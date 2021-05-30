The Pentagon UFO revelations: What’s really behind them?

WASHINGTON — If America’s Founders taught us anything, it’s to never trust the motives of those in power. Especially those in government. And lately, we find we might also need to distrust the Pentagon. The Pentagon (aka, the DoD) remains the only government institution literally trained to take orders from its civilian superiors no matter how crazy. And that brings us to the current news buzz concerning those startling Pentagon UFO revelations. In short, the Pentagon released previously classified video footage of encounters between US military pilots and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

It all started with… the X-Files?

It’s long been rumored the association between the Pentagon and little green men began with a US Army Air Force announcement on July 8, 1947. On that day, the US military claimed to have captured a “flying disk” on a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, intelligence officer for the 509th Bombardment Group, US Army Air Force Major Jesse Marcel, described the captured saucer as follows:

“In appearance it looked oval in shape like two inverted saucers, faced mouth to mouth, or like two old type washbowls placed together in the same fashion. The entire body glowed as though light were showing through from inside… and making allowance for the distance it was from town, he figured it must have been 15 to 20 feet in diameter, though this was just a guess.”

The newspaper quoted a supposed eyewitness who claimed the saucer moved 400 to 500 miles per hour before crashing to Earth.





In hindsight, the news should have comforted saucer-crazed Americans. It showed (1), extraterrestrial pilots were just as prone to making navigation errors as flyboy earthlings. And (2), advanced extraterrestrial spacecraft might be great at traversing the vast gulf of space, but had a harder time negotiating their way through Earth’s bad weather.

You see, there was a horrendous electrical storm raging in the skies over Roswell at the time of the supposed saucer crash.

The following day, however, the Pentagon retracted its flying disk story, saying that the recovered remains at Roswell were those of a weather balloon.

No matter how you view the event, a US government cover-up clearly began in earnest.

One school of thought holds that the government spirited off the crashed saucer and its dead crew to Wright/Patterson Field in Dayton, Ohio, for thorough scientific study. The investigations, some believe, led to America’s rapid, post-World-War-II advances in technology. Advances later tested in such places as the top-secret facility at Area 51.

The other school of thought holds that the US intelligence community needed to protect America’s fledgling atomic detection program, called Project Mogul. It consisted of high-altitude balloons with sensors to detect radiation spikes in the upper atmosphere – telltale signs of Soviet atomic testing.

Add to this the need to protect another fledgling US military program, Operation Paperclip, which pitted America’s captured German rocket scientists against Russia’s captured German rocket scientists.

So, a flying saucer cover story no doubt sent Soviet KGB agents scurrying away from the White Sands missile-testing range to a desolate scrub brush ranch in Roswell, 112 miles away.

The latter is the more likely, down-to-Earth cover story.

Drilling down on those Pentagon UFO revelations

And that brings us back to all the recent Pentagon talk of UFOs. This also has the stench of a cover story. America’s Deep State is beside itself since the January 6th Capitol Hill insurrection riot. They see the good folks of flyover country as the greatest threat facing the nation.

And so, it appears the Pentagon will present an external enemy better able to unite a divided nation and convince them to surrender even more of their individual freedoms. And what better enemy is there than the frightening little green men of Roswell?





Buried inside the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 is recognition of the US Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force. It says the Senate Intelligence Committee “remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena.”

It further recommends “resource sharing across the intelligence community for test and evaluation as Project Maven transitions its independent lines of effort.”

And what’s Project Maven, you ask?

It’s the Pentagon’s AI (artificial intelligence) program “that studies imagery and could eventually be used to improve drone strikes in the battlefield,” Global News reported.

An investor in the program was search engine giant Google.

In fact, 3,000 Google employees signed a petition telling their Big Tech employer that “Google should not be in the business of war. Therefore, we ask that Project Maven be cancelled, and that Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”

These fools fail to understand that their Big Tech employer is already at war. Google and other Big Tech companies aid Deep State intelligence agencies in their domestic espionage war against the privacy of law-abiding, average Americans.

Introducing the REAL Pentagon UFO revelations

The Pentagon’s artificial intelligence Project Maven may be adding advanced drone technology to the Deep State’s domestic espionage theater of war.

According to the online journal Military & Aerospace Electronics:

“Project Maven is a Pentagon project using machine learning to sort through masses of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data – unmanned systems video, paper, computer hard drives, thumb drives and more – collected by the department and intelligence agencies for operational use across the services. It has sometimes been called algorithmic warfare.”

Here we go again. In rounding a flying saucer’s curved edge, we’ve come full circle as a nation to yet another preposterous claim of an alien threat. The US government used little green men to distract foreign adversaries in the past from its secret programs. So much for those startling Pentagon UFO revelations.

Today, the Federal government seems poised to unleash a new extraterrestrial cover story. This time, to disguise an espionage program aimed at beings a little closer to home.

