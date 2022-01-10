Yesterday, January 9, was Law Enforcement day in America. Reasonable people understand that being a police officer is hazardous to your health. Unfortunately, however, things got much worse for police in America. The past year, 2021, was the deadliest year ever in America’s police history. It followed 2020, which saw a steep increase in police deaths over other years.



Two hundred and sixty-four federal, state, military, tribal, and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020. (National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF)). Marking an increase of 96% from 2019. More horrific, the highest number of police killed since 1974.

Covid-19 is responsible for 145 of those deaths. The disease is creating havoc within the law enforcement community. But, it was only the warm-up for 2021.



The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that as of midnight on December 31, there were 346 officers shot in the line of duty in 2021. Of those officers shot, killing 63. There were 103 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers in 2021 (+115% from 2020 YTD). These ambush-style attacks have resulted in 130 officers being shot, 30 officers being killed.

From January 1 to December 28, 2021, 458 active duty officers died of all causes, a 51% increase over 2020.

Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, released the following statement reflecting on the dangerous challenges law enforcement officers faced in 2021:



This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed towards law enforcement officers, the nationwide crime crisis fueled by rogue prosecutors, and the ongoing pandemic.

“The recent erosion of respect for law enforcement coupled with public figures spewing anti-police rhetoric have fueled more aggression towards police officers than what has been seen in previous years—undoubtedly emboldening violent criminals to commit brazen acts of violence against law enforcement. This past year, the violence directed at our law enforcement officers surged.” – FOP.

Let’s put these numbers for 2021 into perspective. Consider that before 2021, the deadliest year ever for law enforcement was 1930, when 312 officers died in the line of duty.





According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) statistics, 458 officers died in the line of duty in 2021 (47% more than passed in 1930).

While the final number may change slightly after further review, one thing is sure – 2021 is becoming the darkest period for America.

It is the most tragic year to date for law enforcement in our history.

The number of officers killed by gunfire (62) rose by 38% over the total in 2020; traffic-related deaths (58) also increased by 38%; and the “other” category of death (338), which includes Covid and other job-related illnesses, jumped by 63% over the 2020 total.

Earlier this year, Scott Wolfe, Ph.D., an associate professor at Michigan State of Criminal Justice, declared that the “defund” movement has “emboldened” criminals who do not view police as legitimate.

He added that “any portions of the population have gone too far” in their criticism of law enforcement.

That is putting it mildly.



This disrespect of lawful authority, coupled with politicians preventing police from enforcing the law or even defending their lives, using reasonable force only a year ago, and the attacks on police are the results. Why not? The offenders believe they have the right to do so because politicians, prosecutors, and the media tell them so. Defund police means that the laws no longer apply—any laws.



Crime, especially violent crime, is climbing faster than ever before seen in our recent past, and that includes criminal assaults against police. If criminals are will attack armed and trained police, what chance does the average person have? Tying the hands of police to use reasonable force is the death knell of law, order, and civil society.



Precisely what some want to transform America, with violent agitators, spurred on by politicians whose motives are to retain power than for public safety, they have created a perfect storm of conditions ripe to attack police and everyone else. And with Soros funded radical District Attorneys who refuse to prosecute their chosen followers, the violence is inevitable.

Here is a recap of 2021.

More law enforcement officers died in the line of duty than ever before. At least 16 major U.S. cities set all-time homicide records. Just think about those two facts. It tells us that something is very broken in our society. It also shows that the two are connected.

Additionally, law enforcement ranks are now at their lowest than at any time in the last quarter-century.



The “defund,” anti-law enforcement movement has been a colossal failure. We are creating a safety crisis for our citizens and our police.

When a police officer dies in the line of duty, this nation dies with it.

The police represent the soul of our \society. And that soul is dying by a thousand cuts, slowly and painfully.



It is time to return to law and order and to untie the hands of our police, who will do the job as soon as the respect they deserve returns.

