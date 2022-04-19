The investments in Big Tech In-Q-Tel paying big dividends for the CIA

WASHINGTON. Did you know the CIA has a technology investment arm? They call it In-Q-Tel, which began the last year of Bill Clinton’s presidency. According to the In-Q-Tell website:

“In-Q-Tel was founded in 1999 as the global technological evolution is underway… the internet is widely available, mobile applications are launching, and the digital revolution has arrived. The CIA and government agencies, once innovation leaders, recognized they were missing out on the cutting-edge, innovative, and impactful technologies coming out of Silicon Valley and beyond. Combining the security savvy of government with the can-do curiosity of Silicon Valley, In-Q-Tel is born.”

Two years later, the same year Al Qaeda terrorists attacked America, Republican Representative F. James Sensenbrenner found himself among the principal authors of the 2001 Patriot Act.

This measure gave the US intelligence community unprecedented, wide-ranging powers to surveil domestic targets with suspected ties to foreign terrorists.

It also ended a nearly three-decade-old prohibition against our foreign intelligence services and the FBI working together inside the United States.

A prohibition was instituted when these agencies violated the civil liberties of American citizens, as revealed during Senator Frank Church’s select committee investigations of the mid-1970s.





When Attorney General Merrick Garland recently tasked the FBI with investigating vocal parents as “domestic terrorists” for expressing their outrage at school board meetings around the country, Sensenbrenner told the Washington Times he’s suddenly concerned the Patriot Act he co-authored is chief among the federal government’s “instruments of political repression.”

Sensenbrenner disingenuously added,

“When debating the Patriot Act and other federal anti-terrorism laws, nobody in either chamber of Congress could have imagined these laws would be turned against concerned parents at local school board meetings.”

It’s as if Sensenbrenner and his fellow Republican “lawmakers” are oblivious to the debates surrounding the ratification of the US Constitution.

In the Massachusetts ratification debate, revolutionary zealot Samuel Adams noted the document should prevent the government from subjecting “the people to unreasonable searches and seizures of their persons, papers or possessions.”

And so, the First Congress of the United States amended the document to include the Bill of Rights. The Fourth Amendment of which reads,

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Thanks to former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, we know the federal government collects the electronic data contained in every Americans’ email, cellphone, and text communication.

It’s a clear violation of the aforementioned amendment. But it’s a violation supported by our corrupt courts.

Today, major contributors to massive government surveillance are Big Tech firms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter. And so, we’ve come full circle.

In 2011, CBS News reported,

“One of the main threats to privacy comes from advertisers, who want to track everything consumers do on the web and scrape their online accounts for personal information. It shouldn’t be surprising, therefore, to learn that the CIA and the world’s largest ad agency network, WPP (WPPGY), have been in bed together on a social media data-mining venture since at least January 2009… WPP’s Visible Technologies unit took an investment from In-Q-Tel in the fall of 2009. Visible Technologies develops tools that can scan social media networks such as Twitter and Facebook.”

And this relationship between Big Tech and US intelligence agencies has paid big dividends. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan contributed $350 million in grant money to the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life. 2,500 election jurisdictions received these funds before the presidential election of 2020. Chester County in Pennsylvania was among them.

According to National Public Radio,

“The nonprofit gave Chester County $2.5 million for the election… one of several large suburban counties that ring Philadelphia – once-Republican strongholds that have shifted in Democrat’s favor in recent years. Pennsylvania was pivotal to Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump, and his win in the state was fueled in part by his success in Chester County.”

While many Republicans have focused on Dominion voting machines as responsible for swaying the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor, the infiltration by the Center for Tech and Civic Life into swing-state, vote-by-mail systems has only recently come to light.

And the US intelligence agencies that failed to oust the populist President Trump from office through its Russia collusion disinformation campaign, seem to have succeeded in 2020 through its investments in Big Tech firms like Facebook.

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Durham issued a court finding saying the CIA considered the initial reports of Trump’s colluding with the Kremlin “not technically plausible” and didn’t “withstand technical scrutiny.”

But that didn’t stop disgraced former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe from telling CNN he thought it “possible” Trump was in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hip pocket. An assessment with which former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper agreed.

“And I will add to that caveat,” Clapper told CNN’s Don Lemon, “whether witting or unwitting.” He added that the fraudulent FBI investigation of Trump was something it was “institutionally obliged to do.”

Institutions that use taxpayer funds to invest in technologies to better spy on American citizens. Like a populist president and concerned parents that sway elections for candidates that better reflect the views of these shadowy agents of political intrigue.

While Washington’s Republicans and Democrats continue reauthorizing the authoritarian Patriot Act, and Big Tech continues censoring and banning voices opposed to these Deep State institutions, one man stands out as a formidable opponent.

Billionaire Elon Musk.

According to Fox Business Channel correspondent Charles Gasparino, Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter has the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission…

“… scrutinizing this entire matter. Now, we’re getting this from lawyers… they’re clearly monitoring and scrutinizing this entire issue – whether he filed the right forms, whether there’s a stock manipulation case here, whether he’s making public statements that he probably shouldn’t make.”

Elon Musk may be the canary in the coal mine.

And what happens to him in the days to come may give us a taste of things to come. Particularly for those who meddle with the “security savvy” of the CIA’s In-Q-Tell. Or who attempt to reform the surveilling “can-do curiosity of Silicon Valley.”

