For Southwest and others, the sky may be the limit for vaccine pushback

WASHINGTON: Dr. Jane Ruby, a respected medical professional, and health economist recently appeared on the Stew Peters Show. With over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA, Dr. Ruby is a medical expert.

Dr. Ruby visited with Peters about some truly disturbing news from the aviation industry all but ignored by the mainstream media.

Ruby is one of the first to expose the Covid-19 vaccines as experimental drugs rather than vaccines earlier this year.

Dr. Ruby is often described as a Washington, DC-based television personality and New Right political pundit. She is regularly attacked by the lefty fact-checkers. However, Ruby holds multiple college degrees and is an internationally known author. She rocketed onto the international stage when she made a post this summer on Instagram stating,

“There’s no other reason for this to be in here except to murder people.”

This was in reference to her laboratory analysis of one vial of the Covid-19 vaccine just released in January and the unexplainable contents of the same. She is not alone. Other doctors are finding both nanoparticles of metals as well as Eastern Hemisphere living parasites in these vaccines.





Much is not known about the background of Dr. Jane Ruby but we know she began her career and interest in medicine after receiving her B.S. and M.S. in nursing from the University of Rochester School of Medicine. She has also served as adjunct teaching faculty at both Nazareth College and the University of Rochester’s Warner School. She completed her Ph.D. in neuropharmacology from Kennedy-Western University.

In her most recent Stew Peters interview she reported she has had 3 whistleblowers come forward to inform her that a Delta Airlines pilot died during a flight shortly after receiving a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Delta Denies Rumor of Pilot Who Died From COVID Vaccine Mid-Flight)

She also discussed a number of others in the aviation industry who have become sick after being vaccinated. Those pilots now engaging in lawsuits and job actions to avoid compliance with the Joe Biden vaccine mandate. (Sources: VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required – Stew Peters Show)

Peters opened his show with,

“It was a disastrous weekend for Southwest Airlines. Across Saturday and Sunday, they canceled more than 2,100 flights, about a quarter of their total. Now here’s where it gets interesting: It’s extremely obvious someone is lying about why. In a statement, Southwest blamed bad weather and air traffic control problems. But the Federal Aviation Administration says, no, there haven’t been any air traffic control issues since last Friday.

And if ‘Bad weather’ was forcing cancellations, it was a peculiar kind of weather that only affected Southwest and its airplanes. Other airlines didn’t have mass cancellations. There was some rain and thunderstorms in Florida, but no hurricanes. Nothing that required a mass shutdown.

No, somebody is lying here. And it could be from both Southwest and the FAA. There are reports that in Jacksonville, Florida, air traffic controllers walked off the job to protest against vaccine mandates. But that might not be all. Southwest announced a vaccine mandate for all personnel last week, and there are reports that pilots are joining the resistance as well. But Southwest’s pilot’s union claims there is no such protest action underway; they say that ‘poor planning’ by Southwest management caused the cancellations. So maybe the union is lying or clueless as well.”

We did our own fact-checking on Dr. Ruby’s claim of this Delta Airlines incident and could not confirm via sources on the Internet such as websites that record and report diverted flights for emergency landings that this incident with Delta actually occurred.

What we did find, though, was that mass walkouts are now occurring in the aviation industry as per the testimony of the pilot in this video:”

“Pilot Confirms Cancellations Are From Vaccine Mandate Walkouts” – War Room With Owen Shroyer

The specific video clip of the pilot comes from a Tiktok account of “@cellsaucenutrition”.

Shifting Baseline Syndrome

One of the most interesting aspects of this pilot’s online speech is where he introduces us to the concept of “Shifting Baseline Syndrome”.

“I’ve been a pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum, not a choice, an ultimatum. I am being told in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated which really means, I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.

Whether you believe in vaccination is the right thing to do or not this situation goes far beyond health. We the American people have fought for freedom for 257 years.

We go around the world spreading ideas of freedom and democracy we help other countries and people fight for their freedoms while ours are being stripped away. You may think being forced to wear a mask or get a vaccination is insignificant but when you begin to pile mandate after mandate and loss of freedom after freedom, it becomes very significant. As each thing is taken away we face what is known as the shifting baseline syndrome. This syndrome changes our idea of a new and acceptable normal.

Soon we will not remember what it was like to have the freedoms we once did. Our children and our grandchildren will experience less freedom and they won’t have the privilege or the pleasure of to enjoy the same choices our parents had or that we have. If we give in to these mandates and we do not stand up for our freedom of choice we dishonor every armed service person over the last 257 years a disservice to the people who fought and bled for the very freedoms we enjoy.

Whether you believe in vaccination or not, I’m standing up for your freedom of choice. You may support the vaccine mandates because they fall in line with your current beliefs but if we let this happen now there will be a day when what you are told to do will not fall in line with your beliefs. If we do not stand together and fight back in one voice, soon we can be told where to live, what job we will do, what religion to believe, and how many children we can have.

Do you really want someone telling your children, or your grandchildren, what, when and how they will live every minute of their lives? It’s time we take a stance, it’s time we fight for our freedom of choice while we still can. Join us!”

At the end of his video, he gives a link to an anti-vaccination organization that has sprung up in response to US federal laws around vaccination for airline workers the US Freedom Flyers.

A deep dive of the Internet revealed the pilot to be a ‘Shawn Andrew Walker’ who flies for Envoy Air based in Chicago but he, himself, resides somewhere in Texas. Interestingly, all the major U.S. airlines except for Delta now require their onboard employees to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19, the same airline

Dr. Ruby reported with the air emergency at the top of this article.

Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby are actively looking for any Delta passengers who may have been on this emergency flight redirect.

Dr. Ruby has 3 separate whistleblowers but one problem is at least one of those whistleblowers may have been an actual member of that flight crew. That person may feel they could put their job in jeopardy coming forward like the pilot above.

Another reason to automatically believe people like Stew Peters, Dr. Jane Ruby, and Pilot Shawn Walker is the fact that they can only be heard on uncensored Internet platforms. Whatever happened to free speech and the open exchange of ideas in this country? Whatever happened to people being able to face their accusers and challenge them with open dialogue?

It is to be noted that the fact-checkers and misinformation judges of the Internet to attack Dr. Ruby remain the same nameless, feckless, un-credentialed, unbelievable Big Pharma shills they have always appeared to be. Sorry boys and girls, that is not how peer review works.

Congress is asleep at the switch.

Fact-checkers should be required to be identified by name and have their credentials and likenesses publicized. They should also be forced to show any economic interests they hold with those who they are working to defend… like stocks in Big Pharma while defending Covid-19 vaccines… or better yet, Democrat candidates that promised during their campaign they would never mandate vaccines and then did the exact opposite after elected!

It is not easy, to tell the truth from the lies anymore but the people who put their livelihoods and jobs on the line by name are much more believable to the nameless faceless fact-checkers with obvious hidden motives.

