WASHINGTON: Has America been scammed by a deep state false flag? Have Trump supporters been framed to look like domestic terrorists as a distraction to Democrats’ biggest criminal election fraud in American history? The answer to these questions may lie with one Ray Epps of Arizona.

There are numerous videos on multiple platforms showing Epps in the role of provocateur to the January 6 Capitol breach.

Epps went from being one of the FBI’s most wanted as photograph number 16 on the FBI website to missing in action.

Ray Epps appears to be federally protected for reasons unknown.





Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland last week about Epps’ role in the Capitol demonstration during a House oversight hearing.

Massie played a video in chamber showing Epps provoking protesters to go into the Capitol building. Rep. Massie asked AG Garland if there were “federal agents or assets of the Federal government present on January 5th and January 6th.”

Garland refused to answer, stating that the Department of Justice does not comment on active investigations. If the answer is no, would not have the AG stated that?

Rep. Massie questioned AG Merrick Garland about a mystery man, Ray Epps, seen instructing protesters to enter the US Capitol building on January 5, and who later shepherded crowds towards the Capitol on January 6.

I questioned Attorney General Garland about whether there were Federal Agents present on 1/6 and whether they agitated to go into the Capitol. Attorney General Garland refused to answer.

The story of the mystery man, Ray Epps, featured in Rep. Massie’s video above is, in fact, far more shocking than Massie implies in the hearing.

It’s a story so strange and so scandalous it threatens to shatter the entire official narrative of the “Capitol Breach” and expose yet another dimension of proactive Federal involvement in the so-called “insurrection” of January 6th.

Ray Epps was the President of the Arizona Oath Keepers.

Questions now have arisen as to the role of the Federal government played in the conspiracy cases against Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The Ray Epps story suggests an egregious degree of federal involvement in the breach of the Capitol itself.

The implication is a Trump-hating Washington, D.C. Swamp knowingly set up innocent Trump supporters. As such, they are now guilty of entrapment. “Entrapment” in law enforcement is when an officer or agent of the law induces a person to commit a “crime” that the person would have otherwise been unlikely or unwilling to commit.

Here is a part of the exchange of House Rep. Massie’s exchange with Attorney General Garland from the video.

Rep. Massie:

As far as we can determine, the individual who was saying he’ll probably go to jail, he’ll probably be arrested, but they need to go into the Capitol the next day, is then directing people into the Capitol the next day is then, the next day, directing people to the Capitol. And as far as we can find- You said this is one of the most sweeping in history. Have you seen that video or those frames from that video?

AG Garland:

So as I said at the outset, one of the norms of the Justice Department is to not comment on pending investigations, and particularly not to comment on particular scenes or particular individuals.

Rep. Massie:

I was hoping today to give you an opportunity to put to rest the concerns that people have that there were federal agents or assets of the federal government present on January 5 and January 6. Can you tell us, without talking about particular incidents or particular videos, how many agents or assets of the federal government were present on January 6, whether they agitated to go into the Capitol, and if any of them did?

AG Garland:

So I’m not going to violate this norm of, uh, of, of, of, the rule of law.

[Garland looks down and away.]

AG Garland:

I’m not going to comment on an investigation that’s ongoing.

There are good reasons why AG Garland did not want to answer Rep. Massie’s question

As well as why he couldn’t even make eye contact as he evaded Massie’s interview and those reasons have nothing to do with DOJ norms or protocols.

First, Ray Epps appears to be among the primary orchestrators of the first breach of the Capitol’s police barricades at 12:50 pm on January 6. This occurred with 10 minutes remaining in President Trump’s National Mall speech, and with the vast majority of Trump supporters still a 30 minute walk away from the Capitol.

Second, the FBI removed Ray Epps from its Capitol Violence Most Wanted list as a person of interest this summer in July, just one day after Revolver News exposed the inexplicable FBI protection of known Ray Epps associate and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Was the Oath Keepers organization set up by the FBI to find and frame devout patriots?

Epps was pictured as Suspect 16 before the website was changed to omit him. He had been listed there since January 8!

