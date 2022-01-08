The murder of LaNiyah Murphy highlights the need to return to civility

On January 4, 2022, according to the Chicago Police Department, a young woman, 20-year-old LaNiyah Murphy, when an argument erupted between her and another person. An opened fire, striking Murphy in the head and killing her. According to Lamar Johnson, Murphy was a member of the Brave Youth Leaders, who is the violence prevention coordinator with St. Sabina Church.

When she graduated, Murphy joined the group, which stands for Bold Resistance Against Violence Everywhere. Murphy related to others to try to stop the violence by telling her story of how she survived after being shot in the head when she was 16. (Shot in the head as a teen, she became an “anti-violence advocate.” She was just shot in the head again.)

Murphy is but one victim of this surge of violence across the nation, inundating America today. But her double tragedy highlights the need to finally find real, meaningful solutions to the unacceptable violent crime wave we are seeing today.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the news lately, violent crime is soaring at record levels.

We are closing in on the most violent chapter in America’s history, the 1970s. And the root cause of the problem has yet to be identified. That is because high crime is acceptable to some to maintain political power. Therefore they do not want the root causes identified.





However, due to the explosive rise in violent crime across the nation, the time has come for fundamental reform that will change those violent trends.

Ask a Conservative why this rising tide of violent crime, and they will quickly tell you it is because of Democrats and their policies.

Ask Liberal, and they will tell you that it is because there are too many guns on the streets, and we must abolish them all.

But the answer is neither. The honest answer is that very few fathers live in the home. Yes, you read it right. The breakup of the nuclear family is the cause of all of today’s violence. Yet, of all of the FBI’s statistics, none asks the family background of the offender.

And that background is the key to criminality—especially violent crime.

The breakup of the nuclear family also came with a decline in religious affiliation.

Losing both values – family and religion – worked to lessen the value of human life. And both worked to create a generation of people who think that there is nothing more important than them. They believe that the only rules that apply to them are what they desire and fulfill those desires. And damn everyone else.

Religion emphasizes morality and subordination to a higher power, and the nuclear family instills the discipline necessary to live with others. To be civil to them and to exist within our society. Religion and family prepare our youth to respect others, their lives, and property.

But absent both, a family led by a father and mother works together to better the family unit and religious teaching. You have a lost society with no morals or civilization.

And these lost children find family and discipline where they can.

Whether it is in the arms of a criminal street gang or what they perceive as a higher cause, like Antifa or BLM, from there, it goes downhill, as the morality of any of these criminal organizations is to take what you want, and violence is good.

None of these criminal organizations have an iota of sympathy for their victims; in fact, they take pride in humiliating others.

With the loss of empathy for others, they take up guns, knives, bludgeons, or frozen water bottles and shoot, stab, kill and maim anyone who gets in the way of what they want.

It does not take a gun to commit a violent crime.

Just look at the events surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse, who took up arms to defend himself against a group of thugs who held no respect for the law or anyone but themselves. (The Rittenhouse trial and the Waukesha terror prove we must fend for ourselves)

And low and behold, all of the four who attacked Rittenhouse with murderous intent were hardened criminals with violent backgrounds. Thugs who cared about nothing but what they wanted. Their family background isn’t known because no one asked. But we can safely assume that none lived in a nuclear family growing up.

Notice, however, that the weapons used against Rittenhouse were not long guns. They varied from a pistol to a skateboard, chain, and boot. Guns were not the issue, even though the left tried to make it one. So we can rule out guns as the primary cause of violent crime.

Not only based on Rittenhouse but based on the overall violent crimes committed across the nation following George Floyd’s death.

However, even before Floyd, the violent crimes of Antifa and BLM were mainly committed using weapons other than guns.

Remember the knock-out games committed against whites for years, ever since Obama’s administration? (A Very Dangerous Game By Thomas Sowell) They became a national trend where blacks demonstrated their prejudice against whites by sneaking up and trying to knock them out in one blow.

The assault was captured on a cell phone and uploaded to social media.

This was a symptom of the violence that engulfed this nation, bringing it to the brink of becoming the most violent in history. What are the odds that these black offenders who liked to prey on the old and weak went to church or synagogue regularly or had a happy nuclear family to go home to?

The breakdown of the family has been the most devastating segment of America.

It all began in the 1960s, with the breakdown of the family and religious morality leading to widespread drug abuse. A lack of respect for fellow humans was reflected by the public assassinations of American leaders, the Kennedy brothers, and Martin Luther King and codified with the legal killing of babies via abortion.

These wild children, fueled by illegal narcotics, went on a rampage that led to the violence of the 1970s. Both Chicago and New York City had over 1000 homicides a year for several years during the 1970s. Laws were enforced over the objections of activist judges, imposing mandatory sentences on offenders.

As police and prosecutors enforced laws, crime dropped significantly.

It worked wonders until President Barack Obama demonstrated his hatred of police and the rule of law. Until today we are closing in on homicide rates that match the most violent period of our national history.

And the cure is apparent, enforce the law.

However, if you want to cure the skyrocketing rise in violent crime, fix the nuclear family and stop the onslaught against organized religion.

Neither is perfect, but both works to civilize this nation. And that is why real reform is necessary if this nation ever regains its greatness again.

‘

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn