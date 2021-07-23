The FBI: America’s Number One White Supremacist Militia

WASHINGTON. Late in the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden attacked President Trump for not condemning the Wolverine Watchmen militia for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan’s number one Covid-19 authoritarian, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And despite the FBI being instigators of the plot, Biden continues his narrative all for the purpose of a government gun grab. The last thing the cheating, lying, power hunger Democrats want is a well-armed militia.

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with supporters at a phone bank at his presidential campaign office in Des Moines, Iowa.

Image: Gage Skidmore

“You saw what the head of the FBI said a couple of days ago,” Biden reminded Americans. “He said the greatest terrorist threat in America is from white supremacists.”

Biden was referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning to Congress the previous September:





“Within the domestic terrorism bucket, the category as a whole, racially motivated violent extremism is, I think, the biggest bucket within that larger group. And within the racially motivated violent extremist bucket, people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that.”

Wray never mentioned the coast-to-coast violence perpetrated against innocent citizens and police by Black Lives Matter and left-wing Antifa militiamen.

The alleged plot against Gov. Whitmer said America’s ruling, Deep State triumvirate – Democrats, domestic intelligence agencies, and the fake news media – was proof positive that “right-wing militias” were about to unleash their white-supremacist wrath upon America.

A plot that the judge overseeing the case dismissed as nothing but “unsavory talk.” U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts concluded that the government failed to prove its case and, there was no proof of a real plot to overthrow the government or kill police.

But as it turns out, 12 members of the plotting Wolverine Watchmen are undercover informants working for the FBI. That begs the question: who among these informants broached the idea of kidnapping Gov. Whitmer?

According to BuzzFeed:

“Some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported… Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged [kidnapping] plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them.”

The revelation has some questioning the claims of Capitol Hill authorities regarding the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

Some of the rioters have been reported to be members of Antifa. But who among these left-wing miscreants were FBI informants?

Remember, Last March, FBI Director Wray said of the Capitol Hill rioters:

“Jan. 6 was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it’s not going away anytime soon. At the FBI, we’ve been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now.”

Perhaps the FBI has been “sounding the alarm” on violent militias because the FBI themselves are the nation’s most violent militia.

When they weren’t plotting to overthrow the nation’s premier, the America First President, they were weaving plots to entrap disorganized morons into kidnapping a blue state authoritarian governor.

The real plot was not to nab Gov. Whitmer but to re-establish the white-supremacist militia narrative to shield a blue-state Democrat’s coronavirus clamp-downs on civil liberties.

This explains why the Deep State triumvirate has worked so hard to tag conservative opposition as white supremacists, demanding that Washington’s clueless, compliant and worthless Republicans condemn the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill uprising.

Speaking of which, when Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two GOP representatives to sit on the Jan. 6 investigative commission, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters, “We will run our own investigation.” Which will be difficult with Pelosi and Democrats controlling the videos and narrative.

Maybe congressional hearings featuring people wrongly persecuted will reach American’s eyes and ears? People such as former DEA agent Mark Ibrahim who faces 15 years in prison for simply being on the grounds of the Capitol on January 6th, because he was carrying a weapon, as his job demands.

Don’t hold your breath.

Your heads will explode waiting for Washington’s Keystone Cop Republicans to accomplish anything other than tripping over each other’s shoes and walking into walls. Remember, the GOP investigated the Obama administration’s sale of Operation-Fast-and-Furious firearms to Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa drug cartel.

Hundreds died. Nothing happened.

Republicans also investigated the Russia-collusion hoax, the purpose of which was to overthrow the administration of President Donald Trump.

Again, nothing came of it, bubkes.

Pelosi’s Deep State, meanwhile, tracks down Jan. 6 patriots and ships them off to the gulag archipelago.

All this while George Soros-backed district attorneys across the nation use their discretionary powers to release BLM and Antifa militants back onto the streets. (George Soros Is a Major Donor Behind ‘Defund the Police’ Movement)

Clearly, the Deep State fears a popular uprising like the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection than they do Washington’s Tweedledum/Tweedledee Republicans. In fact, their fear of average Americans is so deep, fending off cyber-attacks by foreign intelligence services isn’t much of a priority for organizations like the FBI.

Instead, FBI informants join anti-government, racist, and other groups to assume leadership roles and mastermind criminal conspiracies. All this so the FBI director can tell Congress the organizations his men have infiltrated and now lead are reasons to curb the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and Second Amendment right to bear arms of all Americans.

So, here’s a warning to the wise: if you belong to a militia and one of your leaders proposes kidnapping a government official or robbing a Brinks truck, he or she is most likely working for the F-B-I.

Then, get to a phone and report those white-supremacist FBI plotters to your county sheriff.

