five separate conflicts: Great Britain (1812, War of 1812); Mexico (1846, War with Mexico); Spain (1898, Spanish-American War, also known as the War of 1898); Germany (1917, World War I); Austria-Hungary (1917, World War I); Japan (1941, World War II). All other conflicts that America has engaged in are “military actions.” And not Declarations of War.

The extent to which this clause limits the President’s ability to use military force without Congress’s affirmative approval remains highly contested.

Understand the history of 20th – 21st Century Military Actions.

John Kennedy took over the Vietnam conflict from the French when he was assassinated. Kennedy was seen as a wise man and warrior. Many felt that had he not been prematurely killed, Vietnam would have been less bloody, and he would have negotiated a peace involving two Vietnams of north and south parallel to what was done in Korea.

A North Vietnam general admits that America would have won the Vietnam War had Nixon stayed his course another 2 to 3 weeks.

Nixon took the aggressive action of mining the harbor and blowing up the only railroad line bringing arms from China to North Vietnam. However, anti-war protests and Watergate at home had President Nixon take his eyes off the ball.

Whether you like or hate Republicans and Richard Nixon as our president, one has to marvel at how the course of history could have been changed in just two weeks. Yet, we never even knew.

Ronald Reagan did not take us into any wars but rather International police actions.

Still, American lives were lost, and they were more like wars than drug raids of cartels. The greatest thing to occur under Ronald Reagan was the end of the Cold War as the Berlin Wall came down and the Eastern European Soviet Block countries dissolved as the USSR fell. A precursor to Russia’s present invasion of Ukraine.

There are claims that Vladimir Putin was crying when the USSR fell. The former KBG agent is fully invested in the old system of the USSR and Eastern European Block countries. Some claim he is now attempting to reestablish the map as it was before the end of the Cold War.

Some will look at George Bush’s invasion of Iraq and ask why we are not helping Ukraine?

A logical question as our invasion saved Kuwait from Iraq in several days as Iraqi soldiers cut and run when we entered that battle. So why didn’t we protect the sovereignty of both Crimea and Ukraine in the same fashion?

Good question! Obama-Biden is the answer.

Continuing to rewrite history about Donald Trump and war is pretty delusional.

Trump gave many impassioned speeches about how wars are a waste of time, money, and human lives… lives precious to the families who lose them. Not only was there no new wars under President Trump but much of his actions reflected two of his passions:

Stomp out Islamic terrorism, so innocent civilians are not be targeted and killed as “soft targets.”

Stomp out human trafficking and child sex rings as a modern-day form of the abusive slave trade.

No matter how hard they try, the media can never change the fact President Trump dismantled ISIS on his watch and had a record of sky-high arrests for human trafficking.

What went wrong with Afghanistan and the Taliban is President Trump trained the Afghanis to defend themselves and fight the Taliban in the absence of Americans. But Joe Biden withdrew our military, pulling the rug from under them.

Another issue President Trump did not realize is that many of our military men and women came home warning their families this would go down the way it did. Many civilians saw it coming as well.

Why?

The number one cash crop of Afghanistan is Poppies.

Poppies are used to make an opium-related income, and we should have eradicated the Poppy fields.

` What the soldiers said upon their arrival home was often the same:

“Most of the time, these guys we were teaching to police and fight for their own country were so high on opioids they could barely stand up, much less carry and aim a weapon!”

Russia did not fare much better in Afghanistan as they withdrew during George H.W. Bush’s second term as president.

The difference between George Bush of then and Joe Biden is that Bush gave Afghanistan first-generation surface-to-air missiles with CIA advisors to make sure they were used in war and not put on the black market. Once the Russians no longer owned the skies, they rapidly lost the ground game.

This was a lesson that Joe Biden should have learned in anticipation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The first rule of war is to destroy your opponent’s desire to continue the fight. But, unfortunately, Joe Biden and NATO have yet to do that.

