The sales of guns in the U.S. is blowing up despite liberal 2A attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Second Amendment is alive and well in the United States of America, based on background checks and gun sales.

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” – 2A

The ignorant and enemies within this country will debate the meaning of this Constitutional Amendment to try to interpret it that private citizens do not have the right to possess firearms. Smart patriots not only understand they have the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms but also understand it is up to local County Sheriffs to organize those militias to stop gun grabbers (and other would-be enemies of America) at their county lines.

For gun-owning patriots, law enforcement is their leadership, and anybody advocating they be defunded is now identified as the enemy within. There is no good argument of logic or common sense that holds defunding the police are warranted or a solution to any problem in our country.

Our math teachers taught us how useful numbers are. Interesting numbers came up earlier this year that points to a skyrocketing trend in gun sales.





Data taken from the NICS of the FBI, National Instant Criminal Background Check System, reflects all those people who fill out the paperwork to have a background check conducted. This is a requirement of legal gun sales and necessary to purchase a firearm.

While not everybody will follow through, the vast majority do. The math from the NICS offers us a glimpse into the American mind at different points in time.

Gun sales are mostly made by Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs) dealers.

These would be the brick-and-mortar storefronts that you see along the road. They typically require a federal firearm background check along with a cooling-off period of several days before a gun sale is concluded. This is also true even if a firearm is purchased online.

However, 21 states have their own background check systems that can be used instead of the federal system. Additionally, some states now have concealed carry licenses/permits that allow a purchaser to forgo the background check for a firearm purchase because one has already done so for their carry permit/license.

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Check System (NICS) is the federal firearm background check system used by FFLs.

It is a strong indicator of relative firearm sales for any given month is to see how many NICS checks have been processed. Despite these potential inconsistencies in NICS numbers (such as if a gun sale is denied due to a failed background check), the total number of background checks is still a reliable source for seeing trends in the gun sales industry.

Other sources to back up the NCIS numbers could be the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and the National Rifle Association (NRA) data of their membership base.

Many factors led to 2020 being a record year for gun sales. This year looks like it will beat that!

The chaos of the COVID-19 scamdemic and the lawlessness of protests turned riots caused many average Americans to arm up. Private gun sales prove Americans are still willing to fight and die for this country. It proves Americans like a Constitutional republic over any other alternative in governance.

Law-abiding patriots viewed Kyle Rittenhouse defending himself in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer and instantly related to Kyle over his attackers. Somewhere there are probably gun sale statistics that assault rifle sales went up after those video clips were aired thanks to Kyle.

He knew what he was doing and he used his rifle well.

Anybody stupid enough to attack a young man with an assault rifle proves Darwinism (1860) is still a relevant theory being proven out to this day.

In March of 2021, America had 4,691,738 NICS checks and this was the highest month ever on record and an increase of 25% over March of 2020.

We have only had over 4 million NICS checks in one month twice and now both of them are going down in history as January and March of this year. While 2020 was a record gun sales year, 2021 is now on track to be yet another record-breaking year for gun sales.

Just recently a high court ruling was made saying that the handgun sale ban to under 21-year-olds is unconstitutional, 4th Circuit appeals court says,

“The rights of more than 99% of a group cannot be restricted because a fraction of 1% commits a disproportionate amount of violent crime.”

If our youth can be counted on to protect us in Military uniforms, common sense holds they just might be able to protect us in the civilian world. Odds are, their training in weaponry and use of same will be unmatched.

Another case is before the Supreme Court and this one will put New York State corruption in the limelight:

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSRPA) v. Corlett , New York is one of eight states holding a policy of “may issue” gun carry permits. This means New York officials “may issue” permits to applicants who are law-abiding citizens who pass a background check. New Yorkers are being rationed a Constitutional right by bureaucrats. New York is known for gun licenses that are restrictive and expensive.

The process itself is said to be riddled with politics and bribery, making licenses inaccessible to most.

Look for New York to go down in flames on this case. If Nancy Pelosi were doing her job as Speaker of the House, she should hold a hearing on unconstitutional 2nd Amendment interference by individual states.

When it comes to guns, nothing exposes a progressive liberal loon faster.

Liberals try to use too many shootings, too many guns, and too much ammo narratives to try to curtail 2nd Amendment rights.

Now, a rise in gun sales across the US has left the police and most other regular users of firearms short of ammunition. The lack of ammo means law enforcement and gun owners will be out of practice due to the ammo shortage.

More than eight million people bought a gun for the first time in 2020 according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

To any thinking person, this is a simple cause and effect relationship…

The causes are:

Rising crime rates where the media dubs riots by liberals as peaceful protests.

A system law enforcement deemed irrelevant that should be defunded.

Supposed COVID-19 pandemic where the response is seemingly ever more without reason.

The national presidential election with fraud caught on camera and a sitting President denied due process.

The Capitol protest to stop socialist Democrats election theft deemed an insurrection by Republicans.

The threat of enforced Covid vaccines

A corrupted news media and social media platforms that no longer allow the truth in news to be reported or posted.

The effects are a record number of:

Gun sales.

Ammunition sales.

Numbers of people in gun safety training.

Numbers of people organizing to address anticipated lawlessness

If progressive liberals want to slow gun sales, all they have to do is address the causes of violence in our cities and government tyranny and the gun sales will go down by themselves. But they prefer to blame the gun owner, not those creating a reason to defend themselves. (Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis couple)

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

Lead image courtesy of: The Definitive Case Proving Donald Trump Won the Election