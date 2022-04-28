The Great Barrington Declaration was written about 18 months ago by three prominent scientific professors with years of experience to their credit. The Declaration is written from the perspective of global public health and humanitarianism. It showed concern about how current COVID-19 strategies are forcing our children, the working class, and the poor to carry the heaviest nonsensical burdens.

These three reviewed the response to the pandemic of lockdowns, contact tracing, and isolation as imposing enormous unnecessary health costs on society. In the long run, they concluded that this response would lead to higher COVID and non-COVID mortality than the focused protection plan in their Declaration.

They deserve a platform and a voice because, unlike Doc Fauci, these folks are actual expert disease epidemiologists.

“I happen to have spent a couple of decades doing research on infectious disease outbreaks and also in vaccine safety. I don’t see how I could be silent”, says Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University Medical School and infectious disease epidemiologist.

From their website:

“Dr. Kulldorff works on research grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the non-profit Fund for Public Health in New York City, some of which is related to COVID-19. He has never accepted or received any funding from pharmaceutical companies, nor from any other large corporation.

Dr. Bhattacharya’s research funding over the past 22 years of his career has come almost entirely from grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the US Department of Agriculture, and participation on contracts with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via a government contracting research group, Acumen, LLC. He has never accepted or received any funding from pharmaceutical companies, nor from any other large corporation.

Dr. Gupta’s research funding over the last 30 years has principally been through fellowships and investigator awards from the Wellcome Trust and the European Research Council. She has also received funding from the UKRI, the Royal Society, the Leverhulme Trust, the Emily and Georg von Opel Foundation, and the Oxford Martin School. She and Dr. Craig Thompson have developed a novel method for producing a universal influenza vaccine (derived from a mathematical model), and this has now been licensed and is going through early testing. She does not hold any consultancy contracts or stock shares in any commercial company.”

One would think these three individuals would be world heroes for exposing a global charade or fraud. But instead, globalists conspire to quiet them. Vilifying them over their positions and opinions on the COVID-19 virus and pandemic. They had to worry about their safety amid a campaign to censor them for their views.

One example was when Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a tenured professor of medicine and an economist at Stanford University, found posters nailed around his campus with his photo in a tweet by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an effort to intimidate. Despite the ongoing cancel culture about their positions on public health policy, Dr. Bhattacharya says as an epidemiologist, he has no choice but to weigh in on public health measures taken in response to a global pandemic.

He is not wrong. Dr. Tony Fauci has said that we are to all “follow the science.” What exposes Fauci as a fraud and a liar are in this pandemic scenario and Fauci’s role in it:

The NIH and Dr. Fauci have a financial interest in the virus and resultant vaccines.

The virus was man-made as a gain of function virus in China with American tax dollars.

The vaccines are man-made, with patents on file for both the diseases and vaccines.

Finally, the virus and its escape from the Wuhan lab are still shrouded.

Following the science means going through a peer review. Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci would not allow this to occur.

Dr. Fauci is not an epidemiologist.

The Great Barrington Declaration is what happens when you prohibit public debate, peer review, and ram-rod experimental mRNA gene modification drugs to market under the fraudulent label.

Ironically, much of what was called dis-information about COVID and possible cures are now accepted. Some of their important scientific findings were: Lockdowns and government overreach were needlessly having devastating effects on society without contributing greatly to public health. Those aptest to die of COVID-19 are the elderly and vulnerable due to pre-existing conditions that made them immune-compromised. Advocating for your children that the COVID-19 virus was no less dangerous to them than standard forms of influenza. Calling on a procedure of “focused protection.” They called for most of society being allowed to resume life as normal resuming our lives. For many, faith in the public health system has been destroyed. Groupthink is dangerous, notably when Big Pharma funds science. Many people died during the pandemic due to not seeking preventive medical help for such things as cancer, drug use, and depression leading to suicides and accidental overdoses. The pandemic caused more people to die of starvation in third-world countries due to increases in poverty. Children’s mental and emotional lives were profoundly impacted due to lockdowns, masking, and remote learning. All people are not equally at risk of contracting COVID-19. A child will rarely carry COVID-19 to an adult. It is more common for an adult to carry COVID-19 to a child, but the child is more immune. Schools were the safer places than the community, destroying the teacher’s unions’ false narrative of advocating school closures during the pandemic. ) The HVAC systems of public buildings should have been changed to better filter the air and/or kill the virus with UV radiation. Conversations that should have been had by relevant scientists never took place due to Dr. Fauci and others censoring and marginalizing those who had opinions contrary to the agenda narrative. Antibody studies on people were not seriously undertaken by scientists due to the In April of 2020, scientists knew there would be no stopping a respiratory virus like COVID-19, and the population would have to become immune through herd immunity over time.



Good data and information are not readily being shared and FOIA requests have had to be filed for information that should be openly shared in a real-world where we follow the science.

Nicholas John Gillespie is an American libertarian journalist with Reason TV. Gillespie interviews the original author of The Great Barrington Declaration, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on Our COVID Response

Dr. Bhattacharya feels the most important findings of the Great Barrington Declaration were:

Age is the single most significant factor in the mortality of this disease. The older you are, the more vulnerable you are to contracting the disease and dying. Therefore, the protection of the elderly should have been a priority early on.

The lockdowns were and are ineffective. Instead, they led to depression, suicide, loss of jobs and income, and loss of educational experiences in our schools and higher education institutions.

Protecting the older population and lifting the lockdowns are the main thrusts of what these scientists advocate.

The vaccines are not stopping the COVID-19 virus and for that reason, these doctors are against mandating the four different vaccines and vaccine passports.

They are advocates for informed consent with the administration of the vaccines.

Vaccinated people in groups can actually make them more at risk for reinfection of COVID-19.

Dr. Battacharya blasts the idea of vaccine passports pretty eloquently, too.

“You could be in a room of unvaccinated people and actually be safer from getting the disease, if they had all been Covid-recovered, than being in a room with vaccinated people. So this irrational segregation of society it’s caused this… you know, it’s caused the ruin of the lives of a lot of people who just, for whatever reason, maybe it’s is just because they are Covid-recovered or they just don’t trust public health that didn’t want the vaccine.”

He concludes, “It’s created this two-tier society of ‘clean’ verses ‘unclean’. I think public health should never do.”

Dr. Battacharya is vaccinated but not boosted. He refused to discuss the vaccine status of the rest of his family.

Dr. Battacharya revealed this most interesting fact about President Trump and Dr. Fauci. Dr. Battacharaya said that if Trump had fired Fauci, Fauci had organized many of the other doctors of the NIH and CDC to resign en-masse as a protest against Trump’s action, which would have left both of those offices in chaos during a critical time of our nation, which is paramount to blackmailing the President.

