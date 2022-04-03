The New World Order confirmed: No longer a conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON: The first time I ever heard the term “New World Order” uttered was by President George Bush during an April 13, 1991 speech. Bush said a new world order “refers to new ways of working with other nations to deter aggression and to achieve stability, to achieve prosperity and, above all, to achieve peace.” He added that “the new world order really is a tool for addressing a new world of possibilities. This order gains its mission and shape not just from shared interests but from shared ideals.”

I was like, “What the hell did he just talk about?!”

As I learned the theory of a One World Order, where the uber-rich rule the world, I thought, “There is no way in hell China and Russia will play nice in this scenario!”

In a video recently presented by The Hill’s Rising show, Kim Iversen takes the issue head-on:





Iversen does an excellent job of showing different sides of the issue. She begins by showing a definition offered by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), painting the picture of the New World Order as a conspiracy theory for the simple-minded.

“A term used to refer to a right-wing conspiracy theory that became popular among anti-government extremists from the 1990s onwards. ‘New World Order’ conspiracists believe that a tyrannical, socialist ‘one-world’ conspiracy has already taken over most of the planet and schemes to eliminate the last bastion of freedom, the United States, with the help of collaborators within the government. Through repressive measures, as well as manufactured crises such as terrorist attacks and pandemics, the globalist conspirators seek to eliminate dissent and to disarm Americans so that the ‘New World Order’ can move in and enslave them. ‘New World Order’ conspiracists also commonly believe that hundreds of concentration camps have been built in the U.S., ready to house dissenters; that the government will declare martial law, possibly on a pretext such as responding to a terrorist attack; and that the government will engage in mass gun confiscations.”

The problem with the ADL explanation is that they ignore all the famous people who first uttered the phrase before any regular citizens of the world took up the term and sought to define it. Meaning the entire ADL explanation is misinformation.

Iversen then draws parallels between the points of the ADL description of the New World Order and things that have recently come to pass. For example, Iversen draws a parallel between the concentration camps mentioned by the ADL and Internet censorship when a better and more obvious parallel would be the “Quarantine Camps” constructed around many parts of the world for those who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations.

While many fact-checker websites claim these camps do not exist, an article by the reputable website AmericanMilitaryNews.com offered a YouTube video of a woman (Hayley Hodgson) sent to a camp in Australia exposing these websites as the misinformation liars they are.

Unfortunately within this episode of Rising they discuss the World Economic Forum, without mentioning the people behind. A foundation whose 1,000 member companies with more than five billion U.S. dollars in turnover and public subsidies provide funding.

Its mission statement states,

“The World Economic” Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.

Our activities are shaped by a unique institutional culture founded on the stakeholder theory, which asserts that an organization is accountable to all parts of society. The institution carefully blends and balances the best of many kinds of organizations, from both the public and private sectors, international organizations, and academic institutions.

We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.”

The DAVOS Group “and Professor Klaus Schwab are also mentioned in connection with the WEF as Davos is the city of Switzerland where the WEF holds its annual meetings, and Dr. Schwab is the founder of the WEF dating back to 1971. Klaus Martin Schwab is a German engineer and economist.

He is famous for the quote, “By 2030, you will “own nothing and be happy about it.”

He is also the author of the book “COVID-19, “The Great Reset,” published on July 9, 2020. Go figure.

We hear about the “New World Order” ” or “Great Reset” from politicians around the world. Without the mainstream media asking them to explain themselves. Why?

There is an old expression that where there is smoke, there is fire. The smoke is the first uttering of these two terms without explanation. And the fire will be when they come to disarm Americans. Only to find out where the bear poops in the woods.

The Canadian truckers were the first to say they would not be playing nice with these globalists. Many Americans have done much the same, quitting their jobs rather than taking the vaccine jab. Now Putin has shown he will not accept a New World Order.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Greene recently shared this video on social media:

It is time to tell this minority of elite clowns the majority rules, and they had better stand down, or they will be dying in the next pandemic… with, or without, contracting the virus.

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews