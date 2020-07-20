The Great American Covid 19 Freakout: Science? Or Politics?

WASHINGTON – Re: The Great American Covid-19 Freakout. Are we all going to die?? Or are those ever-rising, totally out-of-control number of cases nothing more than a largely bogus factoid that only serves to advance the anti-Trump narrative? Right now, that’s incredibly unclear. A certain percentage of the so-called rapid rise in cases is simply due to the fact that increased testing is discovering many more infections that never resulted in a full-blown case of Covid-19.

Worse, we’re now learning that some cities and states – most notably, San Antonio, Texas – are reducing some of the number of cases they reported earlier because, for various reasons, those numbers were false or misleading.

The Great American Covid 19 Freakout. Settled Science, right?

According to articles appearing in several sources, scientists are also discovering that a substantial number of people came down with the disease in early March, PRIOR TO the Big Lockdown. I can tell you, anecdotally at least, that my wife and I may have come down with the coronavirus for a two-week period around Christmas. Very similar symptoms, varying between either the worst cold we’ve ever had, or the most half-assed flu we’ve ever had.

Although little-reported, the coronavirus clearly began to infiltrate the US as early as Thanksgiving, 2019. The first Chinese cases apparently surfaced over there in September 2019. But we never heard about it until late January, give or take. All these early cases have likely never been tracked. I think a lot more people have encountered this virus already than anyone can imagine.

Ignore most of what you see and what you read

So forget all this “Phase 2” nonsense. The virus is here to stay and will stay here as long as it wants to. Eventually, pretty much everybody in the US will get exposed to it by, say, this fall.

As usual, some may not feel anything at all; some may come down with something like a bad cold for a few days; some may come down with a nasty flu; and a small number of already ailing unfortunates may succumb to a virulent case of the disease. The Great American Covid 19 Freakout? A great deal of it amounts to yet another impressive serving of fake news.

But, unfortunately, at least to some extent, this nasty and deadly bit of propaganda has taken hold enough to terrify a large number of Americans and American families. Particularly those with school- and college-age kids getting set — or not — to go back to school — or not — this fall.

College openings, college students and the alleged dangers of Covid 19 in the young

College-age students have already proven to be resiliant and quite resistant to the disease, although, as usual, some with underlying serious conditions already could be threatened with a lot worse. But, by and large, as Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

It remains to be seen what most colleges will do this fall with regard to in-person vs online classes. A reliable source already estimates that 53% of US colleges will open for on-campus business as usual this fall. More or less. 32% plan to use a “hybrid model.” Whatever that is.

What really happens, then, is still anyone’s guess. Many colleges need to have as many students on campus this fall as practicable under the circumstances. Otherwise, they’re likely to go under by the end of this academic year. So the aforementioned “hybrid model” likely includes students on campus, but only attending selected classes in person, while attending others in their dorm rooms via PC and Zoom.

Politics: The real reason behind the Great American Covid 19 Freakout

Politics will also enter into the equation as well, given this is an election year and that continued chaos will work against the current occupant of the White House. But that’s another subject entirely.

In other words, it’s a mess. So be sure you have some contingency plans. And if your college sends you home early again, be sure you and your fellow students demand some sort of pro-rata refund of your ridiculously high fall tuition bill, not to mention any room and board you never got to use.

