The Marines: We will fight for right and freedom, and keep our honor clean

TEXAS: J.D. Vance almost hit the nail on the head when he referred to Marine Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller as a political prisoner. Actually, Scheller is an apolitical prisoner. When it is Scheller’s superiors, Milley, Austin, and Biden who should be the political prisoners. Furthermore, Secretary of State Blinken could be added with a little digging, considering his abetting unlawful border machinations.

J.D. Vance Calls Stuart Scheller a ‘Political Prisoner’ After He’s Sent to Military Brig

The irony for the White House and its subordinate quislings and lackeys is that have committed irresponsible if not criminal acts under orders they gave

And order leaving 13 dead American military, 10 innocent civilians, and untold numbers of Afghans and Americans dead and wounded.





Nevertheless, the one man under arrest, for bogus charges, is the one man whose actions are in accordance to his oath: Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller.

I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.

Let’s start with that pesky oath.

The same one that the White House and its command officers seem to have forgotten (and Congress as far as all else goes). The part that emphasizes “I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same…” Therein lies the rub, so to speak. While the oath provides for “I will obey the orders…”, the UCMJ states that only “lawful orders” need be held sacrosanct for the subordinate. It does not hold that any questioning of any order as lawful or not comes before or after it is executed –for obvious reasons e.g. In the heat of battle an unlawful order could be given and carried out, though at the time bullets were flying, there was no time for questioning.

That “bear true faith and allegiance” business is to The Constitution.

Accordingly, we have often been reminded that we have been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years. A war that has never had a congressional declaration attached to it. A declaration which The Constitution requires. But, the collection of mental magic at the White House and the Pentagon have not questioned congress once whether the warring procedure is even legal. Let alone have they had any questions of procedures conducted thereto.

But Congress hasn’t declared war in years and years of wars so the Constitution gets amended by neglect?

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives. A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small ‘inside’ group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war, a few people make huge fortunes.” – War is a Racket by Smedley Butler ( Major General, U.S.M.C. twice awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor

Now, we have a Lt. Colonel who has kept his oath, his honor, and possibly was subjected to unlawful orders.

For his efforts as a USMC officer without a mark on his record, he sits in the brig virtually incommunicado. And if history (Soldiers of Valor: Generals Billy Mitchell, MacArthur, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller) is any indication those people in the White House and the Pentagon will try to keep him there. They will try to sacrifice him to cover their own Benedict Arnold bravado.

It is chilling to currently have men of such caliber in command of anything.

These of course are the stalwarts of caring and justice, who through reckless irresponsibility, allowed 13 military personnel to (including 11 Marines) become sitting ducks.

Then through more reckless irresponsibility, they killed 10 noncombatant friendlies, including children. Good grief! Who should be in jail?

An order can be so reckless and irresponsible, that is, in fact, is an unlawful order.

Therefore, barring insubordination, Colonel Scheller is on the right side of his oath. He has only asked essentially: “What happened?” For him to remain silent would be conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

This, again always irony with this bunch is a bogus charge they have leveled at Colonel Scheller; that his conduct was unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

These cheap-decoration-bulging officers in the Pentagon and White House may have the rank of an officer through time and service. But Gentlemen? Never!

Probably, ultimately that word will be removed in the current “Wokie Dokie world” with its politically correct by-laws.

But it’s just as well. When innocent men of honor are prisoners of politics, and crooked men are the politicians, then gentlemen have died a dark death.

“And to keep our honor clean!”

Semper Fi, Colonel Scheller, and all brave Marines, wherever they may be.

(Marine Corps Hymm – JR Video)

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. In addition, he writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

