Libertad Cuba -The people rise in pursuit of liberty over socialism

FLORIDA: Libertad Cuba, Liberate Cuba, the sign read, as pro-freedom Cubans marched the streets across Southern Florida. Many demonstrating their solidarity with those protesting inside Cuba against its Communist government are immigrants, children or grandchildren of immigrants from that oppressive state.

What they dream of is a Cuba that allows its citizens the freedoms and liberty they have found in America.

The very same liberty and freedoms that the Marxist wing of the Democrat party is working very hard to take away from Americans right now. It is no secret, at least anymore, that the Democrat party is little more than cover for the American communist movement.

They like to shroud it behind euphemisms such as Democrat Socialist, or socialism or such nonsense.

Yet, anyone with an ounce of common sense knows that the two are the very same thing. Listen to the words of Xi Jinping, the head of the Chinese Communist Party speaking at the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi Jinping used that as an opportunity to warn

“That any nation that tries to bully China will have their heads bashed bloody…Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China,” Xi said.

Notice the use of the word socialism, not once, but twice within one sentence to describe its communist party. And then we only need to look at the name of the first great communist menace which was the result of the 1917 communist-led Russian Revolution. The Russian communist party named the new communist empire the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.





There is that pesky word again, socialism.

For those who have taken the time to read the “Communist Manifesto,” by Marx and Engels (PDF), the authors interchanged the words socialist or socialism with communism throughout their communist bible. So do not be deceived when someone tries to convince you that socialism and communism are two different forms of governance. They are one and the same.

Anyone who does is rather illiterate in their knowledge of the subject. Nonetheless, Cuba’s governing communist party has terrorized the Cuban people for 62 years with their form of socialism. And the Cuban people are tired of it. It is their bad luck to choose this point in history to demonstrate in large numbers throughout the streets of Cuba’s cities because their neighbor only 90 miles away, the United States, is undergoing a communist revolution of its own.

America, under Joe Biden’s leadership, will not help the brave Cuban people

Biden will not stand with Cuba’s people any more than Obama’s America helped Iran’s citizens when they protested across that nation trying to gain their freedom from a theocratic tyranny. Democrats love tyrannical leaders and nations.

In fact, they love them so much that they are doing everything within their power to create a communist tyranny on our shores. As this reporter observed Cuban-Americans demonstrate through the streets of Naples, Florida in support of the growing attempt to throw off the chains of communism in Cuba, I could not help but feel sad. Sad that as the Cuban people trapped inside their communist prison are trying to gain freedom after 62 years of communism.

And yet there are so many ignorant of what communism does to a nation in America and they are trying to bring its evils to our shores.

Antifa and BLM continue to tear cities apart from Seattle to New York forcing communist tyranny in America

From Cuba’s Havana, to small towns in Artemisa province and Palma Soriano, the second-largest city in Santiago de Cuba province, live-streamed videos on Facebook showing thousands of people walking, riding bikes and motorcycles through the streets chanting “Freedom,” “Down with Communism,” and “Homeland and Life.”

Which has become a battle cry among activists after a viral music video turned the revolutionary slogan “Homeland or Death” on its head.

“We are not afraid!” chanted Samantha Regalado while she recorded hundreds of people walking along a narrow street in Palma Soriano. Defying Cuba’s laws against recording demonstrations against the government. In fact, to curb videos of those seeking liberty inside Cuba from reaching others, the communist government shut down the internet.

Not unlike our social media shutting down videos and words that counter the lies told by the socialist in America.

In fact, the major difference between what is happening in Cuba and what has happened in America is that Americans own more guns than does our military. Guns that Democrats are working as hard as they can to take away from freedom loving patriots.

You see, Cuban citizens are not allowed to own any weapons. So this rebellion trying to secure freedom will be crushed by Cuba’s armed police, led by special squads of “riot” police, and backed up by heavily armed military. This clamor for freedom is doomed.

But America’s quest to keep our freedom and liberty is not, not yet anyway. As Cubans demonstrate in the streets of South Florida in sympathy for their countrymen inside Cuba, remember that freedom isn’t free. Blood will surely flow in the streets of Cuba before their pursuit of freedom is ended, just as surely as blood will flow in American streets to maintain ours.

We are in the fight of our lives for our country, no less than those brave Cubans are who are protesting down the streets of Havana.