The Great Reset: It’s high time to launch the Great Freedom Reset

WASHINGTON — By now, nearly everyone in my legion of online followers has figured out that our DisUnited States, along with the rest of the once democratic West is under a sustained social and economic attack by a small but wealthy and determined band of wealthy fascist, faux Marxists, totalitarians and bureaucratic statists. This attack has been building for at least 50 years. It intensified roughly 30 years ago. And, from the Bush II administration’s second term through today, these once stealth-dictators ceased concealing their once carefully hidden aim of World Domination. Today, we commonly call it “The Great Reset.” And today the Great Reset seems dangerously close to succeeding. To halt its spread — permanently — the freedom-loving opponents of “the Great Reset” must mount a counter-revolution: A massively, internationally supported Great Freedom Reset.

Primarily revolving around Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF), this aims of this malicious Conspiracy of the Wealthy finally came out into the open in the midst of the Great Recession. Specifically, it emerged publicly during the eight disastrous years of the explicitly anti-American Obama Administration. Like a metastatic cancer, the disease continues to grow and spread, having little fear of potential counter-measures. It’s now in the open for all to see. We now know we should avoid vexing this cancerous growth. Doing so, as the January 6 political prisoners now know, risks complete personal and economic destruction.

The Great Reset: A method to the Madness

Having taken control of governments, courts, universities, school systems, media and the arts, and having co-opted mega-corporations around the world, the Totalitarian Menace increasingly and fearlessly broadcasts its intentions to the world’s Deplorables through the wholly-owned “news” media, no longer fearing retribution. (The January 6 Hoax and the roughly parallel Canadian Truckers’ Ottawa Last Stand sent a message that quickly took care of that potential threat.)

Next, like a cadre of despicable and openly insane James Bond villains, this small but wealthy and influential army of Klaus Schwab– and George Soros-funded mobsters aims to erase long-standing national and international boundaries while obliterating the very notions of history, philosophy, nationalities, ethnicities and related historical narratives.





Their central goals: To split the world into no more than three massive managerial entities — à la George Orwell’s 1984 world order — while gradually, inexorably reducing the world’s population. How? By eliminating, through whatever means, those individuals and nationalities who oppose them. They also plan to replace the “old order” with a technology- and AI-driven oligarchy — I call it a New Feudalism — meant to ensure a perpetually luxurious life and lifestyle for themselves and their acolytes. A lifestyle supported at the time and expense of a reduced, permanent lower-class of slaves and lackeys, who themselves will eventually find themselves replaced by robots and machines.

(Below: Trailer for “1984,” the film, a 1984 release starring the late John Hurt as Winston Smith.)

Understanding a hydra-headed monster and charting a new path for the Great Freedom Reset

This short introductory article is meant to introduce the existential threat of the Great Reset to those who may remain unaware of it. They seem unaware that the politicians they routinely support continue working against them and their families. Only an educated and aware populace can thwart what is already underway before it’s too late.

More comprehensive article will follow, dealing with specific subject matter areas of this complex and comprehensive assault against America’s Democratic Republic, which is quite different from what Nancy Pelosi loves to call “our Democracy.” (Which is anything but.) Most of these successive articles will be based on the extensive research on this general topic I’ve been involved in, off and on, since the early 1970s. But a few of these articles, specifically the next two, are re-publications of two brilliant articles that initially appeared in “Imprimis,” a publication of Michigan’s Hillsdale College. We reprint them here in accordance with Hillsdale College’s republication protocols, and neither party receives any remuneration for their appearance here via CDN.

Toward ending the Great Reset before the fascists hit the red button.

I personally urge our readers to check out the articles in this ongoing series as they appear. The Great Freedom Reset reflections and proposed counter-measures do not involve phony “conspiracy theories.” Rather, they concern a loosely connected general conspiracy to rob the world’s population of whatever freedoms they may enjoy, the better to ensure a permanent ascendancy for themselves while erasing as many of those they do not number among themselves as practical and possible. Both they and their often violent followers and shock troops are small in number. But, via the massively distracting influence of the so-called mainstream media, aka “MSM,” and their phony footage and reports, they cow and frighten even those who oppose them into passivity and silence.

But in 2022, this silence, as well as the astonishing passivity, has finally come to an end. This and the following articles in this series are just a small part of the next act in this real-life battle between good and evil.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews