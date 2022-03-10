The Russian Bear turns out to be a teddy bear…with very sharp teeth

Once the first bullet is fired in a war, all planning goes out the window. Russia learned that lesson once again after it invaded Ukraine. On paper, it seemed as if Ukraine would collapse in days, but they did not. And therein lies the true lessons of war. The only predictable outcome in any fight is that the unpredictable will happen. This war showed that the feared Russian Bear is no more than a teddy bear with teeth.

Don’t be fooled by the MSM reports on how well Ukraine is doing holding off the Russian Bear.

Remember, a wounded bear is more dangerous than one standing in the field. And Russia is wounded now. And she will continue to fight with fire in her eyes.

Ukraine is the target of Russia’s animosity. Things will change quickly as soon as Russia adjusts its thrust. They have already become more violent and destructive. Before this war is over, whole cities will be in ruin. And civilians will pay the price, as they do in every war. As so many already have in this latest destructive will of man.

The evidence is that the Russian Army isn’t the vaunted “near-peer” army that American intelligence led us to believe.

Scratch one more intelligence failure to our CIA. All evidence indicates that Russia was ill-prepared for this attack. Its Army is not ready for prime time.





It has proven itself a third-rate power at best. Not that Russia won’t eventually defeat Ukraine, but they will have spent most of their military resources doing so even if they do. It will take several years for Russia to recover from this fiasco.

The Russian Army is a mess.

The incapability of pulling off a combined arms offensive, which their Army is structured to do, demonstrates the fundamental weakness in the Russian system. The Russian Army is decades behind the U.S. in preparation for the battlefield. Not only in their tactics but in their essential equipment as well.

Executing conventional warfare, utilizing combined arms, such as air, land, and sea, is highly complex. It’s like comparing a 4-man band to a symphony orchestra. Conventional warfare requires the synchronization of tanks, mechanized infantry, artillery, air, ground attack and strategic bombardment, and naval units. Plus all the other warfighting functions, including logistics, battlefield resupply, medical, etc.

Those elements must be finely tuned and coordinated to have the desired effect; otherwise, you have battlefield cacophony. It takes a lot of practice, and Russia hasn’t done its homework. The results show through its battlefield performance.

America shouldn’t feel smug because we haven’t practiced that battlefield dance seriously in over 25 years.

Especially in the art of maneuvering our military troops. Instead, we have wasted our time, treasure, and efforts on fighting tribes armed with small arms, RPG and IEDs.

Those airmen, Marines, soldiers, and sailors who fought in Gulf War I was the last Cold Warriors trained in that coordinated battle. And they did it so well that they made it look like a cakewalk.

They took out the world’s fourth-largest Army in only one hundred hours on the ground.

Biden and the MSM forget the nearly year of preparation that went into preparing for the fight—first moving the right mix of air, land, and sea assets, plus the daunting task of supplies for each. Then, after all, that was in place, the war began utilizing air to take out command and control, then destroying the enemy’s supply lines and capabilities.

When the Iraqi Army, Navy, and Air Force had been degraded to the point that the allies had total control of the air and sea, then, and only then, did land forces attack.

The results were dramatic.

Contrast that to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and you understand why they are having so much trouble at this point.

They did not mix and match their combined arms—a huge failure.

Today, however, America’s battlefield performance may not be much better than Russians. Because we have not trained to fight in over a quarter of a century, and today we are more centered on diversity training than warfighting. China’s other near-peer force to be reckoned with is also untested.

Their last big battle against Vietnam in 1979 showed an inferior and disorganized force. Their following conflicts, between 2020 and 2022, although just border skirmishes, against India, weren’t much better.

There are no clear winners among the top three armies in the world…anyone could prove better than the others.

Returning to the Russia versus Ukraine conflict, Russia’s superiority is not there. For instance, Russia’s alleged technological advances include the T-90 Armata, said to make our Abrams tanks obsolete. Or their hypersonic missiles, which Putin bragged America could not defend. Both threats turn out to be no more than hyperbole. Moreover, neither weapon is seen on the battlefield inside Ukraine.

Comparing combined arms capabilities should assure everyone who the top dog in that fight is. America has demonstrated its capabilities repeatedly in the Iraq war, even though Biden failed so miserably in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan was probably the catalyst to sending Russian troops into Ukraine. Thanks to Biden’s ‘ leadership, we looked so weak and pathetic in that withdrawal.’

The Failed Helicopter Assault On Hostomel Airport, Ukraine

The Russians launched a helicopter air assault on the Hostomel Airport in broad daylight on February 24th. Twenty Mi-8 Russian helicopters, carrying Russian paratroopers, accompanied by several KA-52 Alligator helicopter gunships, attempted to seize the airport.

