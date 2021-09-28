The Pentagon purge begins: US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller thrown in the brig

WASHINGTON. The loyalty of the U.S. military services to the United States Constitution, the government, and its people is legendary. And despite its abuse by civilian authority, our military has never staged a coup – not yet. Fox News reports US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller now cools his heels in a Camp Lejeune brig.

You may recall his viral social media videos condemning Pentagon leaders for the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left behind American civilians and billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment to the tender mercies of the Taliban.

Lt. Col. Scheller complained he and his fellow officers were

“Upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability for saying, ‘We messed this up.'”

For criticizing his superiors, Scheller lost command of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Lejeune and, for now, sits behind bars.





It’s a safe bet he won’t be the last.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said it was his and the Pentagon’s mission to rid the military services of “white supremacy.”

That’s left-speak for the military’s more conservative elements. Those loyal to notions of liberty that predate the Constitution. Or the modern political cults of personality or empty ideological dogmas.

The White House, Congress, and the Pentagon fear their fundamental transformation of America may spur serious opposition within the military. Opposition that may break the long tradition set by Gen. George Washington.

In 1783, as most Americans celebrated the new nation’s victory against Britain in the Revolutionary War, officers under the command of Gen. Washington planned to seize power from that infant government. Historians call the revolt the Newburgh Conspiracy.

They were angry at the U.S. Congress for failing to pay the troops and not living up to their pledges to provide these fighting heroes lifetime pensions.

Washington had to nip the planned coup in the bud. And so, he assembled his officers under the pretext of relaying the contents of a letter from Congress.

“Let me entreat you, gentlemen,” Washington began, “… not to take any measures, which viewed in the calm of light of reason, will lessen the dignity, and sully the glory you have hitherto maintained; let me request you to rely on the plighted faith of your country, and place a full confidence in the purity of the intentions of Congress.”

That said, he reached into his pocket for the letter and placed a pair of spectacles on his nose, the sight of which shocked his officers, who thought him a flawless leader.

“Gentlemen, you must pardon me. I have grown old in the service of my country and now find that I am growing blind.”

With that, his officers broke into tears. Ashamed that they should contemplate a coup against Congress while the man they served remained loyal to that corrupt hive of scum and villainy. A dedication that fatigue, frustration, and near blindness could not break.

But there’ll eventually come to a point when members of the U.S. military won’t be able to look the other way.

Where personal honor notwithstanding, officers can no longer ignore the destruction of the nation by those determined to render our Constitution’s Bill of Rights meaningless. Officers like US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller.

Then, men and women under arms will be forced to end their divided loyalties and choose. Will they muster in defense of a corrupt and increasingly authoritative civilian leadership? Or will they defend the law of the land – the U.S. Constitution?

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who indeed is not alone, clearly has no “confidence in the purity of the intentions of Congress” – or their woke lackeys in the Pentagon.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red