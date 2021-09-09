The importance of 9/11 to the terrorist narrative. History tells Islam’s truth

FLORIDA: As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the Attack on America of 9/11/2001, the impact of that day is being muddled and relegated into ancient history. Revisionists are hard at work to change the unprovoked murder of over 3,000 Americans into a justified assault. Because we are an Islamophobic nation the attacks are justified. (What schools teach about 9/11 and the war on terror)

From small innuendos to massive falsehoods, Muslim apologists are changing the facts of that fateful day in American and abroad. (Left-liberal Taliban apologists create a narrative glorifying terrorist groups)

The fact being that on the morning of September 11, 2001, four commercial airliners traveling from the northeastern United States to California were hijacked mid-flight by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists.

The hijackers were organized into three groups of five hijackers, plus one group of four. Each group had one hijacker who had received flight training taking over control of the aircraft. Their explicit goal was to crash each plane into a prominent American building, causing mass casualties.

Those are the facts, no matter how the left tries to spin them. Not one of those casualties deserved to die.





Those facts set into motion a series of strikes against the perpetrators in al-Qaeda, including the removal of the Taliban from Afghanistan, to the invasion of Iraq.

Al-Qaeda retaliated with strikes across the globe, especially in Western Europe, and some inside America. The death toll continued to rise on both sides. (The Evolution of Terrorism Since 9/11)

Twenty years later, in the most disastrous retreat ever in American history, Joe Biden cut and ran from Afghanistan, trying to end his shame and America’s humiliation of his disaster. Thinking that simply pulling western troops out of Afghanistan would end our war defies logistics and reason.

Because Islam does not want to end the war until they control every corner of the world.

9/11/2001 was the last day that the world would know peace from the onslaught of extremists Islamic jihadists in the 21st Century.

However, for those who know military history, it was simply a continuation of the war against the world begun by Mohammad in the 7th Century. Islam is based on the words of Mohammad, and his directives were to force the submission of all non-believers (in the world,) in the name of their god, Allah.

As we approach the twenty-year mark of 9/11, we must reflect not only on what happened on that day but also remember everything since the first Muslim Army tried to attack Europe. Because those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

The Islamic Wars against everyone who is not Muslim is over fourteen centuries old. It continues until today. These Islamic Jihadists are not in the fight for the short victory, they are in it until the last one of them is dead, or everyone else is.

Here is a very short compilation of the history of the wars between Islam and the rest of the world. It is not intended to be a full accounting, nor a complete list of every battle. Simply a synopsis of events.

Mohammad (570 – 8 June 632 AD)

The founder of Islam, Mohammad began his first military campaigns in the name of Islam throughout the Hejaz region in the western Arabian Peninsula (622 to 632). As he approached death he ordered his followers to continue the jihad against non-believers of the world, in the name of Allah. This, he demanded of every true Muslim, it was their sacred duty, to continue the fight until death.

After his death, Muslim armies conquered much of the Christian territories in the Middle-East and North Africa, that encompassed the once conquered, and by then Christian lands of the Roman Empire.

In 732 AD, a Muslim army was moving on Paris.

It began with Islam conquering of the Iberian peninsula in 711 leading to their determination to defeat all of Europe. The Islam army was defeated and turned back at the Battle of Tours, France, by Charles Martell and his Christian army. However, Muslims remained in Spain until beaten back in 1492.

Meanwhile, other Muslims from Turkey were attacking Europe from the east.

Europeans finally had enough of Islam constantly attacking every one of their lands, from East Asia to the Middle-East, including Jerusalem, throughout North Africa, Iberia, Sicily, and Europe.

The Crusades were begun after 400 years of constant attack by Islam, to end the terror of these barbaric peoples.

Today revisionists try to paint the Crusades as evil. An unjust war against Islam.

However, the crusades began to stop the continuing attacks by Islamic jihadists on Christians, Jews, and anyone else who wasn’t Muslim. The false narrative is designed to justify the horrors of Islamic barbarians.

The Crusades to the Holy Land was in the period between 1095 to 1291

The march to the Holy Lane intended to recover Jerusalem and its surrounding area from Islamic rule. To return it to its formal Christianity. Another revised history tells us that the area was always Muslim, when historic facts are that it was Jewish, then a mix of Christian and Jew, before being invaded by Islamists. Islam had no rights in the area then, or now.

Concurrent military activities in the Iberian Peninsula against the Moors were also fought. Neither would be successful but did slow most offensive actions against western Europe. A final war against Islam in 1492 removed Muslims back to North Africa, out of Spain and Portugal.

In 1571 AD, the Muslim Army/Navy was defeated by Italians and Austrians

This as Islamic armies tried to cross the Mediterranean to attack Southern Europe in the Battle of Le Panto. In 1683 AD. The Turkish Muslim Army was attacking Eastern Europe, trying to fulfill the dreams of the aborted attack in 732 AD. Nonetheless, they were defeated in the Battle of Vienna by Austrian and Polish Christian Armies.

The day of that defeat was September 11, 1683. Making that date very important in Muslim history.

It was not a random day on 9/11/2001, rather a message to Christians that they were coming for us everywhere in the world. Also to avenge their defeat in 1683. Muslims have long memories. (The Historical Significance of the Date September 11)

While the western expansion of Islam slowed, eastern expansion continued all the way up to 1863. After that, it was stopped in the east, too. However, Muslims never forgot that Mohammad demanded that every true Muslim must declare holy jihad against unbelievers. That would include most of us.

