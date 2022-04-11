The liberal white supremacist, right-wing, insurrectionist narrative implodes

WASHINGTON. Studies find that 3 to 4 percent of juries will not convict defendants because they believe the broken law is unjust or unreasonable. The process is called jury nullification, which proved a valuable weapon in the hands of northern juries fighting against the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. Impaneled jurists declined to convict those accused of aiding runaway slaves in defiance of the law.

Jury nullification seems to be at work again. In Michigan, A jury found Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris not guilty of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in response to her draconian Covid lockdown orders. However, the same jury deadlocked on the question of guilt for defendants Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, acquitting them.

According to the Detroit Free Press,

“More than 40 people were dismissed from the jury pool, including a Rush Limbaugh fan, a man who supports gun rights but believes regulations and background checks are needed, several who owned guns and were staunch supporters of the Second Amendment, and others who expressed concern about the spread of COVID-19.”

But the carefully selected jurors listened to evidence that several members of this “right-wing militia” were FBI informants.

These same FBI plants were the ones who devised the kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer.





The failure of the government to secure convictions proved a loud and open-handed Will Smith slap in the face to the Democrat/media narrative, which says American democracy is under threat by right-wing, white supremacist militias.

Instead, the carefully selected jury saw a Deep State agency, the plotting and entrapping FBI, as the true threat to the American republic.

Matthew Martin, accused of violently entering the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, was declared not guilty. Martin’s was the first of such trials to address what Democrats and the media call an “insurrection.” And the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” –

Federal District Judge Trevor McFadden realized that by convicting Martin in a bench trial, he would also have to condemn the Capitol police officers for ushering Martin and hundreds of pro-Trump protestors under the dome home to Washington’s most villainous scum.

The New York Times fears that…

“… in the wake of the [Martin] acquittal, some defendants facing low-level charges who might otherwise have entered guilty pleas could feel emboldened to go to trial and test the government’s cases against them. More than 200 people have already pleaded guilty to misdemeanors connected to the riot.”

Isn’t the whole point of such trials to “test the government’s case” against any given defendant?

Does the Times suggest they should accept imprisonment in quiet submission? To force J6 defendants to languish in a decaying DC holding facility for more than a year is the government’s way of pressuring them into making such “guilty” pleas.

But the Times doesn’t have to worry where one defendant is concerned.

His name was Matthew Perna of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, he committed suicide while awaiting sentencing after dutifully pleading guilty to three counts of misdemeanor trespass and one felony count of obstructing Congress.

In his obituary, Pena’s family noted,

“He [Matthew] attended the rally on January 6, 2021, to peacefully stand up for his beliefs. After learning that the FBI was looking for him, he immediately turned himself in. He entered the Capitol through a previously opened door (he did not break in as was reported). He didn’t break, touch, or steal anything. He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures. For this act he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him… The constant delays in hearings, and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died.”

And isn’t that the real point of all this?

America-First adherents aren’t Antifa or BLM activist agitators.

They’re average Americans, like Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd shot the unarmed, peaceful demonstrator in the throat.

The same incompetent Michael Byrd who, in 2019, left his loaded Glock-22 handgun in the men’s bathroom on the House side of the US Capitol. He later used the same .40 caliber weapon to kill the defenseless Ashli Babbitt.

An internal investigation quietly exonerated Byrd for the shooting while shielding his identity. That is until NBC’s Lester Holt’s sympathetic interview with Byrd.

As videos of the Babbitt shooting clearly show, officer Byrd endangered the lives of fellow law enforcement officers standing besides and behind Babbitt. And those officers, some holding automatic assault rifles, never felt the need to fire them at the unarmed Afghan and Iraqi war veteran.

Some believe that, like the Michigan militia plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmore, FBI plants within some of the January 6 groups protesting in Washington may have instigated the push to rush inside the Capitol.

A name that keeps popping up is Ray Epps, who was captured on video telling protestors,

“I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested. I’ll say it. We need to go into the Capitol.”

The mysterious Ray Epps: Is he the proof that January 6 was a Democrat False Flag?

But pro-Trump protestors respond to Epps’ call by chanting,

“Fed, fed, fed…”

Newsweek reports “Epps was featured on the FBI’s Capitol Violence Most Wanted list before being removed without ever having been arrested.”

That’s extremely odd in light of the FBI’s zealous pursuit of Matthew Martin and the late Matthew Perna. Nevertheless, a curious fact Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sought to explore.

He asks Jill Sanborn, the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch, multiple times if FBI agents or confidential informants “actively participated in the events of January 6.” Sanborn’s answer is a simple, “Sir, I can’t answer that.”

She says doing so could reveal “specifics” of the FBI’s “sources and methods.”

Then Cruz asks the 64-million-dollar question,

“Ms. Sanborn, who is Ray Epps?”

“I’m aware of the individual, sir, but I don’t have the specific background to him,” Sanborn replies.

And so, the FBI refused to answer a legitimate question by a sitting US Senator charged with constitutional oversite of executive branch agencies.

A paid FBI confidential informant was former British spy Christopher Steele, author of the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

A document that is full of unverified innuendo and outright lies. A document used by the FBI as “evidence” to secure warrants from the secret FISA court to launch a counterintelligence investigation of President Trump. An investigation used to smear him as an asset of Russian intelligence by Democrats and the media.

Perhaps when Republicans regain control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections, we might get some answers, but it’s doubtful.

Republicans aren’t nearly as competent at congressional committee investigations as to their Democrat counterparts.

Instead, it falls to impartial judges and honest juries to weigh the evidence in the Justice Department’s cases against January 6 defendants. And, perhaps, a clever defense attorney will subpoena the mysteriously free Mr. Epps to answer questions regarding his possible association with the dangerously rogue entrapment machine known as the FBI.