Their objective was securing a landing zone for additional paratroopers and supplies to land at.

Standard tactics would be to use the cover of night to hide your approach. But, as already stated, they came at 8 a.m. local time. The result was predictable, a bloodbath.

Ukrainian forces downed two KA-52 gunships using Mig-29s. Five or six Mi-8 transport helicopters, carrying as many as 24 paratroopers each, were also downed.

The result was the killing of 25% of the assault force in the first minutes of the battle.

Why? Because the Ukrainian Air Force is still active. Also, the Russians lacked air superiority, a must when employing helicopters.

The Ukrainian Air Force is active, showing that Russia is not an equal combatant with the U.S.

Their priority should have been to obtain air superiority…everything else flows from there. Instead, as we enter the second week of the war, the Ukrainian Air Force is still active and shooting down a Russian fighter, transport, and helicopter aircraft.

Those troops not slaughtered in the first minute landed on the airport, finding that the Ukrainians had destroyed the runway when they evacuated the night before. The airstrip was useless to Russia’s needs. It could not land the heavy transports carrying additional troops, vehicles, and ammunition.

Ukrainian National Guard forces then attacked those paratroopers on the ground at Hostomel Airport. Including infantry and armored vehicles, while Ukrainian Mig-29s rained down fire supporting the ground forces.

This loss of control over the airspace resulted in the Russians’ canceling the landings of several thousand more troops waiting inside 20 IL-76 transport vehicles.

The Russian assault force on the ground did not have any fighter cover overhead.

Combined Arms means coordinating air with ground forces. In this battle, it did not happen.

The remaining Russian paratroopers were driven out of the airport with heavy casualties—the remainder scattering into the surrounding woods.

Why did the Russians at Hostomel fail so badly?

Had the Russians conducted a pre-strike reconnaissance of the airport, they would have known the airfield was unusable, calling off the attack.

Surveillance would have also shown the sizable Ukrainian force nearby.

It was a failure of basic military principles. General George Custer made the same mistake at the Battle of the Little Big Horn, with similar results.

In contrast, the U.S. once seized two airports at almost the same time in a battle utilizing helicopter assault and parachute landing. These were done in the dark, maintaining the element of surprise. Overhead were AC-130 gunships to provide close air support.

There was no need for fighter cover overhead because the enemy did not have an air force.

But U.S. Navy jets were loitering nearby, just in case. This was the the rescue of Americans from the Island of Grenada, and is a textbook case of how combined arms should work.

During the rescue in Grenada in 1983, unlike our evacuation of Americans in Afghanistan under Biden, it went off like the well-oiled military we had under Ronald Reagan.

Today it may be a different story, as leadership at the top does not support the troops in combat.

In Grenada, Army Rangers, paratroopers, and Marines worked together to rescue Americans, in conjuction with navy ships at sea and air assets overhead. They were successful with minimal casualties. However, after airborne reconnaissance learned that one of the airports had its runways obstructed with construction equipment preventing planes from landing, the troops still in the air donned parachutes and jumped onto the airfield instead.

Invading troops made this change of plan mid-flight, on the way to the objective. All done due to pre-planning and training. The change in plans was a contingency that was prepared for as evidenced by the paratroopers having parachutes available if needed.

Past operations like Grenada are lessons studied by military leaders worldwide, including Russia, to learn from successes and mistakes. Making these assaults at night is standard. Russia chose a daylight assault for reasons of their own.

Was this due to the equipment Russian forces had on hand?

Pure speculation by this writer; however, one reason for the Russians’ attack during the daylight may have been a lack of night vision gear. Why else attack in the day, when nighttime would be best?

This lack of equipment is in line with photos of captured Russian gear. There was a mix of AK-74, AKM, and AK-12 battle rifles in one picture. None of these rifles were equipped with optical sights.

This is reminiscent of World War II, hardly a modern Army.

While these all shoot the same ammunition, the parts to repair and maintain them are different.

These rifles were taken in the same area, presumably from the same or sister units. It demonstrates why the Russian Army is having so much difficulty defeating Ukraine.

Additionally, meals taken from the Russians show past-due expiration dates as far back as 2015. That bad food is being issued to the troops going into combat shows another weakness of the Russian armed forces.

There are many other examples of why Russia is doing as poorly as it is in this war. But the bottom line is that the feared Russian Bear is a teddy bear instead.

Misinformation from our intelligence agencies and the MSM has created a false narrative of Russia’s military strength. And the mother bear’s threat to America– which is, at best, third-rate.

China may prove to be the same. But, if we can maintain our armed forces, doing away with racial and gender diversity issues, America is still top dog in the world order of power politics.

Knowledge is power; it is why Democrats guard it so closely.