It wasn’t until 1918 that the last large Muslim Army, the Ottoman Republic, was finally defeated. (How Did the Ottoman Empire Become the Third Great Islamic Caliphate)

But the Russian invasion of Afghanistan reawakened the spirit of jihad.

Ever since Russia was defeated by a combination of jihadists from every Islamic nation, Muslims have committed every atrocity imaginable against the west. Those words from their prophet, Mohammad, led to the worst attack on American soil ever perpetrated.

The Qur’an also tells Muslims to “kill them wherever you find them” (2:191); again, “kill them wherever you find them” (4:89); and “kill the polytheists wherever you find them” (9:5). So clearly killing is permitted, and indeed, commanded, under certain circumstances.

And so on September 11, 2021, remember all those lost on that day 20 years ago.

As well as those who gave their blood in the fight against the worst evil facing the world today.

Do not be misdirected by some false tale of the events that led to that day. Islam has attacked non-Muslims across the globe continuously beginning in 622 AD and has never stopped.

If these battles had not been won, we would most likely be speaking Arabic today. And Christianity, Judaism, LGBTQ+, and the Democrat party would be non-existent.

However, these defeats did not end the cycle of conquest and terror by Islamic armies. They believed that it was their duty to Allah to continue the fight until the final victory.

9/11 was not their final attack against America. With some $80 billion worth of armaments – guns, tanks, helicopters, and more – their terror attacks will increase. Including here in the US, who is now a state sponsor of terrorism thanks to Biden’s ineptitude.

To gain that final victory they have committed atrocity after atrocity. Here is a shortlist of attacks in addition to 9/11.

1. In 1968, Robert Kennedy was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan, a Muslim male, because Kennedy was supportive of Israel. The Democrat powers in California have just released him on parole for that murder. His release places another Terrorist onto the streets. (Op-Ed: In assassinating my father, Sirhan committed a crime against America. He must not be released)

2. In 1972, at the Munich Olympics, Israeli athletes were kidnapped and massacred by Muslim males who wanted Israel destroyed.

3. In 1972, a Pan Am 747 was Hijacked and eventually diverted to Cairo where shortly after landing, it was blown up by Muslims who wanted to punish the West for supporting Israel.

4. In 1973, a Pan Am 707 was destroyed in Rome with 33 people killed, when it was attacked with hand grenades by Muslims who wanted Israel destroyed.

5. In 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was taken over by Muslims because of America’s support of Israel, and the Shah who abdicated to a Muslim cleric and then received medical treatment in America. (This is the second-largest humiliation to America in our history, only recently beaten out by Biden’s blunders in Afghanistan.)

6. During the 1980s, a number of Americans were kidnapped in Lebanon by Muslim’s, which led to:

7. In 1983, the United States Marine Barracks in Beirut was Blown up by Muslims because American troops tried to bring stability to Lebanon.

8. In 1985, the Cruise Ship Achilles-Lauro was hijacked, and a 70-year-old Jewish American passenger was murdered and thrown overboard in his wheelchair by Muslims who rejected Israel and its greatest supporter, the United States.

9. In 1985, TWA Flight 847 was hijacked in Athens, and a United States Navy diver, who was trying to rescue passengers, was murdered by Muslims trying to highlight their hatred of Israel and America through violence and terrorism.

10. In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed over Scotland by Muslims that wanted to demonstrate their jihad against Israel and America. President Reagan sent bombers to Libya to kill its dictator who supported those terrorists. Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi, the dictator of Libya, out of fear for his life, stopped supporting terrorists after the bombing.

11. In 1993, the World Trade Center was bombed for the first time by Muslims who, now post Afghanistan war with Russia, were beginning their assault on the west in order to establish an Islamic caliphate.

12. In 1998, the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were bombed by Muslims in furtherance of their newly found jihad against non-believers.

13. On 09/11/2001, twenty years ago, four airliners were hijacked and crashed into buildings in a formal declaration of war against America in the latest attempt to fulfill Mohammad’s words.

14. In 2002, reporter Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded by Muslims, one later identified as an English citizen, in order to establish the Muslim caliphate and fulfill Mohammad’s words. Two other American Journalists, Steven Sotloff and James Foley, also captured by Muslims were just recently beheaded. All in the name of Mohammad. And under the leadership of Obama and Biden.

Warning: Graphic Video reminds us who we are fighting and who Biden capitulates to

16. In 2013, the Boston Marathon Bombing resulted in the deaths of four innocent people, including a child, and 264 other people injured by Muslims in support of a new Islamic caliphate.

This doesn’t include incidents like two separate attacks at Fort Hood, the attacks in San Bernardino, California, and many others, it is simply a reminder that Muslim terror attacks have been ongoing ever since the founding of Islam by Mohammad in 622 AD.

Never forget 9/11/2001, because it was our formal entry in an ongoing war against the worst evil the world has ever known. And it will not end anytime soon.

As the names of those killed on that fateful day are read aloud, remember that the fight will continue until Islam renounces the words of Mohammad. We must demand our government, military, and citizens stand up against terrorism with each bell that rings.

Do not be fooled that radical Islam is a religion of peace because it bases its ideology on the premise that every good Muslim must engage in jihad against the rest of us. Anyone telling you differently has never read the Koran or the words of Mohammad.

Never Forget 9/11/2001, because the left wants you to. And never forget the truth about why we were attacked. September 11 is a date of significance in Islamic history. And now, this September 11, as we mourn the dead from the last 20-year fight against Islamic oppression, remember Joe Biden has delivered to them their most major of victories.

Including the swearing-in of their new government. (Afghanistan: Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet will be held on September 11)

Do not let anyone teach you, or your children, differently about these 9/11 attacks:

