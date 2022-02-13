WASHINGTON. While the national government in Ottawa warned it would come down hard on Freedom Truckers opposing Covid mandates, they continue blocking the Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada with the United States. Demanding liberty for a new generation.

As of this writing, Canadian authorities have not arrested any Freedom Truckers.

For its part, the Biden administration is so frightened American truckers will follow Canada’s lead, it’s tasked the Department of Homeland Security to expand its duties beyond combatting the terrorism of vocal parents at school board meetings and shuttling illegals from the border and directly to US cities. They are now to devise plans to help police agencies impede the progress of a planned US trucker’s convoy from Los Angeles to the nation’s capital.

It’s telling that Americans didn’t think of this powerful tool of protest first. It speaks volumes to how emasculating leftist influences in our culture and educational institutions have bred generations of pushovers and sycophants. We are certainly not the country we once were. We’re a people more fearful of being called names by the cancelling Twitter mob than we are of authoritarian government actions that diminish our freedoms.





As the Canada Free Press observed,

“Is it possible that the struggle for freedom has begun in earnest and in all places… Canada? Where is the Cradle of Liberty, the Land of the Free, and Home of the Brave in this battle? Yes, Americans are waking up, but they had better finish their coffee.”

It seems the torch of liberty has passed to a new generation – of Canadians.

These Canadians defy their prime minister, their parliament, court orders to disband and shrug off the contempt heaped upon them by dishonest media. They are daring Canadian authorities to remove the false mask of congeniality and act the true tyrant.

In not backing down, Canada’s Freedom Truckers are daring their national and provincial governments to perpetrate a Tiananmen Square. This should make one rethink Canada’s reputation for excruciating patience and politeness.

Comedian Robin Williams once said of Canada,

“You are a big country. You are the kindest country in the world. You are like a really nice apartment over a meth lab.”

Apparently, you can only push a Canadian so far. Meanwhile, the “meth lab” to the south has become a quiet sanctuary for goat yoga. As the Canada Free Press noted, oblivious Americans sleepily sip their coffee… rather than waking up to smell it.