Third, Ray Epps appears to have worked alongside several individuals, many of whom remain suspiciously unindicted.

All of them are guilty of inducing unsuspecting MAGA protesters to unwittingly trespass the Capitol. Since many Americans have toured the Capitol building, many of us found the idea you could be charged with trespassing these taxpayer-owned grounds preposterous!

On “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin noted that “there is no pending investigation” of Epps, which is Massie’s point.

“[Massie] is asking a simple question about this guy: Ray Epps,” Mark said. “Why can’t [Garland] just say, ‘He’s not one of ours … that’s not an FBI guy’?”

Watch the video clip below to hear Mark raise the question that everyone is asking: Is Epps an agent of the federal government or not? Or find the full episode of “LevinTV” here.

“Who Is Ray Epps?” – Mark Levin





Social media platforms have been exploding with the Ray Epps story as noted with some posts that include videos below.

The night before the “insurrection,” Epps appeared to be encouraging Trump supporters gathered near BLM Square in Washington DC to join him, as he announced that he planned to go “inside the Capitol.”

Why was Ray Epps shouting directions to the Capitol at Trump supporters walking to Stop The Steal Rally on the Ellipse on Jan 6th?

As protesters first reach the Capitol, where Epps has been encouraging them to go for two days, they began to confront the scant number of police officers standing near low-security barriers.

A young man wearing a black t-shirt and red MAGA cap can be seen engaging with police officers at the barriers. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Ray Epps appears and whispers in the ear of Ryan Samsel. Samsel is a Pennsylvania resident with an extensive violent criminal background.

Epps seems to know to target Samsel. Almost immediately afterward, Samsel begins to push down the barriers, allowing protesters to run through the barriers and onto the Capitol grounds. Epps then disappears.

Did #RayEpps Set up Ryan Samsel, who had an extensive criminal record? Watch, as he whispers in his ear snd then disappears as Samsel breaks through the Capitol Police barrier, allowing protesters to enter Capitol grounds.

#RayEpps helps protesters lift massive Trump sign over the heads of Capitol Police.



#RayEpps helps protesters lift massive Trump sign over the heads of Capitol Police.

Epps is on far right corner of the sign (wearing camo jacket and red MAGA hat). Once the sign covers the heads of the police officers, & agitators encourage them to rush police, he walks away

Once the protesters made their way onto the steps of the Capitol following Epps, he encouraged them to rush the Capitol Police, then, just as suddenly became a defender of the police from the same protesters he incited earlier.

To date, there is no evidence Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has lifted a finger to help any of his members who were arrested and are now being detained in conditions described as “worse than Gitmo”. Why? Why is he not speaking out and exposing what is going on in D.C.? If he is not an FBI plant, where is his outrage?

Ray Epps appears to be one of the primary orchestrators of the very first breach of the Capitol’s police barricades at 12:50 pm on January 6. However, with 10 minutes remaining in President Trump’s National Mall speech the vast majority of Trump supporters were still 30 minutes away from the Capitol.

This vindicates Trump and his supporters. Furthermore making liberals spreading the lies of Trump supporters initiating this breach of the Capitol Building simple liars.

If Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat Party really want to get to the bottom of the so-called “insurrection,” a good place to start would be with investigating Ray Epps and Stewart Rhodes.

Make no mistake the “insurrection” occurred in the early morning of November 4th of 2020, not January 6, 2021.

Nonetheless, if our laws are not going to be enforced fairly and equally, our elected officials better brace themselves. Americans keep hoping and praying our justice system will get back on track. If the laws no longer apply to people like Hillary Clinton and Ray Epps, the laws don’t apply to any of us.

Vigilante justice will become the rule of law. And no one wins.

Contrary to the mainstream media lies, only one person died that day, Trump-supporting United States military veteran Ashli Babbitt. Somebody needs to be held accountable for her death and that has yet to happen. If it was Ray Epps who whipped her into a frenzy to risk her life, he is accountable! In the end, she died serving our country.

