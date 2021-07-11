The left has to crush President Donald J. Trump, in order to crush America

FLORIDA: Democrats want America to be a nation of weak “soy boys” A pejorative term that describes men who have been emasculated by a crush of hyper-feminism from the left. They are the frustrated involuntarily celibate white males who see themselves as victims And no nation of weak men, or victims can long survive. History has shown this repeatedly. Simply look at the way Western Europe cowered to Islam for over 500 years. They were weak, while Islam inspired manly men.

When President Trump took office he represented the left’s worst nightmare, a man’s man. A man who developed his wealth through independent, self-reliant means. He was a fighter who put the people ahead of partisan politics. And for this, they had to crush him. They could not let one independent spirit to lead other Americans down the same path that made America great in the first place.

America was built on the backs of fearless men and women who gave their all to forge this new nation

America became the land of opportunity only because those who came to its shores were independent, self-reliant individuals who did not depend on the government to take care of them. It took real men, and women, to fight off bad guys intent on taking everything that they possessed, even their life. Whether it was pirates, outlaws, or marauding tribes of Indians, life in America was not easy, and only strong men and women were able to navigate, and survive the perils it presented.

Between Mother nature, wild beasts, and roaming outlaws, everything conspired to rob Americans of their life, limbs, and property. Those who overcame those odds found wealth in this country. Land on which to grow food, industry in which to flourish. Freedom of religion and the overriding concept that “all men are created equal.” Meaning what you got out of life is a reflection of what you put into your life.





It is a life they could never have enjoyed anywhere else on earth. Then, or now.

To achieve this lofty goal it took physically and morally strong men and women

People who sacrificed much to get here. The strong, independent personalities relied only on themselves, not the benevolence of some faraway government or the goodwill of those surrounding them, be they warring natives or imported Red Coats..

We honored the strongest and best among them. From strong warriors and leaders like Washington and Jefferson to Patton and MacArthur. Our strong heroes were what made America great, and we knew it. In the Army Times article “12 principles of modern military leadership” the writer Capt. Ron Roberts, Asymmetric Warfare Group, speaks of the Moral Courage of leadership:

Doing the right thing, regardless of the consequences, is moral courage. An outstanding example is Gen. George Washington, whose legacy as the commander of the Continental Army and the first President of the United States remains among the greatest in American history.

With the rise of the New Left comes an assault to change America.

Great men like LeMay and Reagan are out, and the soy boys of Antifa are in. The hyper-feminized left canceled our heroes. The feminist movement ceased to be about equality becoming a group needing to crush any masculine image of greatness into a nightmare of weakness.

Titans of history, and masculinity itself, were trashed by people with less than noble motives and as a result, it has led to the destruction of our society. A nation needs the strong, not weak, to function. Unfortunately what the left and feminists did starting in the 60s, has caused many women to turn away from their nature and men to weaken.

Today’s military is a perfect example of the dangers of far-left and feminist policy.

The new Army Combat Readiness Test is a six-event test that measures all five domains of fitness: Speed/agility, muscular endurance, cardiovascular endurance, explosive power, and strength versus the old two-part test that focused on strength and endurance. To weaken its masculine culture the left demands that women be a part of every organization – including military combat roles. This includes changing the ages-old boot camp and Army discipline into a more inclusive format, including the combat readiness test.

You have to ask yourself, is this for the better?

From “The Army’s new combat readiness test is part of a holistic push for soldier health and nutrition“:

But the physical aspect is just the first step in a reworking of the way the Army looks at overall health, the commander of the Center for Initial Military Training told Army Times in a Sept. 28 interview.

“If you think about fitness for the Army, and this is holistic, meaning it is physical, it is mental, it is spiritual, it is nutrition-based, it is performance-based,” said Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost.

That’s an improvement on the existing Army Physical Fitness Test, which only measures the two types of endurance, Frost said. Changing the way the Army thinks about what it takes to be ready to win in combat represents a “generational shift,” Frost added.

But has it led to a weakening of soldier combat ability? Is spending large amounts of its budgets and efforts trying to determine if women are really physically able to consistently perform with as much strength as men the best use of resources? Because in combat, it does come down to strength, and often having the dominant size, in order to win the on the battlefield.

This does not negate that women have roles in the military or the long and glorious service that women have provided to the military and America through all our wars.

This questions if women are able to have the size, strength, and endurance to necessary to fight enemy men in combat? Even the IDF, long known for women in their military, does not allow women within all ranks. (Despite some progress, most combat roles are closed to women in the IDF). And should this change be forced upon the military by a leftist equity agenda?

After all, the Roman legions didn’t conquer the known world with female legionnaires standing in their phalanx welding pilum, sword, and shield. Nor did Charlemagne, Genghis Kahn, Alexander the Great, or Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The inclusion of “equal sexes” into every facet of life is a direct attack on America itself.

Now don’t get me wrong, women have always played a pivotal role in the development of the greatness of America, providing every bit as an important part in the development of this nation. Just as men are instrumental in growing strong families.

However, women did not generally fight America’s wars.

“A large part of the DoD’s current Social Justice crusade is related to women serving in combat: Most men and 98% of women cannot serve in combat, period. Seventy percent of our youth today cannot even qualify to serve in the military, let alone combat. When I state combat I mean, for the Army or Marine Corps Infantry, Armor, Artillery, and Special Operations Forces. Other branches are officially included by the Army as “Combat Arms,” to include Air Defense Artillery (ADA), Combat Engineers, Combat Aviation (pilots and aircrew). However, these latter branches have a number of jobs that are physically less demanding than the more traditional combat units. ” – Women in Combat: The Bottom Line

As George Washington crossed the Delaware River, Martha Washington was coaxing the continental Congress to ensure funding continued.

One could not happen without the other. It was how America became the greatest nation on God’s green earth. Men and women working together, equal but separate.

However, ever since the open Communist revolution in America of the 1960s, a surreptitious revolution began. All led by a feminist push to destroy masculinity in America. This far-left slow destruction of America’s institutions is leading to America’s decline.

And then along came Donald J. Trump. He outlined his reasons for running for President in a speech scaring the hell out of the left. And the left made a declaration of war on this man because he represents everything that made America great.

He was not obliged to politics, he is a true American who puts the needs of the American people above his own. He fought his way to the top not by cow-towing to the political elite, rather by those American virtues of hard work, taking risks, and when failure presented itself, he got back up and tried again.

Trump is living proof that real Americans do not need a large, intrusive government. He is the antithesis of the Democrats and especially the progressive faction of that party. His very being in opposition to the principles of progressivism.

So he must be defeated. And try as hard as they could, he still became victorious in an election that every leftist said that he didn’t stand a chance at winning.

And then the real battle began to not only defeat him but to crush the man,

Thereby crushing anyone else who might hold similar thoughts., such as the Patriots rotting in DC jails for the crime of trespassing at the Capitol on January 6.

The second impeachment was an attempt to crush Donald Trump, as was the first. The treatment of those patriots who faced off Congress on January 6th is an open declaration of war on anyone who still believes in American greatness, greatness earned by masculine men and feminine women, not by those who don’t know which sex they are.

And that is where we are today. Anyone with an ounce of common sense knows that Joe Biden didn’t get 80 million votes. The man hardly left his basement, and when he did, he got 25 people at his rallies. The left went to war and to them, all is fair in war. Even stuffing ballot boxes and changing votes on voting machines

As the New York Attorney General tries to indict Trump and his organization, know that the NY AG, and the rest of the far-left are really trying to crush the last real Americans in this country. The men and women who made this country great in the first place.

And that is why the left must crush President Trump. In reality, they are not after him; they are after you.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

