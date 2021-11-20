The saga of Kyle Rittenhouse is not over until it is over

WASHINGTON: After reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial many, including Rittenhouse himself, are basking in the glory of this victory. But as the infamous Yogi Bera said: “it ain’t over till it’s over.” And that stands in the wake of this verdict, too. Because Rittenhouse can still face federal charges that can put this young man in jail for violating the civil rights of the three people that he shot.

Socialist Democrats are a vindictive lot and do not take defeat quietly.

While they may riot because of this verdict, they also are plotting more sinister retribution for the young man who has deflated their false narrative of events that occurred on that fateful night in Kenosha.

In fact, they have prepared their audience for the eventuality of a not guilty verdict. One non-political bystander remarked that Rittenhouse being found not guilty will open the floodgates of right-wing white supremacists bringing guns to rallies and killing innocent protesters. He gathered those beliefs by watching the mainstream media, his only source of news.

"Rittenhouse shot three black men after he was acquitted of all charges Friday for shooting three white men in self-defense during the August 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots." (The Independent Falsely Stated Rittenhouse Shot 3 Black Men.) However, Brazil is not alone in publishing false information based on the reporting of American liberal mainstream media, like MSNBC and CNN.





A depressing example of how the British media misreported the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as badly as the US media.

Yes, that narrative was already all over the mainstream media in preparation for the logical not-guilty finding by the Wisconsin jury.

And the left may have already plotted a strategy to indict Rittenhouse for a violation of the civil rights of the three criminals shot by him during a night of riots, arson, and looting. You know, their people.

Charging Rittenhouse with violation of civil rights does not constitute double jeopardy.

It’s a bit of a loophole. Rittenhouse would not be charged with the shootings. Rather charges will be for denying the civil rights of the men he shot. Under the guidance of Sleepy Joe Brandon, who has shown himself as a far left-wing Socialist Democrat, and his appointed Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who has shown his radical side, the possibility of these charges being filed are high.

The precedent set after 1992 LA riots

This happened after the 1992 Los Angeles riots when the five officers were found not guilty of any wrongdoing by a jury who followed the law. Instead of allowing those officers to continue with their lives, charges were brought by the DOJ under the leadership of George H.W. Bush, who was pandering to radical blacks during his run for reelection.

The officers were found guilty and served five years in prison for obeying every law of the State of California, and every procedure of the Los Angeles Police Department. Now convicted felons, no longer can they possess a firearm or vote. That is what a political prosecution looks like, and is likely to follow in the case of Rittenhouse.

Or, as the rotund Jerry Nadler threatens, he could be brought up on Federal Charges

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

While this writer has no inside information, looking at the history of the radical left, there is a possibility that they are looking into this avenue right now.

While we can only hope that this course is not followed, or the DOJ simply cannot see a path to conviction on those charges, the saga of the Kenosha riots and of Kyle Rittenhouse has not completely played itself out.

Because it ain’t over, till it’s over. And it ain’t over yet.