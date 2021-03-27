The games they play: Mrs. Peacock in the library with Hunter Biden’s gun

WASHINGTON. In his first press conference as the nation’s first faux president, Joe Biden said the mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado should spur passage of strict gun control legislation now working its way through Congress. The legislation would expand background checks of prospective gun owners and end firearm sales at gun shows and online. But wait, what about Hunter Biden and his gun.

Hunter Biden, son of our first faux president, is in something of a pickle concerning his careless possession of a .38 revolver. Hunter’s sister-in-law/lover Hallie allegedly took the firearm from Hunter’s truck and discarded it in a dumpster behind a Delaware grocery store.

According to POLITICO:

“Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO.”

The story took a sinister and conspiratorial turn when Secret Service agents approached the owner of the gun store where Hunter purchased the weapon, demanding he hand over all paperwork associated with the sale. Despite the fact that the Biden’s were no under Secret Service protection. The Secret Service denying any “participation” in the incident.





“U.S. Secret Service records confirm that the agency did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018, and that the Secret Service had no involvement in this alleged incident,” the agency said in a statement.”

Gun store owner Ron Palmieri balked at first but reconsidered the Deep State’s request after some kindly persuasion. He eventually handed the documents to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

By the way, Hunter answered “no” to the question on the Firearms Transaction Record asking if the gun purchaser is an “unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance.”

A cover-up?

The White House no doubt released a collective sigh of relief when an unnamed, elderly dumpster diver found and returned the weapon. But POLITICO was unclear if by “returned” they meant the handgun made its way back to gun owner Hunter Biden, Delaware law enforcement, or Hunter’s gun-tossing former squeeze, Hallie.

No matter. Delaware authorities decided not to press charges against Hunter.

The lack of details in POLITICO’s story – the “Why” component so important to any news report – most likely saved the publication a shutdown of its Twitter account by Big-Tech censors. A fate suffered by the New York Post for its thorough What, Where, When, and Why bombshell reports on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer last fall.

The Secret Service allegedly inserted itself in a 2018 firearms incident involving the president’s son, Hunter, and daughter-in-law. Joe Biden was not under protection at the time. https://t.co/c4BJy1wEqO — POLITICO (@politico) March 25, 2021

But the crazy mystery surrounding Hunter’s traveling gun would surely elicit a slew of mainstream media conspiracy theories if it was, say, a former paramour of Donald Trump Jr. that disposed of her bad-boy ex’s six-shooter. Say, in a dumpster behind a certain Atlantic City hotel and casino. Such a mystery might spark what those in the press say is their primary motivator – curiosity.





But all we hear are crickets chirping when it comes to the otherworldly exploits of the idiot son of the slowwitted, dementia-plagued White House occupant.

Did the .38 revolver in question need to disappear before authorities employed ballistic science, linking it to an unsolved crime? After all, Hunter Biden’s previous (?) drug use surely enticed him to the unsavory mean streets of Wilmington.

Did Hunter encounter his very own CornPop? You know, like the unsavory, straight-razor-wielding “bad dude” encountered by papa Joe Biden as a young lifeguard? Did the revolver play a part in a possible “drug deal gone bad”?

Also, isn’t it curious the ATF, at the behest of the Secret Service, took possession of the documents concerning Hunter’s purchase of the handgun in question?

You may recall that the Obama/Biden ATF, at the behest of the Obama/Biden Justice Department, sold more than two thousand weapons to Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa drug cartel in a scheme the Obama/Biden administration dubbed “Operation Fast and Furious.”

The only criminal convictions for the deadly operation centered on low-level Mexican criminals responsible for the murder of US Border Agent Brian Terry. The man killed by a weapon provided by the Obama/Biden ATF at the direction of the Obama/Biden Justice Department.

A few ATF officials saw their careers come to an ignominious end, but none ever faced criminal indictments or stood before a jury of their peers.

That begs the question: is the ATF’s intervention in the Hunter Biden gun mystery a “thank you” of sorts to the Obama/Biden administration? A show of gratitude for its cover-up of pertinent Justice Department documents and emails connected to the gunrunning scandal?

Just in passing, a 2019 article from US News and World Report noted:

“In a tentative settlement last fall, the agency [Justice Department] agreed to produce more documents and conduct a new search for [Operation Fast and Furious] emails. However, the federal judge overseeing the legal fight threw out that agreement on other grounds and the settlement announced… promises simply to end the dispute without any further production of materials.”

You see, the weaponization of the Justice Department that began under the Obama/Biden administration is so deep, four years of Donald Trump proved incapable of rooting it out. And with Biden back in power, what new adventures await the fine folks at the ATF?

Perhaps Hunter Biden’s Pistola may conveniently find a new lease on life – down Mexico way.

