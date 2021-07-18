The USCP and the rise of America’s Secret State Police

A recent article raised numerous questions in this former cop’s mind. (Capitol police opening offices in Florida, California to ‘investigate threats’ – more to come) The writer says the Capitol Police (USCP) are opening field offices in California and Florida. Instinctively the question arose as to why? Followed by why now?

That answer is that America is entering the realm that all dictatorships ascribe to, with the rise of our very own secret police; the U.S. Capitol Police Department (USCP).

This development is our founder’s worst nightmare, unfolding before our very eyes.

Few Americans realize that a secret, unaccountable police force is happening right now. Or that the Capitol Police Department is only accountable to the rules of Congress, which is now completely controlled by the Democrat party. This is why we are getting false information about the Jan 6 Capitol breach, such as it was an armed insurrection. Or the person responsible for the killing of Ashli Babbitt is being shrouded in secrecy. (Ashli Babbitt’s tragic death at the Capitol: A shot heard round the world)

Congress has written laws that exempt it from certain oversight, even oversight that the president must obey.

For starters, the legislature does not have to comply with freedom of information laws that afford transparency to the public. And the Capitol Police, being under legislative control, does not have to obey that dictum either.

CDN has requested several answers from the Capitol Police, all dealing with January 6, and all have been ignored. Curious as to why we have been so blatantly ignored, research was conducted. The result is that the Capitol Police do not answer to anyone but the legislative branch. Not even to the President of the United States.

That is why they can cover up all of their misdeeds, like directing protesters into the Capitol and then arresting them for trespassing.

It is also why Democrats and RINOs in Congress can openly lie about January 6.

Lies such as declaring that Officer Sicknick was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher that caused his death, a fact that was known almost immediately to be false. And then creating a theatrical production in the Capitol Rotunda. All without repercussions. (The “Capitol insurrection” conspiracy woven by the left has fallen apart)

This continuous cover-up of facts is evident when they hide the thousands of hours of camera footage of the January 6 protest from the public. You see, those videos are monitored by the USCP, and are under the control of Congress. No one has the right to view those videos without the consent of Congress, through the USCP.

Not even defense attorneys who are defending those patriots charged with crimes from that day.

They will be allowed to see only those selected videos that the FBI and DOJ use in their prosecutions.

None of the videos that might help the Defense, known to lawyers as exculpatory evidence, because of this heinous obfuscation of what occurred on January 6 by the USCP.

And the USCP is an unaccountable police force that owes its allegiance to the Senate and House of Representatives, not to the people of the United States. That alone should scare the average American. Only in dictatorships do the politicians have their very own private secret police. You might remember some of them.

The KGB – Soviet Union Secret State Police

There was the KGB in the Soviet Union, that rounded up those who resisted communism and sent them to re-education camps, called gulags, in Siberia. The KGB, known by various names during the Soviet dictatorship, was responsible for up to 100 million murders.

Just as infamous was the Gestapo in Nazi Germany. They murdered up to 10 million people.

Today China has its Guoanbu

The Guoanbu are also called the Ministry of State Security. They routinely round up dissidents and Uygurs Muslims and sends them into slave labor camps.

No one knows what happened to those freedom protesters in Hong Kong, but, under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guoanbu quietly rounded them up and shipped them to secret prisons. They simply disappeared.

The number of dead inside China is unknown, but still growing.

Every dictatorship needs its secret police that rids politicians of trouble makers.

You know, people who disagree with those politician’s policies. Like those who oppose communism in places like Cuba or Venezuela. Or maybe those who oppose Democrats in the US.

As this is being written, the Cuban secret police (DGI, Dirección General De Inteligencia) is rounding up every freedom protester walking the streets. They are breaking down doors and pulling people into secret prisons, many of whom will never be heard from again.

In a very underreported event inside Cuba, ever since freedom marchers cried out for liberty, Venezuelan troops, and their secret police, have been dispatched to Cuba, in case ordinary Cuban soldiers become hesitant of shooting their fellow citizens. (Libertad Cuba -The people rise in pursuit of liberty over socialism)

The Venezuelans will have no sympathy for Cuban protesters.

Leading us right back to those USCP field offices

They are the beginning of a federal police organization that does not have to report any of its actions to the public. Like all secret police in every dictatorship around the world. The USCP continues to operate in complete secrecy. Just as they are when they continue to hide the name of the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt, or explain how his actions were justified.

They could kill anyone of us without repercussion because they act in a dark area that this nation has never approved of.

Our founders knew that concentrating too much power in any one federal agency – especially a law enforcement agency – could lead to a tyrannical police state.

It was one of their greatest fears. After all, they knew a thing or two about tyranny. It is something the founder’s sought to avoid at all costs, as reported by Ammoland. (The Rise Of a Secret Unaccountable Police Force in America)

As a result, today’s federal law enforcement agencies have very limited authority and very specific missions. Border Patrol patrols the borders, DEA investigates narcotics; and the ATF enforces alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives laws.

The FBI has by far the broadest powers, but it too is constrained by a very specific set of rules and guidelines.

All of these federal agencies are transparent and accountable to the public because they are subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The federal law FOIA passed by Congress in 1966 allows Americans, and the press, to request information about activities, particularly in our law agencies. It is how Judicial Watch was able to uncover so many wrongs committed by the FBI and DOJ in their conduct involving Donald J. Trump.

Of course, as already stated, Congress exempted itself from that act. However, those federal law enforcement agencies are also accountable to publish annual reports as well as internal investigations by their inspectors general.

Which, coincidentally, Congress also oversees.

Congress has no internal controls. Nor does the USCP.

If you want to create a secret police force, the U.S. Capitol Police would be a good choice, since they’re already halfway there. The agency has scant oversight. It’s shrouded in secrecy and refuses to change.

However, the mission of the USCP is to

“Protect the Congress, its members, employees, visitors, and facilities, so it can fulfill its constitutional and legislative responsibilities in a safe, secure, and open environment.”

One would think that the agency would focus its enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C. where the Capitol building is located and where Congress meets.

Democrats are openly trying to change our form of government, and the Constitution itself

A very secret law enforcement organization solely controlled by Congress opens offices in far-reaching states across the nation is a threat to America. It follows Democrats using every method at their disposal, legal or not, to usurp power from Republicans, the states, and the People.

By opening the announced field offices in Tampa and San Francisco areas, they are vastly expanding their reach beyond the DC Capitol and Congress.

They intend on opening offices across the country. Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman announced last week that the department is going to, “pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency.”

Note that she did not identify the types of threats her officers will investigate in their newly created regional offices. An intelligence-based law enforcement agency is exactly what secret police are in every dictatorship in the world.

The one thing that is clear, given the USCP’s penchant for secrecy, the public will never know what they’re up to.

The bottom line is this:

America was founded on personal freedoms and individual liberties. We certainly don’t need to create an American version of the KGB, Stasi, or DGI.

If you think this is too farfetched or that it can’t happen here, think again, because it already is happening. Honest journalists have been trying to break through that blanket of silence coming from the U.S. Capitol Police Department ever since January 6th, and nothing will open that door of secrecy.

Thomas Jefferson said it best:

“When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

And no free people need a government that has a secret police force to keep its citizens in line.

