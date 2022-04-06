The Psychology of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated

WASHINGTON: One of the first steps to engage in a war is to divide in order to conquer. This might well be the logic related to the division witnessed between the vaccinated and those who remain unvaccinated. The vaccinated believe we must all get one of the four available Covid-19 vaccines for everyone to be safe again. They have no regard for any other point of view.

They take their information from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC in the media. They trust our government and the mainstream media.

The unvaccinated believe there are other alternatives to the four Covid-19 vaccines developed at warp speed. Many feel they have already experienced the virus and, like all other Covids (a.k.a. colds) believe they now possess natural immunity. Some believe in treating the virus with tried and true drugs, now some 40 years old, such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

They largely no longer trust the government or the mainstream media.





Because the vaccinated population trusts our government talking heads and mainstream media so completely, they do not seek other sources of information.

They may not even know how to conduct an Internet search outside of this country to see what is happening around the world. The unvaccinated may use the derogatory term “sheeple” as a cross between sheep and people to refer to their blind trust and willingness to follow a scripted narrative. Even when the narrative is ever-changing.

You don’t have to think for yourself blindly following a narrative.

The unvaccinated, on the other hand, is more akin to mystery investigators wanting to solve something that seems mysterious to their minds.

They want to gather as much information as possible before deciding on submitting an experimental medical procedure. The vaccinated do not see this in the unvaccinated and they just want them to conform for the public good. The vaccinated belittle the unvaccinated by claiming they put everybody at risk and perpetuate the pandemic.

When you refuse a narrative, you have to do your own research, draw your own conclusions, and think for yourself.

Sears is a right-leaning comedian who tours the country doing stand-up comedy and publishing weekly online videos. His website reports his videos have been viewed more than 500 million times. It is easy to believe this to be true as he posted a new one yesterday that has had 250,000 views in 15 hours.

Sears takes an unapologetic stand for freedom, and free speech, and encourages people to free themselves from fear. He believes everybody should choose to live guided by their own free will. The importance of this video by Sears is vast. He hits on an important issue that shows how the vaccinated become much more angry, aggressive, and insulting towards the unvaccinated.

Seldom do the unvaccinated ever judge and choose to interact with the vaccinated.

That makes one ponder; Why, exactly, is that? Why do the vaccinated lash out so often at the unvaccinated and not the other way around? One possibility is found in psychology. In the same way, shoppers can suffer from “buyer’s remorse,” and voters can have “election remorse.” Maybe we now are seeing vaccinated people suffering from “narrative remorse.”

Should this be true, the anger of the vaccinated would have grown as the narrative fell apart beyond the control of the mainstream media working overtime to shore it up every day. Even people who love to be told what to do and led began to see some inconsistencies for themselves.

Some of those might have been:

People being diagnosed as Covid-19 positive while not showing the traditional signs Anthony Fauci said would happen; Loss of sense of taste and smell.

Reports of hospitals being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients when they really were not as exposed by both videos and hospital personnel speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Alternative news sources report that:

The maker of the Covid-19 test said it was not being administered correctly before he died in 2019.

News sources reported that what Tony Fauci was passing off as a vaccine was actually an experimental mRNA gene modification drug.

Reporting that the father of the mRNA gene modification drug said it was not being administered appropriately as related to Covid-19.

Tony Fauci had to go back to Mariam Webster and get the definition of “vaccine” changed to include mRNA gene modification drugs.

Tony Fauci may be a doctor but he has not seen a patient in over 30 years.

This was according to California Dr. Daniel Erickson who said in 2020,

“We don’t have to worry about COVID-19 because it’s less dangerous than the seasonal flu,” in a video that went viral and has since been pulled from YouTube.

Tony Fauci may be a doctor but he is not a virologist. A passage from the online Publication American Thinker states:

“Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree from Cornell University in 1966. He does not list advanced degrees in molecular biology so, strictly speaking, Anthony Fauci is not a virologist.”

Tony Fauci holds patents related to the Covid-19 virus as a novel gain of function virus indicating he had a hand in the development of the virus both at the University of North Carolina and the Wuhan Virology Lab in China: Patent Numbers: 9896509, 9441041, 7368114, 6911527, 6548055, 6190656, and 5696079.

Any opinions that run contrary to the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines is completely removed from social video platforms.

Many baby boomers learning about the Holocaust in junior high and high school wondered aloud why the majority of Jews being herded onto trains to go to concentration camps did not jump the very few armed Nazi guards and slaughter them. The logic was; Sure a few of them would die but the masses would live on and besides that, it would be better to die by a gunshot than gas in a supposed delousing shower.

Those German Jews willingly got on trains and went to the concentration camps. Because they believed in their German government, they believed in the narrative.

