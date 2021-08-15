The fall of Afghanistan: reflections on US nation-building in Japan

WASHINGTON. The five stars pinned to his collar showed everyone in the room he was in charge. And the Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers in Tokyo, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, waited for a written response from Emperor Hirohito regarding the new consitution. One written by MacArthur and members of the US State Department.

MacArthur’s restructuring of Japan’s government removed all notions of the emperor’s divinity.

“They do not depend upon mere legends and myths,” said Hirohito of his people in his response to MacArthur’s constitution. “They are not predicated on the false conception that the Emperor is divine and that the Japanese people are superior to other races and fated to rule the world.”

As American involvement in Afghanistan comes to an ignominious end, we should assess the monumental and foolish missteps that inevitably led to 2,312 American dead, 20,066 American wounded, and the re-establishment of Taliban terrorist rule two decades after their overthrow on orders of commander-in-chief, President George W. Bush.

The 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan was a military response to Al Qaeda’s sneak attack on New York City and the Pentagon from its Afghan base of operations.

Unlike America’s response to Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the US conflict in Afghanistan was anything but total. President Bush and the Pentagon resolved to use a “small military footprint” in answer to Al Qaeda and in holding its former sanctuary.





By contrast, America’s occupation of Japan was an all-in proposition.

MacArthur’s restructuring of Japan required the reformation of its society and interfering in the religious notions of its people.

That’s because the Japanese people’s religious notions included a willingness to crash planes into US warships for the glory and honor of their monarch and living god. They also demanded the world submit to its authority.

Come to think of it, that’s the same mindset as Al Qaeda’s hijackers on that clear, sunny day in September of 2001.

Thankfully, political correctness never entered MacArthur or official Washington’s deliberations about rebuilding war-torn Japan.

After all, it took the dropping of two atomic weapons to break its will to fight to the last man, woman, and child. Japanese fanaticism, which propelled a reluctant US into World War II, required an equally extreme response to pacify and civilize it once the shooting stopped.

The blood of every American killed at Pearl Harbor, the Bataan Death March and the battle of Guam cried out for a just and lasting peace.

Today, Japan continues to operate under a constitution imposed by a US military genius and statesman.

And America continues its enforcement of Japan’s constitutional civility with 55,000 American troops stationed in a land that once thought their emperor a god before whom the world must bow.

This coming September 11, the names of America’s dead in Afghanistan should be called along with those who perished in New York City, Shanksville and the Pentagon twenty long years ago.

The lesson is inescapable: Nation-building after war is serious business. Half measures and small military footprints are recipes for disaster. Real nation-building means going all Douglas MacArthur or going home.

And so, after two decades of toil and blood in Afghanistan, Americans are going home.

