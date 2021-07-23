The View and Sonny Hostin show their Ignorance of the 2nd Amendment

NEW YORK: The View and Sonny Hostin decided to attack the 2nd Amendment and gun ownership in America again (June 23). Their hidden objectives seemingly were to promote both an ABC television special “One Nation Under Fire” to air this Sunday. (ABC News’ “One Nation Under Fire” Will Promote the Lie About Gun Violence in the U.S.)

Sunny Hostin will join in to bash NRA and NRA gun owners with new lies and divisiveness.

Hostin comes out with a new liberal lie that gun ownership of the 2nd amendment was to shore up slavery. Hostin saying in response to Joy Behar’s question about the heart of “America’s gun problem.

“I think it’s a cultural problem and … for decades the NRA has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns, but also stifled the study and spread of information about the causes of gun violence,” “I’m reading an incredible book called ‘The Second’ by professor Carol Anderson, and she describes that … the right to bear arms was designed to protect slavery because our founding fathers, and others, wanted to be able to empower a local militia group to basically put down a slave revolt and protect plantation owners,” Hostin added.

Hostin claims gun ownership is on the rise within the Black community.

This is a true statement. Gun ownership is on the rise all over America and has been ever since Obama was in the White House. She then goes on to make another race-baiting falsehood. Hostin claiming that this is because of a fear of White supremacy, the pandemic, and police violence. All of these allegations are patently false.

Nobody fears liberal idiocy like “Defund the Police” than inner-city black people who become the frontline victims thereafter of lawlessness





If The View had reached out to interview the black, ‘Man on the Street’, they might have learned something.

During the show Meghan McCain talks about safety from crime as a legitimate reason to own guns.

She mentions people fleeing liberal states like California and New York for conservative states like Arizona (her state), Texas and Florida.

McCain mentions the 30 rounds that were fired this past week in Logan’s Square within walking distance to the White House. She concludes,

“I am a gun owner. I am an NRA member and proud to be both. I think um, I never want to be lectured to by people who don’t own guns, who didn’t grow up in that culture, who don’t understand why women like me want to be armed and want to feel safe, in my home. Who wants to know if there was an intruder my husband would be able to protect me and my baby. It is a very hard thing for people to understand, uh, that doesn’t believe in it and it is one of the most polarizing issues in the United States of America. But going forward I will always vote for any person and any party that continues to defend the Second Amendment no matter what happens. It is the cornerstone of who I am and what I believe Americans should be.”

Co-Host Sara Hines thinks gun violence thinks the spike in gun violence is due to the COVID pandemic.

She thinks guns are a problem. Like so many other liberal talking heads, she is clueless. What women like Sara seem to lack are knowledge of two things… the past and the present…

“The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun.” – The NRA

One of many NRA members and non-members favorite things to read on both the NRA website and in their printed publications are segments titled, “THE ARMED CITIZEN”. This is a section the NRA puts forth that trashes television shows like The View, print, and even television. Why? Because these stories support personal gun ownership in accordance with the 2nd Amendment and offer all of us happy endings supporting the motto of the NRA above.

These stories are never reported in the MSM unless done so by accident locally.

The NRA recently reported “Homeowner Shoots and Kills Armed Intruder Who Kicked Down Door“

A California homeowner fatally shot an armed intruder who kicked down his door while he and his wife were eating breakfast. Department in California received a call around 8:30 a.m. from a resident about a home invasion.

The married couple in their 60s were having breakfast when they heard a knock at the door, according to police. Suddenly, a 27-year-old male from Suisun City attempted to kick down the door. The husband, fearing for his and his wife’s safety obtained his legally owned firearm to defend them, Fairfield Police said.

The intruder finally managed to kick the door in and entered the home. The husband then fired at the intruder, according to police. The homeowner then immediately called the police and reported that he shot the intruder who then fled the scene.

Police checked on the couple and then located the intruder across the street. Authorities said they found a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine in the intruder’s possession. Officers began performing life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead around 9:00 a.m.

Police said the intruder had been on parole for a violent crime out of Alameda County.

A similar incident unfolded in nearby Modesto, California. A man broke into a home and was fatally shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are also investigating another incident in which elderly homeowners fatally shot a woman who was attempting to break into their home using a fire extinguisher, according to the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office.

Liberals have no defense for shunning gun owners, a large segment of American society.

These hypocrites would be praying for a well-armed and trained NRA member in a mass shooting incident. That is what both saddens and infuriates NRA members. It makes NRA members ask critical thinking questions like “How can you be that stupid and clueless?”

The average NRA member would rather go to their graves not having had to take a life. But, if a situation arises whereby they can stop somebody like a mass shooter of the innocent, so be it. Many NRA members are former military so they already know gun knowledge including safety.

Many are law enforcement or lovers of law enforcement who want to see right always win over wrong. Some are just sportsmen who love range shooting as a sport.

If you are like the ladies of The View do us all a favor, keep your opinions to yourselves.

If you have never taken the time to learn about guns, you are not fit to speak on any issue related to firearms. If you think the folks shooting up your cities and taking lives in drivebys are NRA members, do yourselves and America a favor, and resign from your jobs, keep your mouths shut and go into hiding so as to not further embarrass yourselves and your family name. You know nothing and you are embarrassing yourselves.

FULL DISCLOSURE: Mark Schwendau is an NRA Life Member who was raised around guns to respect them as a sporting good and if needed, self-defense. He loves guns as art, their history, and their function as mechanisms.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech Follow Mark on: MeWe LinkedIn Gab

