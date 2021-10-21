The IRS is the Vampire That Will Never Die

CNS News posted an article recently entitled: “Abolish the IRS.” The article doesn’t call for reforming the IRS or any of those namby-pamby ideas of a “flat” tax or a national sales tax or any of that other “I love my government” but I want it to be limited and to be good.

“Please, Government people. just be fair.” (Don’t Reform the IRS. Abolish It Instead | CNSNews)

As far as a national sales tax we will have turned virtually everybody into a federal tax collector. As far as the so-called flat tax, the same problem is there: What is income?

I agree with the idea of abolishing it–the IRS. I disagree with more namby-pamby jazz constantly thrown out about reform or adjustment.

Remember what Ronald Reagan said: “Government is the problem.”

I will add something for the former president: It will always be THE problem. Ask the government to reform something and it will only make it worse–and spend more money “reforming.”





Government is a beast at worst (today) and a necessary evil (in some Hobbesian manner) at its best.

To get rid of the 16th Amendment is like a Christmas wish. The problem is, while Christmas is true, Santa Clause ain’t.

CNS added, appropriately:

“In the same year, 1913, the Federal Reserve was enacted into law. Once President Franklin D. Roosevelt converted America to a welfare state with the enactment of Social Security and once he nationalized gold in the 1930s, the floodgates were open to massive taxation, spending, debt, and inflation through both the federal income tax and the Federal Reserve.”

Without researching the number (because it seems obvious), many others have suggested such an idea as doing away with the IRS over the last century? At least the assumption can be made that a limitless number of people have had the same idea. Why? Because it is a great one. At least a great one for the people. Not a great one for the government, however. And, no, they aren’t the same. All that “government of the people” sounds catchy and pretty, but it is and always was nonsense. Governments of the people are mobs. Republics are sovereigns.

In a republic (where responsible leadership can prevail) there never would have been a proposed Sixteenth amendment in the first place. This amendment of course has become known as the “income tax amendment.”

Shrewd as ever, the government and its concomitant bureaucrats began working on its constituents, the people, for access to personal wealth.

The national (no longer federal) government selling oversight as a way to “tax the rich.”

This was an easy sell since prior generations going back to the previous 14th and 15th amendments of this same national government had proclaimed by inference a “right to vote.” A so-called right to vote had never existed in the minds of the Founders nor the original federal constitution, they had written and ratified. Nor was it even discussed in the first ten amendments, called almost spiritually, The Bill of Rights. The republic had been replaced by a national state a few years before (1866) and now, Democracy had arrived.

Following now in the French tradition of “The Rights of Man” the government proposed the 16th amendment. While Santa Clause was a fiction, the government could sell its existence in a Democracy. And the North Pole was to be in Washington.

In 1913, due to exemptions and deductions, less than 1 percent of the population paid income taxes.

Tax rates began at 1 percent and rose to 6 percent on income over $500,000. The 16th Amendment and 100 years of Federal income taxes – Pieces of History

Now, ginning up the mob, the politicians and bureaucrats, full of their love for the people, sent forward the cry: Tax the fat cats. Get that financial noose tightened.

Coincidentally, the same year, 1913, the Federal Reserve Act was passed (right through the Constitution) and now not only did the government (of the people?) have the power to tax the so-called “income” of the beloved people, it now had the power to print their money and steal their gold. It had the power to peak into private bank accounts, under mattresses, into purses and pocketbooks, and into the private lives of the people who created the now money-hungry leviathan. (FDR’s 1933 Gold Confiscation was a Bailout of the Federal Reserve Bank | A Conservative View)

Get rid of the IRS?

It is no more possible than to reform it. It is a self-inflicted wound by Santa Clause believers. Its coadjutor, the Federal Reserve, is a wound that was inflicted by the government itself. There was neither constitutional authority nor a national plebiscite. Congress just authorized it because they could. And there is no Andrew Jackson around today to end it. (Andrew Jackson’s Veto of the National Bank – Bill of Rights Institute)

Today we are served by economic wunderkinder like Janet Yellen; or tax rascals like Lois Lerner.

Hooray for CNS for suggesting it. But there is about as much chance of eliminating it as there is of getting about half of the “democracy” mob to admit they shouldn’t go near a voting booth.

Andrew Jackson lived under the same republic as Thomas Jefferson did in the 18th and 19th centuries. The soldiers of politics in the early 20th century and even now into the 21st are not men of such timber.

Abolish the IRS? There is a better chance of stopping the Covid virus with a mask.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. In addition, he writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

