The fallacy of the Bush Doctrine and its erroneous “theological perspective”

WASHINGTON. Many consider former President George W. Bush a man of a high moral character born of his Christian beliefs. As the president responsible for launching America’s longest armed conflict, he issued a statement after Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban thanking US military personnel for making “the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror.”

War, as we should know by now, was the least of it. Much of the Afghan adventure involved nation-building, and Mr. Bush’s statement admitted as much,

“The Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation… Nearly 65 percent of the population is under twenty-five years old. The choice they will make for opportunity, education, and liberty will also determine Afghanistan’s future.”

The swiftness by which Afghanistan’s civilian and military authority collapsed soon after the Taliban’s re-conquest campaign began, proves the president’s notions of Afghanistan’s societal advances under US tutelage more than a little farfetched.

In a surreal coincidence, a report released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) came out the same month of Americanized Afghanistan's collapse.





“US efforts to promote gender equality have occurred against the backdrop of the country’s decades-old struggle between traditionalists and modernists over the role of women in Afghan society. Afghanistan’s troubled history of efforts to reform gender roles date back to the late 19th century, and often faced violent resistance, especially in rural communities.”

In other words, twenty years of US efforts to introduce ancient Islamic civilization to the wonders of Western feminism failed miserably. For example, last Sunday, while the Taliban seized power, Azrifa Ghafari, the 27-year-old female mayor of Maidan Shar, told Britain’s inews.co.uk,

“I’m sitting here waiting for them [the Taliban] to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?”

The August SIGAR report explains how US efforts helped put Mrs. Ghafari and her family in this predicament,

“The U.S. government also clumsily forced Western technocratic models onto Afghan economic institutions; trained security forces in advanced weapon systems they could not understand, much less maintain; imposed formal rule of law on a country that addressed 80 to 90 percent of its disputes through informal means; and often struggled to understand or mitigate the cultural and social barriers to supporting women and girls. Without this background knowledge, U.S. officials often empowered powerbrokers who preyed on the population or diverted U.S. assistance away from its intended recipients to enrich and empower themselves and their allies. Lack of knowledge at the local level meant projects intended to mitigate conflict often exacerbated it, and even inadvertently funded insurgents.”

Back in a 2007 interview with National Review’s Rich Lowry, Bush discounted critics of his democratic nation-building projects in Afghanistan and Iraq,

“People have said, you know, this is Wilsonian, it’s hopelessly idealistic … It’s idealistic to believe people long to be free. And nothing will change my belief. I come at it many different ways. Really not primarily from a political-science perspective; frankly, it’s more of a theological perspective. I do believe there is an Almighty, and I believe a gift of that Almighty to all is freedom. And I will tell you that is a principle that no one can convince me … doesn’t exist.”

And that in a nutshell shows why the Bush Doctrine to build constitutional democracy in Islamic cultures was doomed the minute he and his generals began making war plans and before the first US forces planted boots on Afghan soil.

And it is Bush’s Christian faith that should have provided this incite.

In the New Testament book of Romans, it says,

“They demonstrate that God’s law is written in their hearts, for their own conscience and thoughts either accuse them or tell them they are doing right.”

The rapid collapse of the Bush-Doctrine in Afghanistan proves the laws of its constitution were never “written in their hearts.” And the revenge to come against its women and the nation’s liberty-loving minority within a minority will prove the Taliban lacks a conscience to “accuse them or tell them they are doing right.”

You see, the Bush Doctrine’s Judeo-Christian “theological perspective” was incompatible with backward Islamic culture. George W. Bush forgot the wisdom contained in the book of Isaiah,

‘“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord.”

