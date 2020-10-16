The social media mafia: Fighting the Orwellian monsters of Big Tech

The Joe and Hunter Biden story is a big story. Bigger than the average person can comprehend. Unfortunately, it is hard to find journalists that can actually tell the story honestly and completely. Instead of relying on a trusted source, like Walter Cronkite, Americans need to rely on their own intellectual curiosity to find the story. When access to information is censored, the Social Media Mafia and Orwellian monsters of Big Tech win.

The contemporary social media censorship of media stories and conservative messaging is comparable to the international paper companies telling newspapers and magazines what they may or may not print. Failure to obey the paper makers means access to the newsprint necessary to publish is blocked.

In today’s world, the social media overlords easily take away the virtual paper that online news reporters, opinion and editor writers, political cartoonists, and non-media users need to “share” their work. They simply block that online publishers URL, block advertising to the site to cut them off financially, or shadow ban any users – from publisher to John and Jane Doe, attempting to share information with others.

Censorship in favor of one political party over the other is exactly what Twitter, Facebook, and Google are doing.

Bend to the will of the liberal social media overlords and their 99% of the distribution power, or be jettisoned into the nether of URL hell by the tech companies.





Today the Republicans are howling.

Back in the day, the paper companies were protected from libel in print newspapers – to an extent. With that protection came the responsibility to only publish the “news that is fit to print.” Today, because the silicon mafia runs the world of information, the news and opinion outlets are as nervous as a hound dog at a tick and flea farm. The old-line mafia only had to drop “protection” hints to get the persuaded customer to tow the mark.

In any event, the same hints are lurking out there in URL gangster land. The New York Post recently got a mild drive-by machine gun burst from one of the gangsters. The Post being effectively blocked from sharing their breaking story about Biden malfeasance. But not only the Post being blocked but also any person who would dare to tweet or post the story to their followers. An important distinction is “their followers.” Just like browsing through the offerings of the corner newstand, online media absorbers browse through the offerings of the virtual online newstand and they make the choice, as we used to choose between Huntley and Brinkley or Walter Cronkite.

Tucker Carlson, a media voice in the battle against the beast of online media censorship

Through thoughtful analysis, Carlson is a modern-day Beowulf courageously battling the monster Grendel. Recently stating that Carlson will list Republicans who were equally complicit in aiding these tech companies by negligence. (Tucker Carlson Takes on Big Tech Censorship and Outlines Explosive Joe/Hunter Biden Story… | The Last Refuge)

But Carlson accusing Republicans of negligence in their duty is like accusing an elephant of being overweight. It is part of the duty of the elephant to be fat and slow. With the exception of aggressive men like Donald Trump and the crowds of taxpaying hardworking people cheering him on at his rallies, Republicans who aren’t negligent are too few and too far between.

The majority of them are just more slugs of the swamp. The current brouhaha over the Barr and Durham slack-jawed investigations once again proves that.

So, the tech companies mafia are like Grendal, the most monstrous of monsters. They will be tough to beat as they chew through the news, devouring all that fails his sense of fair.

We have been under propaganda and censorship since 1865. That’s another way of saying that Americans do not quit. I’m from the South, and there are many of us who don’t believe “the South.” I still got my Johnny Reb cap and flag. But being from the South does not mean we like mafia gangsters or the monsters of soulless bureaucrats any more than conservative Northerners like them.

So do your worst tech companies. I once had a paper route many years ago. And it was a far more honorable way to earn money than the way you guys do.





But just remember, me and mine, we don’t quit.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Lead Image: Antique book illustration widely published but uncredited.