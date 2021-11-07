The inferior Dr. Fauci and the coming wave of populist superiority

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases described “gain-of-function” – the scientific practice of intentionally engineering an animal virus into one highly infectious to humans – as a “nebulous term.” Fauci added that experts were busy working on “a more precise definition.” His disingenuous parsing of language came after GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky confronted him at a congressional hearing.

It centered on the admission by the National Institutes of Health that its financial grant to EcoHealth Alliance and China’s Wuhan Virology Institute concerned…

“… a limited experiment… testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronavirus circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

And that is clearly gain-of-function research.

Fauci’s continued denials are Clintonesque.





“It all depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is,” the dissembling sleazeball Bill Clinton told a grand jury in the Monica Lewinsky matter. His denials, he insisted, did not constitute lies when telling federal investigators he was “not having sex with that woman.”

He explained his parsing,

“If someone had asked me on that day, are you having any kind of sexual relations with Ms. Lewinsky, that is, asked me a question in the present tense, I would have said no. And it would have been completely true.”

Well, that depends on what the meaning of the word “true” is.

Parsing is nothing new to Washington.

The swamp’s bipartisan cabal is prone to twisting the truth beyond recognition. Like Republicans who have suddenly discovered they are no longer in favor of illegal immigration. Those who now oppose the violator’s fast-track to citizenship.

And faux President Joe Biden, who says his wild one-trillion-dollar spending spree will cost American taxpayers “zero.”

Sensing the NIH would eventually give him up rather than face the wrath of Congress, Fauci told his admirers at MSNBC,

“A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science.”

Fauci is right, but not in the way he intended. The NIH admission that it funded gain-of-function research in China is not only an indictment of the organization but the perverted science in which the bloviating Fauci drapes himself. The same science that so blithely funded research in a totalitarian society to boost the lethality of bat virus just to show they could. Or…

The National Institutes of Health has spent millions of taxpayer funds to conduct animal testing on monkeys and dogs

The monkey testing, which was first unveiled by the White Coat Waste Project in 2019, has cost taxpayers ‘nearly $100 million just since 2007’

The primates were tortured with rubber spiders and mechanical snakes – objects they instinctively fear – to observe their reactions

The NIH scientists then removed portions of their brains or destroyed them with acid to ‘intentionally worsen the primates’ fear’

Those experiments came back to the fore after other animal testing whose funding was approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci was exposed

Fauci is under fire after the WCW unveiled over the weekend that he permitted experimental drug testing on dogs

The WCW alleges that Fauci sent $375,800 to a Tunisian research lab where beagle puppies were force-fed a new drug

The report claims they were also locked in cages with sandflies that ate them alive and underwent a de-barking procedure to keep them quiet

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for Fauci’s resignation as a group of bipartisan lawmakers have issued him a letter demanding answers

Fauci’s division of the NIH did not conduct or fund the monkey experiments

Those that consider themselves superior beings, like Fauci, aren’t used to criticism. In fact, they believe those opposed to their plans are stupid, even racist. You must not interfere with their plans, they tell us because they know better.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe fancies himself one such superior being.

He thinks it’s beneath fellow superior beings in education – whose powerfully superior union is a major Democratic Party contributor – to have their child-molding curriculum questioned. Especially by lesser beings.

You know, plebeian parents.

But Virginia’s plebeian parents believe in the Jeffersonian notion so hateful to the very special: “All men are created equal.”

Virginians, you see, lost their inferiority complex. They stopped being cowed into silence by destructive ass-hats who fancy themselves special and highly superior.

It’s time for the rest of America to emulate Virginia’s parents and take back their country from arrogant, Fauci-like political hacks.

It’s time for a populist wave of crushing superiority.

