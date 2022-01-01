The murder of Susan Garcia: A Clinton death by proxy

WASHINGTON. Maybe you’ve seen the meme on social media. The photo shows former First Lady, New York Senator, Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton shrugging. “I can’t help it,” says the caption, “people around me just die.” (Poor little Hillary Clinton: the ghoul in the mirror)

Wikipedia puts the number of mysterious deaths of Clinton associates at “fifty or more.”

Now, it appears the Clinton death angel is sweeping its sharp and deadly scythe at average citizens (insurrectionists?) who cast their presidential vote for Donald J. Trump in 2016. According to The Press-Enterprise of Riverside, California, Susan Garcia, 33, is one such victim. (Clinton voter sentenced for killing woman during election dispute)

Just 10 days before Trump’s inauguration, Garcia’s husband Victor was jamming with fellow bandmember Kevin McVoy Jr. in the garage. Susan Garcia, meanwhile, was inside her house watching with friends as President Obama delivered his televised farewell address.





When her husband and McVoy joined her after band practice, the conversation turned to the question on everyone’s mind: “Who did you vote for, Hillary or Trump?

When McVoy admitted he voted for Hillary, he was chided by the Garcias. “Get out of my house,” Victor Garcia told McVoy mockingly. McVoy drew a revolver…

“… and fired a shot at Victor Garcia, hitting him in the head… He then turned the gun to Susan Garcia, who turned to shield their [2-year-old] son as he fired. The bullet hit her in the left arm first and then penetrated her organs. She died inside the home,” the Press-Enterprise reported.

Her husband survived the shooting but is permanently disabled.

Like so many Democrats after the 2016 election, McVoy was thoroughly triggered.

Instead of howling at the moon, as so many did during the National Women’s March, McVoy pulled a pistol and shot two people.

The shooter’s attorney said his client suffers “from Crone’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis and felt he couldn’t otherwise defend himself,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Now, that’s a novel defense.

Apparently, it takes a loaded gun and an itchy trigger finger to defend oneself against a good ribbing at Hillary Clinton’s expense.

A Los Angeles jury found McVoy guilty of second-degree murder but acquitted him on the charges of attempted murder and child abuse.

The lives of children don’t seem to mean much to Southern California juries. But a judge sentenced McVoy to 35 years to life in prison last week.

However, have you noticed that the great, armed, right-wing militias we’ve been warned about since the bad-old-days of the Obama administration have never materialized to “threaten our fragile democracy”?

But men like Hillary Clinton-supporting Kevin McVoy and the Bernie Sanders-supporting James Hodgkinson, who shot and wounded GOP members of Congress at a 2017 charity event, have increased the US death rate in real terms. And there’s no greater threat to democracy than shooting members of the American electorate and their duly elected representatives.

It’s certainly the folks who compiled the infamous “Clinton Body Count” list include Clinton associates who may have died of natural causes and suicide.) But the acrid and sinister Clinton spirit imbues many ill-adjusted Americans. And these folks appear to be increasing the “Clinton Death Count” in a novel way.

Call it Clinton Death by Proxy.