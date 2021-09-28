WASHINGTON: Attorney Sidney Powell is revealing that the Department of Defense patented a computer algorithm in 2006. A bit of computer magic that can predetermine the outcome of an election. Powell asserts the DoD then gave that patent to a University in New Jersey, Sidney refers to as an ‘international think shop.’ Powell claims she now has evidence of a conspiracy connection between the Department of Defense, Dominion voting machines, the Chinese Communist Party [CCP], and the National Institute of Health [NIH].

Powell also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned all of their patents for election technology to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank in 2019. After which, she claims, there was an ‘infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now.’

Simply put, this revelation is beyond shocking and explains so much of what happened last November 3rd.

Make no mistake, if true, this constitutes treason on a number of different levels! This 8-minute clip shows why so many criminal socialist Democrats are working so hard to destroy attorney Sidney Powell. They can now also be charged with crimes of obstructing justice if not outright treason.

‘Sidney Powell Has Uncovered a Connection Between DoD, Dominion, CCP & NIH!’ – Brannon Howse Live





Several days before Powell’s revealing interview, Democrats called for an investigation into her bar license.

They want to get her disbarred claiming she pushed a false narrative of systematic election fraud.

Three House Representatives Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) sent a letter to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel at the State Bar of Texas last Thursday requesting that it ‘act swiftly’ in conducting investigations into Powell’s ‘repeated and potentially deliberate violations of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct.’

The lawmakers wrote, “Ms. Powell allegedly made numerous false statements to various courts related to her frivolous attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.” They added Powell is ‘wholly unfit to practice law’ and is ‘no longer deserving of a Texas bar license,’ referencing her actions related to the 2020 presidential election.

Maybe Lieu, Garcia, and Escobar should now be recalled by we, the people.

The letter from the Three Stooges came after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said in a statement in August that the Texas Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel has granted an investigatory hearing related to Powell’s bar license. That hearing will be on November 4th.

What the Democrats want the American public to believe is a conspiracy theory of ‘baseless claims.’ When, in fact, it is an actual conspiracy with Democrats running a false narrative to try to distract the public from their crimes.

This exchange came up when the interviewer and Powell had this exchange:

Howse: It sounds to me like you are getting really close.

Powell: I think we are square on top of it which would explain why even Congressmen are apparently now even trying to take my law license.

Howse: Yeah, exactly.

Powell: The flack is uh, is, is, tells me I am RIGHT ON TARGET!

Howse: And you know they are doing this to Dave Clements as well, right?

Powell: Um yes, I heard that.

Attorney David Clements is a law professor at the University of New Mexico.

Clements was once a former prosecutor. He is described by those who know him as one of the kindest, smartest, most devout, and honorable persons one could ever meet. He is also considered a member of Team Kraken. In 2016 he was not a fan of Donald Trump but by 2020 he did a complete turnaround.

The one-hour video below offers a most fascinating insight into both the lives of Clements and Powell.

‘Sidney Powell: Pursuing Justice. No Matter the Cost.’ – The Professor’s Record with David K. Clements

Attorney Powell along with Attorney Rudy Giuliani is being attacked by Michigan Democrats for filing a lawsuit after the November election.

The Michigan lawsuit accusing public officials of illegally manipulating ballots in an effort to help Joe Biden win the election sought to decertify Michigan’s vote count. Apparently, Michigan Democrats have no problem with anonymous rental vans showing up at the wee hours of the morning delivering anonymous ballots lacking a chain of custody and illegally counting them in violation of state and federal laws.

A federal judge did order sanctions against attorney Powell, attorney Lin Wood and others for their involvement in bringing legal challenges against Michigan’s election results. That judge was none other than U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, a progressive activist Democrat Obama appointee. (Michigan Judge Laura Parker ignores election fraud evidence, witnesses) The judge referring the attorniues for subsequent disciplinary action which could include disbarment.

Powell, along with former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, are also the targets of defamation lawsuits from Dominion, each of which seeking $1.3 billion. (Lawyer Sidney Powell: Democrats used Dominion machines to steal votes)

Independent news sources outside of the mainstream news sources voicing outrage by this threat to free speech.

The mainstream media seemingly took the path of circling their wagons around the Democratic Party. One of their cookie-cutter descriptors of the litigation went something like this:

“Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic SGO Group argue that the trio claim, without evidence, Dominion voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of Biden by manipulating votes.”

The fact of the matter is there has been tons of evidence produced by multiple sources. Along with the testimony of thousands of witnesses. Anybody continuing to regurgitate ‘without evidence’ is a liar guilty of spreading misinformation. The evidence is overwhelming. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers)

Last month a federal judge rejecting requests from the defendants for lawsuits to be dismissed. Therefore, allowing the litigation to proceed. The ruling was by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee. He swept aside the initial claims put forth by the defendants why the suits should be tossed. Arguing that their alleged statements were legally protected opinions of free speech or were otherwise made without malicious intent to claims that the D.C. court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Two important developments about this litigation and these court losses present themselves:

1. The defendants can now file discovery motions and depose people in both Dominion and Smartmatic. Putting both companies in peril if they should perjure themselves by offering contradictory information to the information that Powell already holds as evidence.

2. There is a little-known law that government contractors are not free from public criticism. In other words, since you are working for taxpayer dollars. Therefore, the taxpayers have a right to express their displeasure over the quality of work being done.

Because of Powell’s loss in court in front of Judge Nichols, she subsequently filed her counterclaim against Dominion in September.

In her filing against Dominion, Powell called the company’s demand for $1.3 billion ‘ludicrous’

Powell saying the company’s legal action was

“Diverting attention from the failings of its election equipment, trying to change the ‘narrative’ that was exposing Dominion’s serious flaws and wrongdoing, and avoiding post-election inquiry into voting irregularities in the 2020 election.”

One of the most fascinating facts to come out of the Clements interview of Powell was her mention of how hard it is to file lawsuits in a timely matter after the election. However, she did so in a matter of weeks after the election. Still, some judges around the country dismissed her litigation stating the statute of limitations running out.

Powell, correctly points out there is no statute of limitations on Federal election fraud.

Anybody saying the election fraud lawsuits failed for lack of evidence is lying.

Powell actually laughs out loud at the audacity of judges making up reasons to not hear her cases before them.

She tempers her feelings of the legal system’s incredulousness with the fact she is not sure what the end game is. Are we being set up as a nation to be handed over to communists?

It is almost like the socialist Democrats not only gamed the election but also rigged the justice system of the country.

The most concerning thing about what is transpiring in America is that the legal branch of our government continues to fail to do its jobs. Because investigating election fraud is against the Democrat narrative, we will not investigate. But it is not the judge’s job to make political determinations.

What the Democrats and judges fail to recognize is that American citizens are not Republican politicians. We will step up to demand legal accountability. Vigilante justice and coups are never pretty or perfect. They always come with collateral damage.

The best hour of your life you will ever give up is in watching the two videos of this article.

They are as eye-opening as they are disturbing. Americans these days are hungry for the truth. Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, David Clements, Lin Wood, and Rudy Giuliani have worked overtime to simply bring us the truth. They have paid a price.,, a big one.

If you would like to continue to follow current developments related to Sidney Powell and the 2020 Election fraud litigations or contribute funds to her cause, visit the website, Defending the Republic.

