The Real Rioters: Thieves, Kleptocrats and Con Artists

WASHINGTON: Organized crime has been around as long as the history of man. In the United States, the consensus seems to be that thieves, kleptocrats, and con artists inn politics are a 20th-century phenomenon. Not so. In virtually every aspect of life, there are models. There are models for organized crime, as well. Crime syndicates like La Cosa Nostra are just one of many. La Cosa Nostra is the model “Patron-Client networks,” as an example. Organized Crime: AN INSIDE GUIDE TO THE WORLD’S MOST SUCCESSFUL INDUSTRY

And the general public (non- criminals) deals wittingly or unwittingly with more than one of them in everyday business. Many of the legitimate business fronts of these criminal models deal with the general public often without the public’s awareness.

But a more special model of organized crime, ironically organized by the lawgivers, is the kleptocracy. This, in its literal meaning, is a “rule by thieves.”

Rule by thieves

This is largely what exists in the United States Government. And it is not restricted to any one system (local, state, or national). Its genesis was the entity of the political party. Its ripened state is essentially politics i.e. political parties. The political parties, by analogy, are like La Cosa Nostra and its different crime families.





And, the people deal with these government thieves every day. And usually are left poorer for it.

Online conspiracy theories: Distorting the integrity of US political life?

Initially, political parties were seen as a necessary evil, with organized voting and governing being the goal. This concept had blown right through Washington’s farewell address and disdain for political parties. The Founding Fathers Loathed Political Parties – Freedom Outpost

There is a popular phrase about any given organization. That phrase says that, though the organization is good, a few bad apples give the great majority a bad name. While this may hold true for organizations outside the government, it probably is just the opposite for political parties.

Hence, the government kleptocrats are mostly bad apples (was that redundant?); bad because they love their “parties.” But they steal from their constituents. No? Check the national debt. Check the lessening equity of the middle class, year after year.

In contemporary politics, it appears the Democrats are the worst of the lot presently.

They not only are kleptocrats but seem to flaunt it. Not only do they steal from a bankrupt treasury via phony printed money and pay themselves, they now want to do it by proxy. Such magnificent brass hasn’t been sounded since the Liberty Bell cracked.

Then, through their Democrat kleptocrats (crime family) they demand people to stay at home and NOT earn a living. And these people should take money taken from other “essential” people.

And check these kleptocrats through their years in “service” against their bank accounts. Check fancy Nancy Pelosi who has been in politics all her life and is a multi-millionaire. Or retired career congressmen Charlie Rangel and his checkbook. Only two of many kleptocrats extraordinaire.

Just for the record, look at the timid, shallow souls on the opposite side who say virtually nothing: Mitch McConnell, Linsey Graham, Mitt Romney. Not only kleptocrats but cowardly ones. How can they complain? They are likewise to the “loyal opposition.” They pretend to be appalled but are not much better.

And how ironic is it that Richard Nixon signed off on the Crime Control Act of 1970.





The essential, but not present, Democrat party

But both parties consider themselves essential workers who don’t have to show up for work but should get paid. There is a vulgar phrase for such people. A phrase often found written on bathroom walls.

Even Mafia hit-men are decent enough to kill their victims before getting paid.

In the early19th century when the Jeffersonians were dominant. the average time for a congressman was about 3.5 years in office. For a Senator about 5. This was prepuberty for the political parties.

After the Civil War when, at gunpoint, it was determined that people, via their states could not leave the union, the kleptocracy exploded. By the time of the 20th century and through its duration, the time in office for representatives and senators doubled.

Today this kleptocracy has formed its two families (Republican and Democrats) into a central “Hole in the Wall” location—Washington, D.C.

And a complete pillaging is being sought through mail-in and illegal aliens voting.

In the words of the founders:

The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.

But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty . -George Washington in his farewell address

There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution. – John Adams

There you have it. The first two presidents. Each from a different political persuasion. But both fearful of political parties. Because both knew of the kleptocrats each would breed.

And the great cure some pseudo-historians preach is that that great man Abraham Lincoln came along and saved the union for freedom for all and with a wave of his emancipation hand. The truth is it was this man with backing by the greatest kleptocrats of all: The Northern Industrialists stealing from the more prosperous Southern Agrarians via unequal and illegal tariffs.

And then followed the professional kleptocrats into the next two centuries.

And today we have a solid national government that is not much more than a den of thieves,

