The tyranny of explosive “experts” goes up in smoke in Los Angeles

Written By | Jul 3, 2021
LAPD bomb squad detonates illegal fireworks in south LA. KTLA 5 screen capture. Inset of bomb squad truck destroyed by illegal fireworks. CBS News screen capture.

WASHINGTON. They no doubt told the good folks of the quiet south Los Angeles neighborhood not to worry. Because “the experts are here.”  Members of the LAPD bomb squad removed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a residence also housing 5,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks. Bomb squad experts placed the IEDs in their explosives-containment truck for immediate detonation. Turns out the explosive force was greater than the vehicle’s containment chamber could, well, contain.

The scene in Los Angele after bomb squad detonates illegal fireworks. ABC News screen capture.

Of the 9 civilians injured by the resulting blast, six are in the hospital.  “Nine LAPD officers and an officer from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were treated for minor injuries and are in fair condition,” the LA Times reported.

LA taxpayers will no doubt have to buy the bomb squad another explosives-containment vehicle.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore. MSNBC screen capture.

Meanwhile, a mortified Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore addressed the press on behalf of his bomb disposal experts, saying…


“Clearly, protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened and we don’t know why.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. LA Mayor’s office video screen capture.

For his part, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti told the press,

“Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives,” adding the District Attorney’s office would “prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said nothing of the legal ramifications connected to the haphazard detonation of explosive devices in a suburban setting by the city’s legally recognized explosives experts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci at White House coronavirus briefing.

IEDs or COVID misinformation – the result is the same

I’m sure we’ll hear the same perplexed musings from scientists if a legitimate inquiry ever attempts to explain how the deadly Covid-19 virus escaped China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Killing an estimated 4 million souls worldwide.

The term “expert” is often a cudgel to silence all who oppose official, authoritarian edicts. Those who question said edicts find themselves tagged as uninformed Luddites. It’s designed to call into doubt the very ability of free individuals to govern themselves.

An article by Matthew Bennett of George Town University’s Kennedy Institute of Ethics, worries about the undermining of trust in so-called experts, especially where the coronavirus pandemic is concerned:

“The success of many right-wing politicians – [Donald] Trump, [Boris] Johnson, [Jair] Bolsonary, etc. – is partly due to their efforts to discredit traditional sources of information, including the ‘mainstream media’ and whichever scientific institutions prove inconvenient to their political interests.”

But Bennet concludes:

“Perhaps science-led policy is the product of experts and politicians working together. Perhaps science-led policy is the product of a full-blown technocracy, where experts become our political leaders. Either way, once science is corrupted by politics, its authority is vulnerable to public trust in the political system. Rebuilding this kind of trust is a much more difficult task.”

When media and government “experts” reveal themselves to be nothing more than incompetent political hacks, it’s perfectly understandable when their public credibility explodes. Like a 4th of July IED.

A nice reminder as America celebrates 244 years of independence from King George III’s ruling expertise.

