The Media Accountability Project, and Kyle Rittenhouse, is seeking truth

WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teenager who helped defend Kenosha businesses from rioters, arsonists, and thugs looking to have their way in the city, is on the offense. Rittenhouse is launching The Media Accountability Project to demand truth in media.

Last summer, Rittenhouse was found innocent of murder and assault, but not before the media and politicians demonized him as a murderer. Rittenhouse was put on trial after killing two felons who attacked Rittenhouse in order to steal an assault weapon from him. He was also cleared of wounding an armed third person, also trying to steal the assault rifle. (Mysterious Kick Jump man identified while Rittenhouse trial continues to affect America).

While the court verdicts of the Rittenhouse trial were just under the law and the will of the majority of the American public, the liable and slander perpetuated by the media, celebrities, and political leaders, including the President, in an attempt to push the court towards guilty verdicts was a national disgrace.

Rittenhouse was dubbed a “white supremacist” by Joe Biden.

In America, one of your fundamental rights is the right to self-defense, and the life of an offensive taken by a person operating in their defense is not murder.

In America, a person is innocent until proven guilty. President Donald Trump had the sense to follow the Constitution and law by refraining from making comments. On the other side, leftist Whoopi Goldberg called the teen a “murderer” before, during, and after the trial. Goldberg has lived in this country where she should have known that.

Kyle Rittenhouse is now taking the offensive against the news media and persons like Biden and Goldberg. The Accountability Project (TMAP) will raise awareness and funds to combat media bias and fake narratives. If successful, it will return the news media to simply reporting the facts and the truth without a propaganda-style slant to a story.

The homepage of the TMAP website states a relevant quote from Malcolm X.

“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They can make the innocent guilty and make the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”

This Malcolm X quote is essential not just as window dressing on a website homepage but as an important sign of our times. A warning to all Americans about a danger he saw and that most people understand.

The inclusion of Malcolm X, a civil rights crusader, offers more proof Rittenhouse is not a racist. And that he is an intelligent person well versed in American history.

Most Americans are not racists.

Most Americans hate hypocrisy and Democrats’ double standards. They hate the media for not questioning them and calling them out on it.

For example, two white cops are convicted of crimes against black perpetrators in Minnesota, sparking a summer of hate, violence, and destruction. However, there is no investigation when a black cop shoots an unarmed white Air Force veteran at a Capital protest. No media outrage. And unlike the summer of BLM and Antifa violence, arrests were made, and American liberties are still being ignored.

The hatred most Americans have relative to these three instances has nothing to do with race

It has to do with the fact that the black perpetrators were resisting arrest while the white protesters were unarmed and never even afforded the privilege of being warned, much less arrested.

Then we have a black man, Quintez Brown, attempting to assassinate another black man, Craig Greenberg. As Greenburg is running as a mayoral candidate in Louisville, Brown’s assault was an assassination attempt. However, BLM bailed him out on bond just two days later.

In this instance, the media failed to define the act as a political assassination lessening the crime. He tried, he failed, oh well is the response. It was only “attempted murder.”

The only way color is relevant in these incidents is that the media intentionally tries to start a race war in America.

The media does not redefine what an assassination attempt is, just like Tony Fauci does not get to redefine what a vaccine is. Therefore, straying from these historical definitions as truth constitutes engaging in propaganda.

Americans have taken two actions in the face of what the news media has done, leaning so far left they have become dishonest:

1. They have quit subscribing to newspapers and stopped tuning into most broadcast television and cable news outlets. Even FOX News has suffered after calling the election of Joe Biden over Donald Trump in Arizona early.

2. They have openly wondered why the news media has changed so dramatically from years ago. They feel the news media is no longer trustworthy and factual.

Truth in journalism seemed to vaporize about the same time the Fairness Doctrine did. President Ronald Reagan’s Federal Communications Commission abolished the 1949 Fairness Doctrine, which required media to present both sides (left and right) of an issue. As a matter of fact, for those old enough to remember, the CBS “60 Minutes” news magazine show on television Sunday nights used to have an end segment titled “Point/Counterpoint” as a perfect example:

In 1987, a Democrat-controlled Congress passed a bill to reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. But President Reagan, for reasons still unclear, vetoed the bill. The best way to explain the Fairness Doctrine is it did parallel to the FCC’s Truth in Advertising requirement. That bill prohibits what used to be termed “snake oil salesmen” from selling bogus products making false claims of effectiveness or results.

Rittenhouse and his attorney’s team makes the purpose of TMAP is concise:

“The Media Accountability Project’ TMAP’ is the official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, we will provide material support and promote the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth.”

It is important to note that TMAP is not a non-profit where your contributions are tax-deductible. The website states:

“The Media Accountability Project LLC d/b/a ‘TMAP’ is a Nevada Limited Liability Company organized to assist Kyle Rittenhouse with legal costs associated with holding the media accountable for publishing inaccurate and defamatory statements. In addition, The Media Accountability Project was established to promote fair and accurate reporting across all journalistic mediums.”

Everybody has their breaking points about what angers them the most about media today and the lack of professional journalism. But, for this author, it was stories such as these that went unreported or reported with bias:

1. The lack of accountability held for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Benghazi fiasco.

2. The apparent bias in the Russian Collusion Delusion between House and Senate Democrats and President Donald Trump.

3. The repeated BIG LIE of President Donald Trump claiming election fraud in 2020 with “absolutely no evidence” when, in fact, the evidence is enormous, widespread, and systematic.

4. The refusal of the media to call out Dr. Anthony Fauci and both his missteps and outright lies relative to the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. The refusal of the media to report on millionaire entrepreneur Steve Kirsch putting up 2 million dollars of his own money for any medical professional or government official to come forward to debate Covid-19 vaccine safety efficacy with him.

6. The refusal of the media to report on the seriousness of the first Special Prosecutor John Durham indictments related to allegations Hillary Clinton lawyers infiltrated both campaign servers at Trump Tower and White House servers after he was elected President after that.

It is time for a course correction in American journalism. Unfortunately, the media is now only pushing a one-sided narrative rather than the truth.

