The New World Order Globalists Plan is in overdrive now

WASHINGTON: It would appear the protest of Americans of January 6th was the first in a series of global protests to say, “We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it anymore!” The fact of the matter is there are many much larger protests going on worldwide. Protests with people numbering in the tens and hundreds of thousands. They are protesting The New World Order that globalists are ushering in using COVID mandates and lockdowns destroying … everything.

It makes thinking people wonder if the Donald Trump presidency didn’t scare the hell out of the globalists to kick their plans for a one-world government into high gear. It makes one wonder if the job of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to mire President Trump in a haze of fictional conspiracies and wrongdoings to keep him from totally dismantling the globalist shills of D.C. And if these two are true, which they probably are, it makes it understandable the Democrats would have to cheat in a national election to overrule the will of the people.

Make sure the puppet of the New World Order was put safely in the Oval Office to undo the damage done by one uninvited and unexpected Donald J. Trump.

Americans are not getting the news anymore. What they hear from the traditional news sources is bought and paid for by commercial sponsors of the global companies they patronize. News like the Covid-19 protests going on around the world. Protests like the ones related to Covid-19 lockdowns and mandates of masks and vaccines is hard to find.

The reason why our mainstream media is mostly blacking out this news is trends like this can build momentum. It is the snowball effect.





Elected officials are no longer doing what they were put into office to do… follow the laws of their lands.

In America, this would involve such things as firing Dr. Anthony Fauci and questioning the elderly Joe Biden as for his fitness of office. Fauci has now been found to have an economic interest in the pandemic. Biden could not have handled the conclusion of the war against terrorism in Afghanistan any worse. He went against the advice of our top military generals and intelligence community.

Like Fauci, Biden needlessly cost Americans their lives.

Many around the world want Nuremberg-style trials for crimes against humanity in matters of this pandemic. Many want to see trials for treason. These things are not going to happen. You just have to look at how Benghazi, costing the lives of Amb. Christopher Stevens, Tyrone Wood, Glen Dougherty, and Sean Smith, was never investigated. That Obama, Biden, Clinton, and Rice were not put on trial. Despite knowing their lives.

So people take to the streets and they march… they protest. Their actions say, “ENOUGH!”

Steve Turley calls himself ‘The Antidote to Fake News’.

Using the YouTube platform, Turley, offers news commentary and video clips from around the world to his 780 million followers. Turley feels the reason for the protests is we are moving from a ‘Modern World’ to a ‘Post Modern World’. He cites his readings of Foreign Policy magazine to back his claim.

“The World Is EXPLODING Over Vax Mandates!!!” – Dr. Steve Turley

New World Order Vax Protests have spread across the European countries of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The Netherlands protests turned violent resulting in more than 240 arrests after the government introduced an overnight curfew. In the coastal town of Urk protests torched a Covid-19 testing center.

The complicity of the mainstream media there blamed the protests on young men who are ‘conspiracy theorists. An Al Jazeera reporter even invoked the name of QAnon even though there have been no communications by Q since 2018 and most believe it to be a dead movement. If it was ever really a movement at all.

Seems like this is now a global tagline to stifle the truth, blame it on the conspiracy theorists.

New World Order Protests have also been occurring in the Middle East such as Greece, Israel, and Lebanon.

In Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, hundreds of angry protesters took to the streets to denounce the lack of financial aid despite a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Strict stay-at-home orders have left people without food and necessities. Witnesses and local media reported police fired live rounds at protesters trying to storm a government building.

One person was killed and 200 others were wounded.

This is why retaining our Second Amendment right to bear arms is so important in times like these. Not to cause harm, but to protect ourselves from those who would harm us.

In the Oceania continent of Australia and New Zealand New World Order protests have been occurring as well.

Protests there have centered around lockdowns that require people to stay at home in their houses (Sorry kids, no outdoor fresh air for you!) as well as mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations by the government. In Australia, some 10,000 truckers went on strike over vaccine mandates and the government had to back down as their strike brought the country to its knees!

Canada has reported some 50,000 people protesting over Covid-19 tyranny.

According to a report in ‘The National News’, the World Peace Index has taken a hit due to the worldwide government’s response to Covid-19. (‘World Peace Index 2021: Protests against Covid-19 made the world more dangerous, report claims’)

The report concludes;

“It is still too early to fully gauge the long-term effect of the pandemic on peace. However, the changing economic conditions in many nations increase the likelihood of political instability and violent demonstrations.”

The protests occur over government mandates related to:

Banned Alternative Drugs

Children vaccinations

Curfews

Food and Necessities

Lockdowns

Masks

Quarantines

Vaccinations

Vaccine Passports

THIS IS HOW BRAZIL STANDS UP…. THE FIGHT IS REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/aMdFpA7SdH — MAGADALLAS (@MAGADALLAS1) September 11, 2021

People from around the world are shocked Americans accepted Joe Biden as president without massive protests.

They find it unbelievable George Floyd, with his career criminal background, got paid more respect in protests over his death than the death of our highest office. They find it unbelievable we have not taken to the streets to demand justice related to the Covid-19 panned demic. Or that the elitists obviously stole the 2020 election in order to regain control. (And There Goes Arizona! Auditors Confirm Trump Won by a Lot). Other states are sure to follow. Georgia already has. (President Trump Cheers HUGE Court Win in Georgia – Calls Out “No Good” Michigan RINOs, “They’ll Be Overthrown” (VIDEO)

One thing that is becoming increasingly apparent is this is not going to end well. The global technocrat elitists are far outnumbered by the millions of the rest of us in the world. As the kids say today before a funny fail video, “Wait for it.”

Only this won’t be funny.

*** Actual Ben Franklin quote is: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

